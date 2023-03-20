LG's 2023 Gram Style Series Laptops Are Now Available, Starting At $1,499

The latest Gram Style series laptops, which LG announced at CES, are available as of today at the company's website or select authorized retailers. The LG Gram Style series comes in 14-inch (14Z90RS) and 16-inch (16Z90RS) configurations, starting at $1,499 and $1,799, respectively. Renowned for their svelte and elegant exterior, LG's Gram laptops are among the best options for consumers who want a powerful and lightweight device they can carry around.

As the model name insinuates, LG's Gram Style laptops undoubtedly arrive in style. The manufacturer opted for a nano-magnesium alloy base and added flair to the keyboard and lid with Gorilla Glass 3, resulting in an iridescent finish. The disappearing touchpad is a nice touch as well. LG stuck to the same design philosophy with the Gram Style series as its previous Gram laptops. The 14-inch model has a footprint of 14 x 9.5 x 0.63 inches, whereas the larger 16-inch model checks in at 12.3 x 8.42 x 0.63 inches. Both variants weigh under 3 lbs; their dimensions and weight are comparable to the previous generation. LG only offers the Gram Style series with 16-inch and 14-inch displays, so there's no 17-inch option like prior models. The 16-inch Gram Style rocks a 16-inch panel with a 3K (3200 x 2000) resolution, while the smaller 14-inch model has a 2.8K (2880 x 1800) resolution. Both devices employ OLED displays with a DCI-P3 100% color gamut and VESA DisplayHDR 500 True Black certification; however, only the 16-inch panel comes with a 120 Hz refresh rate.

In addition to the aesthetic makeover, LG brought the LG Gram Style's hardware up to date. While previous LG Gram devices were leveraging Intel's 12th Generation Alder Lake chips, the Gram Style takes advantage of the newer Raptor Lake parts, specifically the Core i7-1360P. The Core i7-1360P is a 12-core processor with four P-cores, eight E-cores, and 18MB of L3 cache. In addition, the chip flaunts a 5 GHz boost clock on the P-cores and a 3.7 GHz boost clock on the E-cores. The Core i7-1360P belongs to Intel's Raptor Lake-P family of processors designed for ultra-thin devices, making it the perfect fit for the LG Gram Style. In addition, the Core i7-1360P has a PBP of 28W and an MTP of 64W, so it's not over-demanding on the battery.

LG Gram Style Specifications Component 16Z90RS 14Z90RS CPU Intel Core i7-1360P Intel Core i7-1360P GPU Intel Iris Xe Intel Iris Xe Display 16" 3K (3200 x 2000), 120 Hz OLED 14" 2.8K (2880 x 1800), OLED RAM Up to 32 GB LPDDR5 (Dual-Channel, 6000 MHz) Up to 32 GB LPDDR5 (Dual-Channel, 6000 MHz) Storage Up to 1 TB PCIe 4.0 M.2 SSD Up to 1 TB PCIe 4.0 M.2 SSD Networking Intel Wireless AX211 Intel Wireless AX211 I/O 1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2x1

2 x USB 4 Gen 3x2 Type-C 1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2x1

2 x USB 4 Gen 3x2 Type-C Battery 80 Wh Li-ion 72 Wh Li-ion Camera FHD IR Webcam FHD IR Webcam Operating System Windows 11 Home Windows 11 Home Dimensions (inches) 14.0 x 9.5 x 0.63 12.3 x 8.42 x 0.63 Weight 2.76 lbs (1.25 kg) 2.2 lbs (1kg) Starting Price (USD) $1,999 (32 GB), $1,799 (16 GB) $1,799 (32 GB), $1,499 (16 GB)

LG lets consumers pick between 16 GB and 32 GB of memory on the LG Gram Style. The laptop utilizes LPDDR5 memory clocked at 6,000 MHz, regardless of the model. Soldered memory means there's no option for expansion; therefore, buyers must pick wisely. The LG Gram Style only comes with 1 TB of storage via an unspecified PCIe 4.0 M.2 SSD. The 14-inch model with 16 GB of memory has a 512 GB SSD.

The LG Gram Style isn't generous on connectivity, but the laptop has the necessary ports. Consumers receive one USB 3.2 Gen 2x1 port and two USB 4 Gen 3x2 Type-C ports. However, LG doesn't equip the Gram Style with a discrete graphics card. As a result, the Core i7-1360P's Iris Xe iGPU takes care of the graphics duties. The iGPU still features 96 EUs, but they boost to 1.5 GHz, 100 MHz higher than the previous variant. The LG Gram Style utilizes Intel's AX211 module to offer consumers Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3 wireless connectivity. The 14-inch and 16-inch LG Gram Style sport 72 Wh and 80 Wh Li-ion batteries, respectively. According to LG-provided metrics, the former offer up to 15 hours of video playback, whereas the latter drops to 12.5 hours due to the higher-specced panel.

The 14Z90RS with 16 GB and 32 GB configurations retail for $1,499 and $1,799, respectively. On the other hand, the 16Z90RS 16 GB model sells for $1,799, and the 32 GB version will set consumers back $1,999. For a limited time, consumers can purchase the 32 GB variants with the same screen size for the price of a 16 GB model. The promotion runs from March 20 to April 16.