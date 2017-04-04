ABOUT BENCH FORUMS PODCAST LOGIN REGISTER
ASUS Launches VG245Q 'Console' Gaming Monitor: 1080p with FreeSync, $200

 by Anton Shilov on April 4, 2017 4:00 PM EST
ASUS has introduced another monitor positioned specifically for console gaming that allows console owners to take their games out of the living room. The new display offers Full-HD resolution and uses an inexpensive TN panel with a fast response time, supporting a refresh rate of 40Hz to 75Hz. It features AMD’s FreeSync technology as well as a DisplayPort port, so while this is aimed at more console type gaming, in order to use Freesync it essentially has to be a 'console' PC rather than an actual console.

The ASUS VG245Q display uses a 24” TN panel with 1920×1080 resolution, and the general specifications are typical for budget devices: 250 nits brightness, 170°/160° viewing angles, a 1 ms response time (grey-to-grey) and so on. The monitor comes with two 2 W speakers and has two HDMI (so to connect to two consoles), one DisplayPort and one D-Sub connector. The VG245Q can adjust its height, swivel, and pivot. One of the important selling points of the ASUS VG245-series monitors is support for AMD’s FreeSync dynamic framerate technology that works at refresh rates ranging from 40 to 75 Hz.

In fact, ASUS’ VG245 family of displays, aimed at 'console' gaming, now includes three models: the VG245Q (introduced this month), the VG245H, and the VG245HE, with the latter two launched last fall. All the monitors use the same panel and have slightly different feature sets. The VG245H uses the same chassis as the VG245Q, but lacks DisplayPort. Meanwhile, the VG245HE is the most simplistic in the lineup, as it does not have swivel, pivot or height adjustments.

ASUS VG245-Series Console Gaming Monitors
  ASUS
VG245H
(Added Adjust)		 ASUS
VG245HE
(Base Model)		 ASUS
VG245Q
(FreeSync)
Panel 24" TN
Native Resolution 1920 × 1080
Refresh Rate Range 75 Hz 75 Hz 40-75 Hz
Response Time 1 ms (gray-to-gray)
Brightness 250 cd/m²
Contrast '100000000:1'
ASUS stupid smart contrast ratio
Viewing Angles 170°/160° horizontal/vertical
Color Saturation 72% NTSC
sRGB mode available
Inputs 2 × HDMI
1 × D-Sub		 2 × HDMI
1 × D-Sub
2 × DP
Audio 2 × 2 W speakers
Audio in/out ports
Proprietary Enhancements Trace Free Technology
GamePlus Modes:  Crosshair/Timer/Display Alignment
Low Blue Light: Yes
GameVisual Modes: Scenery/Racing/Cinema/RTS/RPG/FPS/sRGB
Mechanical Chassis Color Black
Tilt +33°~-5°
Swivel -90°~+90° - -90°~+90°
Pivot +90°~-90° - +90°~-90°
Height Adjustment 0~130 mm - 0~130 mm
VESA Wall Mounting 100 × 100 mm
Power Consumption
 		 Idle ~0.5 W
Active 40 W
Detailed Information Link Link Link

While ASUS formally positions its VG245-series displays as reasonably priced solutions for consoles, these devices are cheaper gaming monitors carrying the ASUS brand. They enable the company to address the entry-level segment of the PC market (keep in mind that the sRGB is supported as a feature of the ASUS GameVisual menu) without distracting attention of the masses from the higher-end models with advanced specs and features.

ASUS has not announced precise MSRP for its VG245Q monitor, but at present, the VG245H can be acquired for $179.99. It is unlikely that the addition of a DisplayPort connector significantly affected the cost of the VG245Q vs. the VG245H and it is logical to expect the two products to cost about the same.

Gallery: ASUS VG245Q Console Gaming Monitor

Related Reading:

Source: ASUS

  • DanNeely - Tuesday, April 04, 2017 - link

    I'm confused. If this needs to be used with a PC, and being only 24" in size is something you'd want to use on your desk sitting a yard away not hanging from the wall with you sitting several times farther away on a couch; what exactly makes it "console" friendly? Reply

  • TheITS - Tuesday, April 04, 2017 - link

    Some people game in their bedrooms Reply

  • Makaveli - Tuesday, April 04, 2017 - link

    So this is mostly for College students living on residence then? Reply

  • npz - Wednesday, April 05, 2017 - link

    Everyone who games competitively, especially if they also stream, do so on a monitor on a desk and a not TV. eSports events also use monitors. Reply

  • Murloc - Wednesday, April 05, 2017 - link

    or the hordes of teen-agers whose parents don't want to give up their living room and TV. Reply

  • nathanddrews - Wednesday, April 05, 2017 - link

    I wouldn't get caught up in the marketing of "console" in the name, unless ASUS knows something we don't - that perhaps these AMD-powered consoles will get FreeSync over HDMI support (which would be a great idea).

    No, I think the only purpose this serves is to take an inexpensive FreeSync display and cross-promote its value to PC (DP) and console (2x HDMI) gamers at the same time.     Reply

  • Diji1 - Wednesday, April 05, 2017 - link

    unless ASUS knows something we don't


    You make it sound as though it isn't a normal thing for businesses to research the market before they design or market something.     Reply

  • nathanddrews - Wednesday, April 05, 2017 - link

    Sometimes their research is poor. I'm sure someone will buy this display based upon its "console" marketing, just not anyone visiting this site. Reply

  • Mikuni - Tuesday, April 04, 2017 - link

    Let TN die already.. Reply

  • PseudoKnight - Tuesday, April 04, 2017 - link

    Cheaper and faster pixel response. Why shouldn't this be an option in the marketplace? Side-by-side, I prefer to game on my TN over my IPS. Reply
