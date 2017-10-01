3-Way Low Profile CPU Cooling Shoot-Out: Reeven, Phanteks, & Noctua38 comments by E. Fylladitakis
Today we're taking a look at horizontal CPU coolers from Reeven, Phanteks, and Noctua. Although horizontal CPU coolers are likely to always remain a...
Today we're taking a look at horizontal CPU coolers from Reeven, Phanteks, and Noctua. Although horizontal CPU coolers are likely to always remain a niche market relative to their...38 by E. Fylladitakis 3 days ago
The AnandTech Podcast, Episode 40: CES 201712 comments by Ian Cutress
The annual CES show is always a mélange of announcements and sneak peeks for what is to come through the year. At the show...
The annual CES show is always a mélange of announcements and sneak peeks for what is to come through the year. At the show we had most of our...12 by Ian Cutress 4 days ago
The Das Keyboard 'Prime 13' & '4 Professional' Mechanical Keyboard Review56 comments by E. Fylladitakis
In this review we are taking a look at two mechanical keyboards from Das Keyboard, the 4 Professional and the Prime 13. The 4...
In this review we are taking a look at two mechanical keyboards from Das Keyboard, the 4 Professional and the Prime 13. The 4 Professional is a very popular...56 by E. Fylladitakis on 1/10/2017
PIPELINE STORIES
- Fujitsu Announces 13.3" Lifebook U937/P and UH75/B1: 7th Gen Core i5, 8hr Battery, Under 1.77 lbs Comments (35)
- Toshiba Is Studying The Possibility of Spinning Off NAND Flash Production Comments (11)
- Logitech Launches G203 Prodigy Gaming Mouse with A New 6000 DPI Sensor Comments (47)
- Seagate Launches 1 TB and 2 TB Enterprise Capacity 3.5-inch HDDs Comments (23)
- ASRock Shows DeskMini GTX/RX, using Micro-STX Motherboard with MXM Support Comments (32)
- ADATA Demonstrates 256 GB microSDXC Card Comments (14)
- ASUS ZenBook 3 Deluxe UX490UA: Kaby Lake, 16 GB RAM, 1 TB SSD, TB3, 14" FHD, 2.4 lbs Comments (37)
- Philips BDM4037UW Goes on Sale: 40 Inch 4K Curved Display for $800 Comments (29)
- ZTE's CSX "Hawkeye" Concept Phone Detailed, Kickstarter Launched Comments (23)
- Synaptics at CES 2017: Advanced Touch and DDIC Comments (3)
- Mushkin Launches Reactor Armor 3D and Triactor 3D 2TB SATA SSDs: 3D NAND, SM2258 Comments (36)
- Zotac Updates ZBOX mini-PCs with Kaby Lake: vPro, Thunderbolt, and More Comments (8)
- Digital Storm BOLT X: A Kaby Lake-Based SFF PC with Custom Liquid Cooling Comments (17)
- Seagate to Shut Down One of Its Largest HDD Assembly Plants Comments (42)
- OWC Previews DEC Add-On For MacBook Pro Comments (27)
- Marvell Show the 88SS1079 Controller: An Updated 88SS1074 Comments (1)
- Nintendo Switch Hardware Launch Details - 32GB w/Expandable Storage, 6.2” 720p Screen, 2.5 to 6.5 Hour Battery Life Comments (109)
- Kingston Launches DataTraveler Ultimate GT USB Flash Drive with 2 TB Capacity Comments (20)
The AMD Vega GPU Architecture Teaser: Higher IPC, Tiling, & More, Coming in H1’2017
As AMD was in the process of ramping up for the Polaris launch last year, one of the unexpected but much appreciated measures they took was to released a...148 by Ryan Smith on 1/5/2017
CES 2017: NVIDIA Keynote Live Blog49 by Ian Cutress & Billy Tallis on 1/4/2017
CES 2017: Intel Press Event Live Blog
We're here at Intel for their CES Press Event.24 by Ryan Smith & Ian Cutress on 1/4/2017
Samsung CES 2017 Event Live Blog
We're here at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center covering Samsung's announcements for CES 2017.27 by Joshua Ho & Billy Tallis on 1/4/2017
CES 2017: ASUS Zennovation Press Event Live Blog (11:30am PT)
We're here with ASUS at CES for the Zennovation Press Event!8 by Ian Cutress on 1/4/2017
LG CES 2017 Press Conference Live Blog
This looks to be a fairly general consumer electronics press conference from LG. Stay tuned.14 by Joshua Ho on 1/4/2017
Qualcomm Details Snapdragon 835: Kryo 280 CPU, Adreno 540 GPU, X16 LTE
Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 835 is the first mobile SoC to use Samsung’s new 10nm FinFET process. It includes a number of updates, including a revamped CPU configuration, that promise to...58 by Matt Humrick on 1/3/2017
The Intel Core i7-7700K (91W) Review: The New Out-of-the-box Performance Champion
The Core i7-7700K, launched today, is Intel's fastest ever consumer grade processor. Using Intel’s third set of processors at 14nm, using the new 14+ variant, we get processors with...117 by Ian Cutress on 1/3/2017
Intel Launches 7th Generation Kaby Lake: 15W/28W with Iris, 35-91W Desktop and Mobile Xeon
The death of Intel’s ‘Tick-Tock’ means that Kaby Lake is Intel’s third crack at their 14nm process. 14nm started with Broadwell (5th Gen, tick), introduced a new microarchitecture with...43 by Ian Cutress on 1/3/2017
The Intel Core i5-7600K (91W) Review: The More Amenable Mainstream Performer
The Core i5-7600K, launched today, is the other unlocked processor from Intel’s 7th Generation line of Kaby Lake Processors. Kaby Lake is Intel’s third set of processors at 14nm...69 by Ian Cutress on 1/3/2017
Qualcomm CES 2017 Liveblog
We're here at CES for our first liveblog of the week, Qualcomm's annual CES presentation.2 by Ryan Smith & Matt Humrick on 1/3/2017
CES 2017 Honor Double Or Nothing Live Blog
We're here at the Honor Double or Nothing event at CES 2017!5 by Ian Cutress & Joshua Ho on 1/3/2017
MSI Cubi 2 Kaby Lake UCFF PC Review
The Kaby Lake-U (KBL-U) series with 15W TDP CPUs was introduced along with the 4.5W Kaby Lake-Y ones in Q3 2016. The first set of products with Kaby Lake-U...32 by Ganesh T S on 12/30/2016
The GIGABYTE Z170X-Ultra Gaming & Z170X-Designare Motherboard Review
In this review we are having a look at GIGABYTE's Z170X-Ultra Gaming and Z170X-Designare, motherboards that were designed with a way of bringing U.2 support to the market. The...27 by E. Fylladitakis on 12/28/2016
Commercial NAS Operating Systems - Exploring Value-Additions - Part I
A comprehensive overview of how various commercial off-the-shelf NAS operating systems address the core requirements was posted last month. From the perspective of addressed features, the core requirements are...30 by Ganesh T S on 12/22/2016
The Apple Watch Series 2 Review: Building Towards Maturity
Back in the first half of 2015 Apple released the first version of the Apple Watch. The Apple Watch was a long-rumored product, often referred to as the iWatch...123 by Brandon Chester on 12/20/2016