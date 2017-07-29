ABOUT BENCH FORUMS PODCAST LOGIN REGISTER
Spotted: AMD's Radeon RX Vega, Air & Liquid Cooled

 by Ryan Smith on July 29, 2017 9:20 PM EST
In a very brief update this evening, as part of their trickle marketing campaign, AMD has allowed us to release photos of two of their upcoming Radeon RX Vega cards. Cards as in plural, you say? Yes, just like the already-released Radeon Frontier Edition cards, RX Vega will come in air and liquid cooled variants.


Also Spotted: Threadripper

To little surprise, both cards look like a palette swap of their Frontier Edition counterparts, with the same brushed metal finish, fan position, and Radeon "R" logo in the corner. However for any other information besides that, well, AMD is saving that for another time...

  • IanHagen - Saturday, July 29, 2017 - link

    That's one pretty GPU! Reply

  • Tchamber - Saturday, July 29, 2017 - link

    Yeah it is! Too bad they're really milling this "trickle marketing campaign" though. Reply

  • pheno.menon - Saturday, July 29, 2017 - link

    Agreed, it looks great. I wonder how much the liquid cooled version will run.. Reply

  • quantcon - Saturday, July 29, 2017 - link

    I kept wondering for a minute what that blue ribbon streaming out of the right GPU was. Reply

  • cpucrust - Saturday, July 29, 2017 - link

    That's the participation award. (trigger me not) Reply
