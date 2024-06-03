The Qualcomm Computex 2024 Keynote Live Blog (10:30pm PT/05:30 UTC)

AnandTech Live Blog: The newest updates are at the top. This page will auto-update, there's no need to manually refresh your browser.

02:17AM EDT - He is also exciting to work with Qualcomm on Snapdragon X Elite-powered PCs.

02:15AM EDT - Enrique Lores, chief executive of HP, is on stage,

02:14AM EDT - Now, Qualcomm is demonstrating how djay Pro can isolate noises using Snapdragon's NPU.

02:12AM EDT - Both Edge and Chrome browsers will work significantly faster on Snapdragon X Elite compared to AMD and Intel CPUs.

02:12AM EDT - There are dozens of apps that will run natively, according to Qualcomm.

02:11AM EDT - Back to Qualcomm. The company says that has worked hard to ensure that Windows apps run natively on its Arm-based Snapdragon X Elite processors.

02:10AM EDT - Interestingly, Acer will also offer its 'AI apps' with its Snapdragon-based PCs.

02:09AM EDT - Acer's first Qualcomm-based PC — the Swift 14 AI — will offer 26 hours of video playback.

02:09AM EDT - Acer also has a long history with Qualcomm. But the company is particularly exciting to offer PCs featuring Qualcomm's Snapdragon X Elite.

02:08AM EDT - Now, Jason Chen, CEO of Acer is on the stage.

02:07AM EDT - Snapdragon X Elite PCs will have two times longer battery life than a Core Ultra 7 155H, according to Qualcomm.

02:06AM EDT - Back to Qualcomm. Time to talk about battery life.

02:05AM EDT - Apparently, Asus systems with Snapdragon X Elite will come with Asus exclusive apps.

02:04AM EDT - The very first Asus PC with the Snapdragon X Elite is said to feature a 18 hours of battery life for productivity applications.

02:03AM EDT - Asus of course has collaborated with Qualcomm for years as it uses Snapdragon for its smartphones.

02:03AM EDT - S.Y. Hsu from Asus is on the stage to talk about the company's PCs with Qualcomm inside.

02:02AM EDT - In multi-threaded workflows Snapdragon X Elite is 28% faster than an undisclosed competitor.

02:01AM EDT - That was signle threaded performance.

02:01AM EDT - These CPUs are 51% faster than competing processors.

02:00AM EDT - Time to talk about Oryon CPUs.

02:00AM EDT - Apparently, Amon is wearing Copilot+... shoes.

01:59AM EDT - Microsoft of course had to build a new ecosystem to make software for Windows Copilot+ PCs to take advantage of advanced AI capabilities of Snapdragon X Elite and other CPUs with an NPU inside.

01:55AM EDT - Now, a Microsoft rep says that the company has redesigned Windows to take advantage of the Snapdragon X Elite.

01:54AM EDT - 'A great moment for Microsoft and Windows,' says Amon,

01:53AM EDT - Microsoft and Qualcomm worked as one team to deliver the new Windows platform, Amon says.

01:52AM EDT - A thermal image demonstrated by Qualcomm confirms this to a certain degree.

01:52AM EDT - Hexagon NPU is 2.6X more power efficient than Apple's M3 and 5.4X more power efficient than Core Ultra 7.

01:51AM EDT - Qualcomm's Hexagon NPU not only delivers 45 INT8 TOPS performance, but does it very power efficient.

01:50AM EDT - Qualcomm focuses on the Hexagon NPU and its capabilities. AI should run all the time all day long,

01:49AM EDT - Windows Copilot+ PCs are the fastest Windows PCs ever, according to Amon. Of course, when it comes to AI.

01:48AM EDT - Or translate different languages in real time.

01:47AM EDT - Qualcomm is showing a video how a Snapdragon-based PC can make negotiations using AI.

01:46AM EDT - AI is poised to become indispensable from modern PCs.

01:45AM EDT - Now, Amon is talking about generative AI revolution.

