Synology Introduces DS1621xs+ - First Desktop x86 DSM NAS with Native 10GbE

Synology Introduces DS1621xs+ - First Desktop x86 DSM NAS with Native 10GbEby Ganesh T S on September 11, 2020 11:35 AM EST
- Posted in
- Storage
- NAS
- Synology
- Xeon-D
- DiskStation
Synology is one of the top-tier vendors in the commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) network-attached storage (NAS) market for SOHOs, SMBs, and SMEs, with QNAP being the other major player. While QNAP has a wide variety of hardware platforms to choose from in each market segment, Synology has been big on segmentation - restricting Xeon CPUs and native 10GbE to their rackmount offerings. Only their Annapurna Labs SoC-based desktop units have had 10G SFP+ support till now. That changed recently with the introduction of the DS1621xs+.
The Synology DS1621xs+ uses a Broadwell-DE Xeon-D processor (D-1527) - These SoCs are a better fit for storage platforms compared to the networking-focused Skylake-D SKUs. The 6 built-in 3.5" hot-swappable drive bays are complemented by two M.2 2280 NVMe SSD slots. There are two 1 GbE LAN ports and a 10GBASE-T port. Two eSATA ports help the unit support two DX517 expansion chassis, allowing the unit to support a total of 16 bays.
On the software side, similar to all other x86 NAS units from Synology, the DS1621xs+ also comes with support for both ext4 and btrfs internal volumes. Synology claims read speeds of up to 3100 MBps with additional 10G NICs in the expansion slots.
|Synology DS1621xs+ Specifications
|Processor
|Intel Xeon D-1527 (4C/8T Broadwell-DE x86 Cores @ 2.20 (2.70) GHz)
|RAM
|8 GB DDR4-2666 ECC SODIMM (upgradeable to 16GB x 2)
|Drive Bays
|6x 3.5"/2.5" SATA 6 Gbps HDD / SSD (Hot-Swappable)
(Expandable with 2x DX517 up to 16 bays in total)
|Network Links
|2x 1 GbE
1 x 10 GbE
|External I/O Peripherals
|3x USB 3.0, 2x eSATA
|Expansion Slots
|1x PCIe 3.0 x8
|VGA / Display Out
|None
|Full Specifications Link
|Synology DS1621xs+ Specifications
|Price
|$1600 (Newegg)
It is heartening to see Synology finally introduce 10GBASE-T NAS units in the desktop form-factor. The DSM software carries some unique applications (like the Synology Office suite) that QNAP doesn't currently have in their QTS operating system. On the other hand, QNAP's hardware variety - particularly in terms of NBASE-T and 10GbE support even in their SOHO offerings is also attractive. Overall, it is good for consumers to have more options to choose from in the COTS NAS market.
Source: Synology
Post Your CommentPlease log in or sign up to comment.
3 Comments
View All Comments
Duncan Macdonald - Friday, September 11, 2020 - linkAs even a single SATA III drive can hit 600MB/sec which is enough to saturate a 5Gbit/sec link, why was 10GbE not introduced years back on NAS systems ?
Note that the NVMe drives will be crippled even by a 10GbE. (NVMe data rates are upwards of 2000MB/sec, 10GbE is limited to under 1200MB/sec) Reply
Dug - Friday, September 11, 2020 - linkCost, power, and infrastructure.
Yes, some people went used market for switching, but realistically, the amount of home users that have the wiring or even a want or need for 10, is a very tiny amount. (Most people rent and can't just add cat 6 wherever they want). So it's a risk for a company like Synology to create a $1600 storage device when most will build their own.
nvme is used for cache.
Saturating 5Gb or 10Gb is rare for any home user, doesn't matter what hard drive speed is. Reply
quiksilvr - Friday, September 11, 2020 - linkThe reason why 10 gigabit is expensive is because demand for it is low in the consumer space. Demand for it is super high in the enterprise environment but is still incredibly overpriced. It is copper based and requires the weakest ARM based processor and a fan. Companies are just milking it and will continue to do so. We are lucky that it is possible to get a proper 4 port 10 gigabit ethernet + 1 SFP port switch for $350. You can buy a 4 port SFP 10 gigabit for $150 but then you need compatible SFP modules after that. Reply