The ADATA Ultimate SU800 SSD Review (128GB, 256GB, 512GB)33 comments by Billy Tallis
ADATA's Ultimate SU800 is their first SSD to use 3D NAND and the first 3D NAND SSD from a company that doesn't manufacture their...
The ADATA Ultimate SU800 SSD Review (128GB, 256GB, 512GB)
ADATA's Ultimate SU800 is their first SSD to use 3D NAND and the first 3D NAND SSD from a company that doesn't manufacture their own NAND flash memory. The...33 by Billy Tallis 2 days ago
The Huawei Mate 9 Review81 comments by Matt Humrick
Huawei has steadily improved its flagship Mate phablets while adhering to the same blueprint: large screen, slim bezels, aluminum chassis, excellent system performance and...
The Huawei Mate 9 Review
Huawei has steadily improved its flagship Mate phablets while adhering to the same blueprint: large screen, slim bezels, aluminum chassis, excellent system performance and battery life. They’ve also shared...81 by Matt Humrick on 1/27/2017
The Silverstone ST30SF & ST45SF SFX Power Supply Review31 comments by E. Fylladitakis
In this review we are having a look at the SilverStone ST30SF and the ST45SF SFX PSUs. There are only a handful of good...
The Silverstone ST30SF & ST45SF SFX Power Supply Review
In this review we are having a look at the SilverStone ST30SF and the ST45SF SFX PSUs. There are only a handful of good SFX PSU designs available and...31 by E. Fylladitakis on 1/26/2017
MORE PIPELINE STORIES
PIPELINE STORIES
- Micron 2017 Roadmap Detailed: 64-layer 3D NAND, GDDR6 Getting Closer, & CEO Retiring Comments (27)
- Netgear Nighthawk M1: LTE Cat 16 Router up to 1 Gbps Comments (42)
- GALAX Launches Low Profile GeForce GTX 1050 OC and 1050 Ti OC Comments (18)
- The AOC Q2781PS Announced: 'Frameless' Rose Gold 27" QHD with Swarovski Crystals Comments (30)
- GIGABYTE Extends Aorus to GPUs: A New GeForce GTX 1080 Comments (5)
- ASUS Launches 'Expedition' Line: GeForce GPUs and Motherboards 'Built for Non-Stop Gaming' Comments (24)
- AMD Announces Q4 2016 Earnings Comments (34)
- Apple Announces Record Q1 2017 Results Comments (22)
- The OcUK 8Pack OrionX: X99 + Z270 in a Custom Overclocked $30,000 Desktop PC Comments (38)
- Basemark Releases VRScore, a VR & VR Headset Benchmark Suite for Windows Comments (5)
- MSI Upgrades Its Aegis and Nightblade PCs with Intel’s Kaby Lake CPUs Comments (16)
- SK Hynix Lays Out Plans for 2017: 10nm-Class DRAM, 72-Layer 3D NAND Comments (12)
- NVIDIA Releases Android 7.0 Update for 2015 SHIELD TV, Adds Amazon Video App Comments (15)
- QNAP at CES 2017 - Thunderbolt 3 and Xeon D NAS Units, Residential Gateways, and More Comments (18)
- Toshiba Announces Plan to Sell Minority Stake In NAND Flash Production Business Comments (1)
- Microsoft Announces Q2 FY 2017 Results Comments (6)
- Intel Announces Record Quarterly Revenue And Full-Year Revenue For Q4'2016 Comments (20)
- AOC Announces the AGON AG352UCG 21:9 Curved Display: 35", 3440×1440, 100Hz with G-Sync Comments (10)
The Microsoft Surface Studio Review
Microsoft has only been in the PC system game for a few years now, but over the last couple of years they have made a lot of progress rather...191 by Brett Howse on 1/20/2017
3-Way Low Profile CPU Cooling Shoot-Out: Reeven, Phanteks, & Noctua
Today we're taking a look at horizontal CPU coolers from Reeven, Phanteks, and Noctua. Although horizontal CPU coolers are likely to always remain a niche market relative to their...42 by E. Fylladitakis on 1/18/2017
The AnandTech Podcast, Episode 40: CES 2017
The annual CES show is always a mélange of announcements and sneak peeks for what is to come through the year. At the show we had most of our...16 by Ian Cutress on 1/17/2017
The Das Keyboard 'Prime 13' & '4 Professional' Mechanical Keyboard Review
In this review we are taking a look at two mechanical keyboards from Das Keyboard, the 4 Professional and the Prime 13. The 4 Professional is a very popular...57 by E. Fylladitakis on 1/10/2017
The AMD Vega GPU Architecture Teaser: Higher IPC, Tiling, & More, Coming in H1’2017
As AMD was in the process of ramping up for the Polaris launch last year, one of the unexpected but much appreciated measures they took was to released a...148 by Ryan Smith on 1/5/2017
CES 2017: NVIDIA Keynote Live Blog51 by Ian Cutress & Billy Tallis on 1/4/2017
CES 2017: Intel Press Event Live Blog
We're here at Intel for their CES Press Event.25 by Ryan Smith & Ian Cutress on 1/4/2017
Samsung CES 2017 Event Live Blog
We're here at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center covering Samsung's announcements for CES 2017.27 by Joshua Ho & Billy Tallis on 1/4/2017
CES 2017: ASUS Zennovation Press Event Live Blog (11:30am PT)
We're here with ASUS at CES for the Zennovation Press Event!10 by Ian Cutress on 1/4/2017
LG CES 2017 Press Conference Live Blog
This looks to be a fairly general consumer electronics press conference from LG. Stay tuned.14 by Joshua Ho on 1/4/2017
Qualcomm Details Snapdragon 835: Kryo 280 CPU, Adreno 540 GPU, X16 LTE
Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 835 is the first mobile SoC to use Samsung’s new 10nm FinFET process. It includes a number of updates, including a revamped CPU configuration, that promise to...58 by Matt Humrick on 1/3/2017
The Intel Core i7-7700K (91W) Review: The New Out-of-the-box Performance Champion
The Core i7-7700K, launched today, is Intel's fastest ever consumer grade processor. Using Intel’s third set of processors at 14nm, using the new 14+ variant, we get processors with...125 by Ian Cutress on 1/3/2017
Intel Launches 7th Generation Kaby Lake: 15W/28W with Iris, 35-91W Desktop and Mobile Xeon
The death of Intel’s ‘Tick-Tock’ means that Kaby Lake is Intel’s third crack at their 14nm process. 14nm started with Broadwell (5th Gen, tick), introduced a new microarchitecture with...43 by Ian Cutress on 1/3/2017
The Intel Core i5-7600K (91W) Review: The More Amenable Mainstream Performer
The Core i5-7600K, launched today, is the other unlocked processor from Intel’s 7th Generation line of Kaby Lake Processors. Kaby Lake is Intel’s third set of processors at 14nm...69 by Ian Cutress on 1/3/2017
Qualcomm CES 2017 Liveblog
We're here at CES for our first liveblog of the week, Qualcomm's annual CES presentation.3 by Ryan Smith & Matt Humrick on 1/3/2017
CES 2017 Honor Double Or Nothing Live Blog
We're here at the Honor Double or Nothing event at CES 2017!5 by Ian Cutress & Joshua Ho on 1/3/2017