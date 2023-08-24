Samsung 990 Pro SSD Gets 4TB Model

When Samsung launched its 990 Pro family of SSDs for retail market last year, it only introduced 1 TB and 2 TB models, surprisingly omitting premium high-capacity 4 TB version. Now, the company is about to correct this wrong by launching 4 TB version this fall, the world's largest SSD supplier revealed in an X post.

You wanted it so badly, we had no choice but to deliver. The 4TB 990 PRO by #SamsungSSD is coming. Same blazing-fast storage with double the max capacity for gaming, video, 3D editing, and more. Stay tuned for more details. pic.twitter.com/B3iRso9Q3p — Samsung Semiconductor (@SamsungDSGlobal) August 24, 2023

From performance point of view, Samsung's 990 Pro 4 TB drive offer an up to 7,450 MB/s sequential read speed and an up to 6,900 MB/s sequential write speed, which is in line with what 1 TB and 2 TB models offer. As for random operations, the SSD achieves 1,400,000 IOPS for reads and 1,550,000 IOPS for writes, which is comparable to the performance of other flagship SSDs.

Since Samsung's 990 Pro is a family of SSDs with a PCIe 4.0 x4 interface, the 4 TB drive may not attract attention of owners of shiny new systems based on AMD Ryzen 7000-series or Intel Core 12000 and 13000-series processors. However, there are loads of PCs with M.2 slots featuring a PCIe 4.0 interface just waiting for an upgrade and 4 TB SSD makes a lot of sense these days given low prices of 3D TLC NAND.

According to Samsung's spec sheets, the company intends to offer two versions of 990 Pro 4 TB SSDs: one with a simplistic graphene heat spreader to maximize compatibility with laptops, another with a larger aluminum heatsink to ensure consistent performance under high loads.

Samsung has not formally disclosed MSRP of its Samsung 990 Pro 4 TB SSD, though expect it to be priced in line with market realities. The drive is covered with a five-year limited warranty with an endurance rating of 2400 terabytes written (TBW).