01:44AM EDT - Satya Nadello video is now playing. Of course, he is talking about Copilot+ PCs. He says over 20 Snapdragon-powered PCs are incoming. Quite a significant number of design wins, I would say.

01:43AM EDT - Windows with Snapdragon is a platform where innovation is happening, says Cristiano Amon.

01:42AM EDT - Also, desktops and tablets with Snapdragon are incoming.

01:41AM EDT - Apparently, there are 16 PCs based on Snapdragon X Elite SoCs in the first wave.

01:41AM EDT - Amon says Snapdragon Elite X processors will enable PCs with 'multiple' days battery life.

01:40AM EDT - AI promises to transform interface and workflows and do a lot of other things that fundamentally change PC experience.

01:39AM EDT - The Snapdragon X Elite is 'built for the new generation' of PCs that will adapt to its user providing ultimate personalization.

01:38AM EDT - AI is one of the key focuses of Qualcomm's Snapdragon Elite X, so the company is highlighting this fact.

01:37AM EDT - Qualcomm's chief executive says that the company is redefining PCs in terms of what is possible in productivity, creativity, and entertainment.

01:35AM EDT - Qualcomm is changing from 'communication company' to a 'leader in compute', connected compute, of course.

01:34AM EDT - I guess, with Snapdragon processors for PCs, Qualcomm will have to do many more keynotes at Computex.

01:34AM EDT - Apparently, this is Cristiano's first Computex keynote.

01:33AM EDT - Cristiano Amon is entering the stage.

01:33AM EDT - Qualcomm is demonstrating a funny video with a laptop that runs out of battery. Well, the company is implying that Snapdragon Elite-based PCs will last much longer.

01:32AM EDT - The show begins with a recap of what Qualcomm is: a maker of SoCs for smartphones. Which is of course expanding its business with PC processors.

01:30AM EDT - The Qualcomm Computex 2024 keynote is about to begin. The company has 15 PCs running Windows on the display.

For our second keynote of the day for Computex, we have the 4th Musketeer of the great PC powers, Qualcomm. Slated to be the most PC-focused of the four keynotes, company CEO Cristiano Amon will be presenting a keynote entitled “The PC Reborn.” And while Amon is no stranger to giving keynotes, this is slated to be his most PC-centric keynote yet, giving Computex attendees a clearer idea of how focused Qualcomm will be on the PC market with their new Windows-on-Arm SoCs.

The big focus for today's keynote is expected to be the Snapdragon X Elite and X Plus SoCs, which Qualcomm announced over half a year ago, and has been touting ever since. Now, the first consumer devices based on these chips are just a couple of weeks away from shipping, so Qualcomm is in their final promotional push for their new Windows-on-Arm platform. As a result, Qualcomm should have a lot more hardware to show off, with final silicon and shipping SKUs already defined.

While Snapdragon X is not Qualcomm’s first effort to ship an Arm-based SoC for Windows devices – there are 3 generations of 8cx Gen 3 platforms that everyone is happy never to mention again – the Snapdragon X is Qualcomm’s most serious effort yet. At its core is the new, high-performance/high-efficiency Oryon CPU core, which combined with the rest of Qualcomm’s tried-and-true mobile hardware experience, the company is hoping to mold into a revolutionary Arm-based SoC for Windows laptops. The company is also counting on a decade of software development on Microsoft’s part to make the Windows-on-Arm ecosystem whole, not to mention as frictionless as possible.

Besides energy efficiency, Qualcomm’s other big push is on the burgeoning field of NPUs. The Snapdragon X NPU is rated to deliver 45 TOPS of INT8 performance, which makes it the first PC NPU to meet Microsoft’s hardware requirement for Windows 11 Copilot+ AI functionality. So Qualcomm is looking to leverage this time-limited opportunity to be the first to offer new functionality in the Windows space – a privilege normally reserved for Intel or AMD.

Come join us at 10:30pm PT / 01:30am ET / 05:30 UTC to get all the details.