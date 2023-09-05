ASRock Reveals 4x4 Box 7040 Series: SFF PCs with AMD Phoenix and USB4

ASRock Industrial has introduced a new lineup of NUC-like systems based on AMD's Ryzen 7040-series 'Phoenix' processors for laptops and compact desktops. The new 4x4 Box 7040 series compact PCs can be used for a wide variety of workloads given their high performance, advanced built-in graphics, rich connectivity, and USB4 support.

ASRock's 4x4 Box 7040 systems are built around AMD's latest generation, Zen 4-based Ryzen 7 7840U (8C/16T, 5.10 GHz, Radeon 780M with 768 stream processors, AI accelerator) or Ryzen 5 7640U (6C/12T, 4.90 GHz, Radeon 760M with 512 stream processors, AI accelerator) CPUs. The mini-PCs can be equipped with up to 64 GB of DDR5-5600 memory using two SO-DIMMs as well as two M.2 SSDs with a PCIe 4.0 x4 or SATA interface. The processor is cooled down using an active cooling system to ensure its consistent performance under high loads, though the manufacturer does not disclose its noise level.

Traditionally for ASRock's 4x4 Box PCs, connectivity department of the company's new compact machine is quite advanced as it as a Wi-Fi 6E + Bluetooth 5.2 adapter, one 2.5 GbE port and one GbE port, two USB4 Type-C connectors with DP Alt Mode support on the front, three USB Type-A ports (USB 3.2 Gen2, two USB 2.0), four display outputs (two DP 1.4a using USB-C, two HDMI 1.4b), and a TRRS audio jack for headsets.

The system measures 117.5×110.0×47.85mm (4.63×4.33×1.88 inches) and can be mounted on the backside of a display using VESA mounts to save some desk space.

ASRock's 4x4 Box 7040 series systems are listed on the company's website, so expect them to become available shortly. In addition, the company also offers 4x4 7040 motherboards based on AMD's Ryzen 7 7840U or Ryzen 5 7640U SoCs for system integrators that have access to miniature chassis or would like to use these platforms for their own embedded designs.