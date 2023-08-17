AMD to Unveil 'Major' New Radeon Products Next Week at Gamescom

AMD to Unveil 'Major' New Radeon Products Next Week at Gamescomby Anton Shilov on August 17, 2023 8:00 AM EST
- Posted in
- GPUs
- AMD
- Radeon
- RDNA3
- Radeon RX 7000
- Radeon RX 7700
- Radeon RX 7800
- Navi 32
Earlier this month, AMD said that it would refresh its lineup of Radeon RX graphics cards for gamers this quarter, and apparently, the new products are set to be announced next week at Gamescom in Cologne, Germany.
"Please join the @AMDRadeon team at Gamescom next week for our next major product announcements," said Scott Herkelman, senior vice president and general manager graphics business unit at AMD, in an X post.
Frank Azor, chief architect of gaming solutions and marketing at AMD, linked Herkelman's post and reaffirmed that the company has 'some news coming next week.'
Indeed, Gamescom is a good place to announce new products. The trade show traditionally attracts hundreds of thousands of visitors, making it one of the biggest gaming events in the world. The fair is aimed at the general public and industry professionals. The event is split between an Entertainment Area for the public, where fans can try out upcoming games, and a Business Area for trade visitors to communicate and conduct deals. AMD plans to hold its AMD Gaming Festival 2023 on Friday, August 25, at Hall 7, which starts at 12:00.
While AMD does not disclose what exactly it plans to announce at Gamescom, it is about time for AMD to fill a gap in its Radeon RX 7000-series product line that spans from the Radeon RX 7600 ($270) and goes all the way to the Radeon RX 7900 XT ($900). This void is currently being filled by the older Radeon RX 6000-series and the Radeon RX 7900 GRE ($650), which is hard to get. Essentially, AMD does not have a direct answer to NVIDIA's reasonably popular GeForce RTX 4070 at the moment.
It's speculated that AMD's next move is to unveil the Navi 32, a GPU from its RDNA 3-based lineup which would position itself between the existing Navi 31 and Navi 33 GPUs. AMD's Navi 32 is anticipated to be the foundation for the Radeon RX 7700 and Radeon RX 7800 series, which will compete against Nvidia's performance mainstream and higher-end GeForce RTX 40-series products.
Source: Scott Herkelman's Post on Twitter
Post Your CommentPlease log in or sign up to comment.
12 Comments
View All Comments
del42sa - Thursday, August 17, 2023 - linkmajor disappointment Reply
Xex360 - Thursday, August 17, 2023 - linkIndeed, I have doubts the marketing department has a dictionary. Reply
noobmaster69 - Thursday, August 17, 2023 - linkWould you prefer that they NOT announce new products this quarter? Reply
GreenReaper - Thursday, August 17, 2023 - linkYes. This year is a wash. Roll on 2024. Reply
meacupla - Thursday, August 17, 2023 - linkDepends on the price Reply
nathanddrews - Thursday, August 17, 2023 - link"It's speculated that AMD's next move is to unveil the Navi 32, a GPU from its RDNA 3-based lineup which would position itself between the existing Navi 31 and Navi 33 GPUs."
In other news, we speculate that Intel is about to release its 14th-generation CPUs, which will position itself between the current 13th-generation CPUs and future 15th-generation CPUs. XD
Never change, AT, we love you. Reply
GregBulmash - Thursday, August 17, 2023 - linkI’m figuring the gap-filling will be announced, but the “major” part will be early benchmarks and release timeframe (at least ballpark) for the 8900 SKUs. Reply
nfriedly - Thursday, August 17, 2023 - link> While AMD does not disclose what exactly it plans to announce at Gamescom, it is about time for AMD to fill a gap in its Radeon RX 7000-series product line that spans from the Radeon RX 7600 ($270) and goes all the way to the Radeon RX 7900 XT ($900).
That's cool, but I'd really like to see one or two sub-$200 options. And, a sub-$100 "better than an iGPU" option would also be welcome. (Ideally with some low-profile, bus-powered options!) Reply
meacupla - Thursday, August 17, 2023 - linkThis is what clearance sales are for. Reply
Stuka87 - Thursday, August 17, 2023 - linkAlso, the 7900 XT is not the top end card. The 7900 XTX is. Reply