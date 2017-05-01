The AMD Vega GPU Architecture Teaser: Higher IPC, Tiling, & More, Coming in H1’2017145 comments by Ryan Smith
As AMD was in the process of ramping up for the Polaris launch last year, one of the unexpected but much appreciated measures they...
CES 2017: NVIDIA Keynote Live Blog48 by Ian Cutress & Billy Tallis on 1/4/2017
CES 2017: Intel Press Event Live Blog23 comments by Ryan Smith & Ian Cutress
We're here at Intel for their CES Press Event.
Samsung CES 2017 Event Live Blog
We're here at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center covering Samsung's announcements for CES 2017.27 by Joshua Ho & Billy Tallis on 1/4/2017
CES 2017: ASUS Zennovation Press Event Live Blog (11:30am PT)
We're here with ASUS at CES for the Zennovation Press Event!8 by Ian Cutress on 1/4/2017
LG CES 2017 Press Conference Live Blog
This looks to be a fairly general consumer electronics press conference from LG. Stay tuned.14 by Joshua Ho on 1/4/2017
Qualcomm Details Snapdragon 835: Kryo 280 CPU, Adreno 540 GPU, X16 LTE
Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 835 is the first mobile SoC to use Samsung’s new 10nm FinFET process. It includes a number of updates, including a revamped CPU configuration, that promise to...58 by Matt Humrick on 1/3/2017
The Intel Core i7-7700K (91W) Review: The New Out-of-the-box Performance Champion
The Core i7-7700K, launched today, is Intel's fastest ever consumer grade processor. Using Intel’s third set of processors at 14nm, using the new 14+ variant, we get processors with...113 by Ian Cutress on 1/3/2017
Intel Launches 7th Generation Kaby Lake: 15W/28W with Iris, 35-91W Desktop and Mobile Xeon
The death of Intel’s ‘Tick-Tock’ means that Kaby Lake is Intel’s third crack at their 14nm process. 14nm started with Broadwell (5th Gen, tick), introduced a new microarchitecture with...42 by Ian Cutress on 1/3/2017
The Intel Core i5-7600K (91W) Review: The More Amenable Mainstream Performer
The Core i5-7600K, launched today, is the other unlocked processor from Intel’s 7th Generation line of Kaby Lake Processors. Kaby Lake is Intel’s third set of processors at 14nm...67 by Ian Cutress on 1/3/2017
Qualcomm CES 2017 Liveblog
We're here at CES for our first liveblog of the week, Qualcomm's annual CES presentation.1 by Ryan Smith & Matt Humrick on 1/3/2017
CES 2017 Honor Double Or Nothing Live Blog
We're here at the Honor Double or Nothing event at CES 2017!4 by Ian Cutress & Joshua Ho on 1/3/2017
MSI Cubi 2 Kaby Lake UCFF PC Review
The Kaby Lake-U (KBL-U) series with 15W TDP CPUs was introduced along with the 4.5W Kaby Lake-Y ones in Q3 2016. The first set of products with Kaby Lake-U...32 by Ganesh T S on 12/30/2016
The GIGABYTE Z170X-Ultra Gaming & Z170X-Designare Motherboard Review
In this review we are having a look at GIGABYTE's Z170X-Ultra Gaming and Z170X-Designare, motherboards that were designed with a way of bringing U.2 support to the market. The...27 by E. Fylladitakis on 12/28/2016
Commercial NAS Operating Systems - Exploring Value-Additions - Part I
A comprehensive overview of how various commercial off-the-shelf NAS operating systems address the core requirements was posted last month. From the perspective of addressed features, the core requirements are...30 by Ganesh T S on 12/22/2016
The Apple Watch Series 2 Review: Building Towards Maturity
Back in the first half of 2015 Apple released the first version of the Apple Watch. The Apple Watch was a long-rumored product, often referred to as the iWatch...122 by Brandon Chester on 12/20/2016
Zotac ZBOX MAGNUS EN1080 SFF PC Review: A Premium Gaming Powerhouse
Gaming systems and small form-factor (SFF) PCs have emerged as bright spots in the desktop PC market that has been subject to severe challenges recently. Many vendors have tried...34 by Ganesh T S on 12/19/2016
The Plextor M8Pe (512GB) SSD Review
The Plextor M8Pe is their second PCIe SSD and their first to support PCIe 3.0 or NVMe. The M8Pe is a M.2 SSD based on Marvell's 88SS1093 controller and...64 by Billy Tallis on 12/14/2016
AMD Gives More Zen Details: Ryzen, 3.4 GHz+, NVMe, Neural Net Prediction, & 25 MHz Boost Steps
In the eternal battle to drive more details out of AMD ahead of the full launch of its new Zen microarchitecture based CPUs, today AMD is lifting the lid...169 by Ian Cutress on 12/13/2016