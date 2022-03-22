The NVIDIA GTC Spring 2022 Keynote Live Blog (Starts at 8:00am PT/15:00 UTC)

Please join us at 8:00am PT (15:00 UTC) for our live blog coverage of NVIDIA’s Spring GTC keynote address. The traditional kick-off to the show – be it physical or virtual – NVIDIA’s annual spring keynote is showcase for NVIDIA’s vision for the next 12 to 24 months across all of their segments, from graphics to AI to automotive. Along with slew of product announcements, the presentation, delivered by CEO (and James Halliday LARPer) Jensen Huang always contains a few surprises.

Looking at NVIDIA's sizable product stack, with the companys Ampere-based A100 server accelerators about to hit two years old, NVIDIA is arguably due for a major server GPU refresh. Meanwhile there's also the matters of NVIDIA's in-development Armv9 "Grace" CPUs, which were first announced last year. And of course, the latest developments in NVIDIA's efforts to make self-driving cars a market reality.