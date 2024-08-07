AMD Launches New Ryzen & Radeon Gaming Bundle: Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 and Unknown 9: Awakening

AMD has made itself quite a reputation with its bundling campaigns over the years, and every new season we can be sure that the company will be giving away free games with the purchase of its hardware. This summer will certainly not be exception as AMD will be bundling Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 and Unknown 9: Awakening titles with its Ryzen 7000 CPUs and Radeon RX 7000 video cards.

The latest bundle offer essentially covers all of AMD's existing mid-range and high-end consumer desktop products, sans the to-be-launched Ryzen 9000 series. That includes not only AMD's desktop parts, such as the Ryzen 9 7800X3D, but also virtually their entire stack of Radeon RX 7000 video cards, right on down to the 7600 XT.

AMD's laptop hardware is also covered as well, which is a much rarer occurence. Mid-range and high-end Ryzen 7000 mobile parts are part of the game bundle, including the 7940HS and even the 7435HS. However the refreshed version of these parts, sold under the Ryzen 8000 Mobile line, are not. Meanwhile systems with a Radeon RX 7700S or 7600S mobile GPU are included as well.

This deal is available only through participating retailers (in case of the U.S. and Canada these are Amazon and Newegg). The promotion is also applicable to select laptops containing these components.

AMD's Summer 2024 Ryzen & Radeon Game Bundle

(Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 & Unknown 9: Awakening) CPU GPU Desktop Ryzen 9 7950X3D

Ryzen 9 7950X

Ryzen 9 7900X3D

Ryzen 9 7900X

Ryzen 9 7900*

Ryzen 7 7800X3D*

Ryzen 7 7700X*

Ryzen 7 7700* Radeon RX 7900 XTX

Radeon RX 7900 XT

Radeon RX 7900 GRE

Radeon RX 7800 XT*

Radeon RX 7700 XT*

Radeon RX 7600 XT* Laptop Ryzen 9 7940HS

Ryzen 7 7840HS

Ryzen 7 7735HS

Ryzen 7 7435HS Radeon RX 7700S

Radeon RX 7600S *This product does not qualify for the promotion in Japan

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 carries an MSRP of $60, whereas the Unknown 9: Awakening is set at $50, so this offer provides an estimated value of $110. The deal is particularly appealing to gamers and those interested in action titles. Meanwhile, fans of such games probably already have AMD's Ryzen 7000 and Radeon RX 7000-series products, so while the deal will be appealing to some users, it may not be appealing for gamers looking to upgrade to AMD's latest Zen 5-powered CPUs.

The campaign starts on August 6, 2024, at 9:00 AM ET and ends on October 5, 2024, at 11:59 PM ET, or when all Coupon Codes are claimed, whichever happens first. Coupon Codes must be redeemed by November 2, 2024, at 11:59 PM ET.