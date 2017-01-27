ABOUT BENCH FORUMS PODCAST LOGIN REGISTER
The Intel Core i3-7350K (60W) Review: Almost a Core i7-2600K

by Ian Cutress 142 comments

The ADATA Ultimate SU800 SSD Review (128GB, 256GB, 512GB)

ADATA's Ultimate SU800 is their first SSD to use 3D NAND and the first 3D NAND SSD from a company that doesn't manufacture their own NAND flash memory. The...

33 by Billy Tallis 4 days ago

The Huawei Mate 9 Review

Huawei has steadily improved its flagship Mate phablets while adhering to the same blueprint: large screen, slim bezels, aluminum chassis, excellent system performance and battery life. They’ve also shared...

81 by Matt Humrick on 1/27/2017

The Silverstone ST30SF & ST45SF SFX Power Supply Review

In this review we are having a look at the SilverStone ST30SF and the ST45SF SFX PSUs. There are only a handful of good SFX PSU designs available and...

31 by E. Fylladitakis on 1/26/2017

The Microsoft Surface Studio Review

Microsoft has only been in the PC system game for a few years now, but over the last couple of years they have made a lot of progress rather...

192 by Brett Howse on 1/20/2017

3-Way Low Profile CPU Cooling Shoot-Out: Reeven, Phanteks, & Noctua

Today we're taking a look at horizontal CPU coolers from Reeven, Phanteks, and Noctua. Although horizontal CPU coolers are likely to always remain a niche market relative to their...

42 by E. Fylladitakis on 1/18/2017

The AnandTech Podcast, Episode 40: CES 2017

The annual CES show is always a mélange of announcements and sneak peeks for what is to come through the year. At the show we had most of our...

16 by Ian Cutress on 1/17/2017

The Das Keyboard 'Prime 13' & '4 Professional' Mechanical Keyboard Review

In this review we are taking a look at two mechanical keyboards from Das Keyboard, the 4 Professional and the Prime 13. The 4 Professional is a very popular...

57 by E. Fylladitakis on 1/10/2017

The AMD Vega GPU Architecture Teaser: Higher IPC, Tiling, & More, Coming in H1’2017

As AMD was in the process of ramping up for the Polaris launch last year, one of the unexpected but much appreciated measures they took was to released a...

148 by Ryan Smith on 1/5/2017

CES 2017: NVIDIA Keynote Live Blog

51 by Ian Cutress & Billy Tallis on 1/4/2017

CES 2017: Intel Press Event Live Blog

We're here at Intel for their CES Press Event.

25 by Ryan Smith & Ian Cutress on 1/4/2017

Samsung CES 2017 Event Live Blog

We're here at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center covering Samsung's announcements for CES 2017.

27 by Joshua Ho & Billy Tallis on 1/4/2017

CES 2017: ASUS Zennovation Press Event Live Blog (11:30am PT)

We're here with ASUS at CES for the Zennovation Press Event!

10 by Ian Cutress on 1/4/2017

LG CES 2017 Press Conference Live Blog

This looks to be a fairly general consumer electronics press conference from LG. Stay tuned.

14 by Joshua Ho on 1/4/2017

Qualcomm Details Snapdragon 835: Kryo 280 CPU, Adreno 540 GPU, X16 LTE

Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 835 is the first mobile SoC to use Samsung’s new 10nm FinFET process. It includes a number of updates, including a revamped CPU configuration, that promise to...

58 by Matt Humrick on 1/3/2017

The Intel Core i7-7700K (91W) Review: The New Out-of-the-box Performance Champion

The Core i7-7700K, launched today, is Intel's fastest ever consumer grade processor. Using Intel’s third set of processors at 14nm, using the new 14+ variant, we get processors with...

125 by Ian Cutress on 1/3/2017

Intel Launches 7th Generation Kaby Lake: 15W/28W with Iris, 35-91W Desktop and Mobile Xeon

The death of Intel’s ‘Tick-Tock’ means that Kaby Lake is Intel’s third crack at their 14nm process. 14nm started with Broadwell (5th Gen, tick), introduced a new microarchitecture with...

43 by Ian Cutress on 1/3/2017

The Intel Core i5-7600K (91W) Review: The More Amenable Mainstream Performer

The Core i5-7600K, launched today, is the other unlocked processor from Intel’s 7th Generation line of Kaby Lake Processors. Kaby Lake is Intel’s third set of processors at 14nm...

69 by Ian Cutress on 1/3/2017

Qualcomm CES 2017 Liveblog

We're here at CES for our first liveblog of the week, Qualcomm's annual CES presentation.

3 by Ryan Smith & Matt Humrick on 1/3/2017

CES 2017 Honor Double Or Nothing Live Blog

We're here at the Honor Double or Nothing event at CES 2017!

6 by Ian Cutress & Joshua Ho on 1/3/2017
