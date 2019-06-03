AMD To License Out Radeon GPU IP to Samsung For Use In SLSI Mobile GPUs

AMD To License Out Radeon GPU IP to Samsung For Use In SLSI Mobile GPUsby Andrei Frumusanu on June 3, 2019 10:30 AM EST
Today Samsung and AMD announced a new multi-year strategic partnership between the two companies, where Samsung SLSI will license graphics IP from AMD for use in mobile GPUs.
The announcement is a major disruptive move for the mobile graphics landscape as it signifies that Samsung is going forward with the productization of their own in-house GPU architecture in future Exynos chipsets.
Samsung is said to have started work on their own “S-GPU” at its research division back around in 2012, with the company handing over the new IP to a new division called “ACL”, or Advanced Computing Lab in San Jose, which has a joint charter with SARC (Samsung Austin R&D Center, where Samsung currently designs its custom mobile CPU & memory controller IP).
With today’s announced partnership, Samsung will license “custom graphics IP” from AMD. What this IP means is a bit unclear from the press release, but we have some strong pointers on what it might be.
Samsung’s own GPU architecture is already quite far along, having seen 7 years of development, and already being integrated in test silicon chipsets. Unless the deal was signed years ago and only publicly announced today, it would signify that the IP being talked about now is a patent-deal, rather than new architectural IP from AMD that Samsung would integrate in their own designs.
Samsung’s new GPU IP is the first from-scratch design in over a decade, in an industry with very old incumbents with massive patent-pools. Thus what today’s announcement likely means is likely that Samsung is buying a patent-chest from AMD in order to protect themselves from possible litigation from other industry players.
Of course, it is also possible that today’s announcement could signify Samsung’s abandoning of its own in-house core compute design in favour of AMD’s new IP. The announcement specifically mentions “custom graphics IP based on the recently announced, highly-scalable RDNA graphics architecture”, and Dr. Lisa Su also mentions “significantly expanding the Radeon user base and development ecosystem.”. The latter quote of expanding the development ecosystem wouldn’t make sense if the licensed IP would be solely patent related.
The licensing deal mentions coverage for mobile devices, including smartphones, which complement AMD product offerings, which in a way could preclude Samsung from using the new IP in larger form-factors such as laptops.
Dr. Lisa Su, AMD president and CEO:
“Adoption of our Radeon graphics technologies across the PC, game console, cloud and HPC markets has grown significantly and we are thrilled to now partner with industry leader Samsung to accelerate graphics innovation in the mobile market, this strategic partnership will extend the reach of our high-performance Radeon graphics into the mobile market, significantly expanding the Radeon user base and development ecosystem.”
Inyup Kang, president of Samsung Electronics’ S.LSI Business:
“As we prepare for disruptive changes in technology and discover new opportunities, our partnership with AMD will allow us to bring groundbreaking graphics products and solutions to market for tomorrow’s mobile applications. We look forward to working with AMD to accelerate innovations in mobile graphics technologies that will help take future mobile computing to the next level.”
brakdoo - Monday, June 03, 2019 - linkInstead of making stuff about Samsungs own development up, read the press release:
"AMD will license custom graphics IP based on the recently announced, highly-scalable RDNA graphics architecture to Samsung for use in mobile devices, including smartphones, and other products that complement AMD product offerings." Reply
brakdoo - Monday, June 03, 2019 - link+ "Samsung will pay AMD technology license fees AND royalties" Reply
ksec - Monday, June 03, 2019 - link>complement AMD product offerings.
I think the key here is that none of these IP, whether they are for patents or actual IP usage will not compete directly against AMD's own offering. Reply
BigMamaInHouse - Monday, June 03, 2019 - linkI smell Nvidia Shield competitor. Reply
yannigr2 - Monday, June 03, 2019 - linkAMD knows how to create high performance GPUs and also it builds GPUs.
Samsung knows how to create high efficiency hardware, including GPUs and also owns factories where those AMD GPUs can be build. TSMC doesn't have infinity capacity to support both AMD's CPUs and GPUs.
In the end this is a win win partnership for both companies. A deal also about IP licensing, if it is necessary, would probably just be the icing on the cake of this deal. Reply
ZolaIII - Monday, June 03, 2019 - linkSo now ARM loses the 90% (Huawei + Samsung) of MALI GPU market. Reply
RaduR - Monday, June 03, 2019 - linkMediaTek ? Reply
arnd - Monday, June 03, 2019 - linkBoth Mediatek and Unisoc (Spreadtrum) seem to be picking PowerVR over Mali graphics recently, so the phone market does move away from Mali. In other markets, companies like Allwinner, Amlogic, Rockchip still seem to go exclusively with Mali, and there are still lots of royalties for the older chips. Reply
Teckk - Monday, June 03, 2019 - linkCan someone please clarify this for me - Unlike x86, the graphics IP is independent of architecture? I mean the same graphics if it is scaled down works with ARM CPUs on a phone and the same will work as a graphics card alongside a x86 processor? Reply
brakdoo - Monday, June 03, 2019 - linkAs long as it can be accessed through OpenGL/Vulkan/DirectX drivers and offers all necessary operations, YES. Reply