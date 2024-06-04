Frore Demos Solid-State AirJet Cooler in Action: Significantly Improving Both Laptop and SSD Performance

In recent months, Frore Systems has been turning heads with their fanless solid-state air cooler technology. The AirJet, as it's come to be called, was previously shown off at CES this year; and for Computex, the company is back with a fresh round of demonstrations.

For the show, Frore has a number of demonstrations running in a fairly large showroom. The company is looking to address a wide range of products, from tablets to notebooks to small PCs, as well as embedded tablets. But there were two showcases in particular that caught my immediate attention: a Samsung Galaxy Book with and without Frore's AirJet, and an 8 TB Sabrent SSD in an external enclosure.

The Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro is an ultra-thin notebook that is normally cooled by a fan that, as argued by Flore, does not do its job properly. According to the company, the stock laptop only has enough cooling capacity to sustain 12W heat/power before it hits Tmax, whereas a retrofitted version with Frore's AirJet installed allows it to hold steady-state operation at 16W – and consequently delivering higher performance. In terms of Cinebench R23 multi-threaded results, we are talking about 5330 points for the modded notebook, versus 4255 for the off-the-shelf Galaxy Book 2 Pro.

The potential use cases for Frore Systems's AirJet solid-state cooling technology do not end with CPUs, either. As mentioned previously, the company is also demonstrating the AirJet Mini on Sabrent 8TB SSDs in Orico external enclosures, showcasing the advantage of the silent active cooler over passive cooling. The passively-cooled drive reached 62°C and leveled out at 1,320 MB/s due to thermal throttling. In contrast, the AirJet-cooled drive maintained a temperature of 42°C and achieved a considerably higher performance of 3,016 MB/s.

According to Frore, this significant improvement in both temperature and performance has already led to one major external SSD vendor adopting AirJet technology to improve the performance of their drives. Unfortunately, Frore isn't naming any names, only stating that it's a "big name."

Now, Frore's AirJet Mini and Mini Slim coolers can dissipate up to 5W of power each, and can be combined in to larger blocks of up to 5 coolers (we are talking about announced solutions, technologically scaling could he higher, but this is an entirely different conversation). So the technology does have some scalability limitations that makes it best-suited for lower-power devices. None the less, removing 25W of thermal energy from a modern laptop without a fan can make a huge difference in the performance of these normally passively-cooled devices.

Of course, the main goal for these Computex demos is far more than just showing off AirJets to the public; what Frore would really like to do is to land a deal for its solid-state cooling solution with a major PC vendor (e.g., Apple, Samsung, etc.). Though to do that, Frore has to pass qualification tests and ensure availability of its products, which is something the company says it's currently working on. Meanwhile, from performance point of view, especially given their dimensions, AirJets look very impressive.