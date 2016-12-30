ABOUT BENCH FORUMS PODCAST LOGIN REGISTER
The AMD Vega GPU Architecture Teaser: Higher IPC, Tiling, & More, Coming in H1’2017

by Ryan Smith 130 comments

CES 2017: NVIDIA Keynote Live Blog

43 by Ian Cutress & Billy Tallis 4 days ago

CES 2017: Intel Press Event Live Blog

We're here at Intel for their CES Press Event.

22 by Ryan Smith & Ian Cutress 4 days ago

Samsung CES 2017 Event Live Blog

We're here at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center covering Samsung's announcements for CES 2017.

26 by Joshua Ho & Billy Tallis 4 days ago

CES 2017: ASUS Zennovation Press Event Live Blog (11:30am PT)

We're here with ASUS at CES for the Zennovation Press Event!

8 by Ian Cutress 5 days ago

LG CES 2017 Press Conference Live Blog

This looks to be a fairly general consumer electronics press conference from LG. Stay tuned.

13 by Joshua Ho 5 days ago

Qualcomm Details Snapdragon 835: Kryo 280 CPU, Adreno 540 GPU, X16 LTE

Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 835 is the first mobile SoC to use Samsung’s new 10nm FinFET process. It includes a number of updates, including a revamped CPU configuration, that promise to...

56 by Matt Humrick 5 days ago

The Intel Core i7-7700K (91W) Review: The New Out-of-the-box Performance Champion

The Core i7-7700K, launched today, is Intel's fastest ever consumer grade processor. Using Intel’s third set of processors at 14nm, using the new 14+ variant, we get processors with...

107 by Ian Cutress 6 days ago

Intel Launches 7th Generation Kaby Lake: 15W/28W with Iris, 35-91W Desktop and Mobile Xeon

The death of Intel’s ‘Tick-Tock’ means that Kaby Lake is Intel’s third crack at their 14nm process. 14nm started with Broadwell (5th Gen, tick), introduced a new microarchitecture with...

42 by Ian Cutress 6 days ago

The Intel Core i5-7600K (91W) Review: The More Amenable Mainstream Performer

The Core i5-7600K, launched today, is the other unlocked processor from Intel’s 7th Generation line of Kaby Lake Processors. Kaby Lake is Intel’s third set of processors at 14nm...

64 by Ian Cutress 6 days ago

Qualcomm CES 2017 Liveblog

We're here at CES for our first liveblog of the week, Qualcomm's annual CES presentation.

1 by Ryan Smith & Matt Humrick 6 days ago

CES 2017 Honor Double Or Nothing Live Blog

We're here at the Honor Double or Nothing event at CES 2017!

1 by Ian Cutress & Joshua Ho 6 days ago

MSI Cubi 2 Kaby Lake UCFF PC Review

The Kaby Lake-U (KBL-U) series with 15W TDP CPUs was introduced along with the 4.5W Kaby Lake-Y ones in Q3 2016. The first set of products with Kaby Lake-U...

32 by Ganesh T S on 12/30/2016

The GIGABYTE Z170X-Ultra Gaming & Z170X-Designare Motherboard Review

In this review we are having a look at GIGABYTE's Z170X-Ultra Gaming and Z170X-Designare, motherboards that were designed with a way of bringing U.2 support to the market. The...

27 by E. Fylladitakis on 12/28/2016

Commercial NAS Operating Systems - Exploring Value-Additions - Part I

A comprehensive overview of how various commercial off-the-shelf NAS operating systems address the core requirements was posted last month. From the perspective of addressed features, the core requirements are...

30 by Ganesh T S on 12/22/2016

The Apple Watch Series 2 Review: Building Towards Maturity

Back in the first half of 2015 Apple released the first version of the Apple Watch. The Apple Watch was a long-rumored product, often referred to as the iWatch...

121 by Brandon Chester on 12/20/2016

Zotac ZBOX MAGNUS EN1080 SFF PC Review: A Premium Gaming Powerhouse

Gaming systems and small form-factor (SFF) PCs have emerged as bright spots in the desktop PC market that has been subject to severe challenges recently. Many vendors have tried...

33 by Ganesh T S on 12/19/2016

The Plextor M8Pe (512GB) SSD Review

The Plextor M8Pe is their second PCIe SSD and their first to support PCIe 3.0 or NVMe. The M8Pe is a M.2 SSD based on Marvell's 88SS1093 controller and...

63 by Billy Tallis on 12/14/2016

AMD Gives More Zen Details: Ryzen, 3.4 GHz+, NVMe, Neural Net Prediction, & 25 MHz Boost Steps

In the eternal battle to drive more details out of AMD ahead of the full launch of its new Zen microarchitecture based CPUs, today AMD is lifting the lid...

169 by Ian Cutress on 12/13/2016

AMD Announces Radeon Instinct: GPU Accelerators for Deep Learning, Coming In 2017

With the launch of their Polaris family of GPUs earlier this year, much of AMD’s public focus in this space has been on the consumer side of matters. However...

39 by Ryan Smith on 12/12/2016
