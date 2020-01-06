CES 2020: Lenovo Goes eGFX with Legion BoostStation Box

With high-end laptops like the ThinkPad X1 Extreme and Legion Y720, Lenovo has been addressing mobile gamers a couple of years now. These machines deliver enough horsepower for usage on the go, but fall a bit short for gaming on bigger desktop displays. In a bid to radically increase graphics performance of its Thunderbolt 3-enabled notebooks, Lenovo has introduced its Legion BoostStation eGFX box.

The Legion BoostStation eGFX chassis is made of aluminum and can house any modern dual-wide graphics card that is up to 300 mm long. The box can also accommodate one 2.5-inch/3.5-inch SATA drive, and two M.2 PCIe SSDs. For external connectivity, the eGFX box also has a GbE controller, two USB 3.1 Gen 1 ports, one USB 2.0 connector, and an HDMI display output.

The Legion BoostStation is equipped with a 500 W power supply and can deliver up to 100 W of power over its Thunderbolt 3 interface back to the host, which leaves well over 300 W to the graphics card, enough even for the most advanced boards available today. Meanwhile, if 500 W is not enough, the PSU can be swapped for something more powerful, as the BoostStation uses a standard ATX power supply.

Lenovo will offer its eGFX chassis as barebones for $249.99 in May, 2020. In addition, the company will offer the Legion BoostStation eGPU box with factory-installed AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 Super 8 GB, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 Super 8 GB, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 Super 8 GB or NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Ti graphics card.

Source: Lenovo