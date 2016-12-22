The GIGABYTE Z170X-Ultra Gaming & Z170X-Designare Motherboard Review26 comments by E. Fylladitakis
In this review we are having a look at GIGABYTE's Z170X-Ultra Gaming and Z170X-Designare, motherboards that were designed with a way of bringing U.2...
Commercial NAS Operating Systems - Exploring Value-Additions - Part I29 comments by Ganesh T S
A comprehensive overview of how various commercial off-the-shelf NAS operating systems address the core requirements was posted last month. From the perspective of addressed...
The Apple Watch Series 2 Review: Building Towards Maturity118 comments by Brandon Chester
Back in the first half of 2015 Apple released the first version of the Apple Watch. The Apple Watch was a long-rumored product, often...
Zotac ZBOX MAGNUS EN1080 SFF PC Review: A Premium Gaming Powerhouse
Gaming systems and small form-factor (SFF) PCs have emerged as bright spots in the desktop PC market that has been subject to severe challenges recently. Many vendors have tried...33 by Ganesh T S on 12/19/2016
The Plextor M8Pe (512GB) SSD Review
The Plextor M8Pe is their second PCIe SSD and their first to support PCIe 3.0 or NVMe. The M8Pe is a M.2 SSD based on Marvell's 88SS1093 controller and...63 by Billy Tallis on 12/14/2016
AMD Gives More Zen Details: Ryzen, 3.4 GHz+, NVMe, Neural Net Prediction, & 25 MHz Boost Steps
In the eternal battle to drive more details out of AMD ahead of the full launch of its new Zen microarchitecture based CPUs, today AMD is lifting the lid...165 by Ian Cutress on 12/13/2016
AMD Announces Radeon Instinct: GPU Accelerators for Deep Learning, Coming In 2017
With the launch of their Polaris family of GPUs earlier this year, much of AMD’s public focus in this space has been on the consumer side of matters. However...35 by Ryan Smith on 12/12/2016
The ASUS ROG Strix GL502VS Review: Mainstream GTX 1070 with G-SYNC
ASUS offers a wide assortment of gaming laptops under “Republic of Gamers”, or 'ROG', with models such as the G752 lineup, the liquid cooled models in the GX800 series...45 by Brett Howse on 12/9/2016
AMD Delivers Crimson ReLive Drivers: Yearly Feature Update for Radeon Gamers and Professionals
This time last year we saw the launch of Radeon Crimson. This was AMD’s big attempt to state that a yearly cadence for software features was a good thing...45 by Ian Cutress on 12/8/2016
Extending Home Networks - A Comparison of G.hn, HomePlug AV2 and Wi-Fi Mesh
Over the last decade or so, we have seen a rapid increase in the number of devices connecting to the home network. The popularity of IoT has meant that...51 by Ganesh T S on 12/7/2016
The Fnatic Rush G1 Mechanical Keyboard Review
In this review we are having a look at the Rush G1, the first keyboard from Fnatic, the professional eSports team who is making an attempt in entrepreneurialism. Their...11 by E. Fylladitakis on 12/2/2016
The OnePlus 3T Review
Back in June, OnePlus launched their new flagship smartphone, the OnePlus 3. I've had an interesting relationship with the OnePlus 3 due to certain decisions that were made regarding...95 by Brandon Chester on 11/28/2016
Discrete Desktop GPU Market Trends Q3 2016: GPU Shipments Hit Two-Year High
Shipments of discrete graphics processing units (GPUs) are traditionally high in the third quarter as PC makers and retailers gear up for the holiday season and build up stocks...49 by Anton Shilov on 11/28/2016
The Intel SSD 600p (512GB) Review
Intel's SSD 600p was the first PCIe SSD using TLC NAND to hit the consumer market. It is Intel's first consumer SSD with 3D NAND and it is by...63 by Billy Tallis on 11/22/2016
CRU ToughTech Duo C Storage Enclosure (2x 2.5" to USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-C) Review
Storage bridges come in many varieties within the internal and external market segments. On the external side, they usually have one or more downstream SATA ports. The most popular...26 by Ganesh T S on 11/18/2016
The Be Quiet! Silent Base 600 ATX Case Review
Be Quiet! is becoming a renowned manufacturer of low-noise PC products. Today we are having a look at the Silent Base 600, an ATX case primarily designed with low-noise...25 by E. Fylladitakis on 11/17/2016
The Samsung 960 EVO (1TB) Review
Last month the Samsung 960 Pro broke most of the performance records for a consumer SSD and often by a surprisingly large margin. But as impressive as it was...88 by Billy Tallis on 11/15/2016
Commercial NAS Operating Systems - A Comprehensive Overview of Core Features
The market for network-attached storage units has expanded significantly over the last few years. The rapid growth in public cloud storage (Dropbox, OneDrive, Google Drive and the like) has...94 by Ganesh T S on 11/14/2016
The Zalman ZM1200-EBT 1200W Power Supply Review
It has been many years since we last had a review of a PSU from Zalman, even though they currently are offering dozens of models. In this review we...9 by E. Fylladitakis on 11/10/2016