Spotted: AMD's Radeon RX Vega, Air & Liquid Cooled

Spotted: AMD's Radeon RX Vega, Air & Liquid Cooledby Ryan Smith on July 29, 2017 9:20 PM EST
In a very brief update this evening, as part of their trickle marketing campaign, AMD has allowed us to release photos of two of their upcoming Radeon RX Vega cards. Cards as in plural, you say? Yes, just like the already-released Radeon Frontier Edition cards, RX Vega will come in air and liquid cooled variants.
To little surprise, both cards look like a palette swap of their Frontier Edition counterparts, with the same brushed metal finish, fan position, and Radeon "R" logo in the corner. However for any other information besides that, well, AMD is saving that for another time...
