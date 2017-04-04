ASUS Launches VG245Q 'Console' Gaming Monitor: 1080p with FreeSync, $200

ASUS Launches VG245Q 'Console' Gaming Monitor: 1080p with FreeSync, $200by Anton Shilov on April 4, 2017 4:00 PM EST
ASUS has introduced another monitor positioned specifically for console gaming that allows console owners to take their games out of the living room. The new display offers Full-HD resolution and uses an inexpensive TN panel with a fast response time, supporting a refresh rate of 40Hz to 75Hz. It features AMD’s FreeSync technology as well as a DisplayPort port, so while this is aimed at more console type gaming, in order to use Freesync it essentially has to be a 'console' PC rather than an actual console.
The ASUS VG245Q display uses a 24” TN panel with 1920×1080 resolution, and the general specifications are typical for budget devices: 250 nits brightness, 170°/160° viewing angles, a 1 ms response time (grey-to-grey) and so on. The monitor comes with two 2 W speakers and has two HDMI (so to connect to two consoles), one DisplayPort and one D-Sub connector. The VG245Q can adjust its height, swivel, and pivot. One of the important selling points of the ASUS VG245-series monitors is support for AMD’s FreeSync dynamic framerate technology that works at refresh rates ranging from 40 to 75 Hz.
In fact, ASUS’ VG245 family of displays, aimed at 'console' gaming, now includes three models: the VG245Q (introduced this month), the VG245H, and the VG245HE, with the latter two launched last fall. All the monitors use the same panel and have slightly different feature sets. The VG245H uses the same chassis as the VG245Q, but lacks DisplayPort. Meanwhile, the VG245HE is the most simplistic in the lineup, as it does not have swivel, pivot or height adjustments.
|ASUS VG245-Series Console Gaming Monitors
|ASUS
VG245H
(Added Adjust)
|ASUS
VG245HE
(Base Model)
|ASUS
VG245Q
(FreeSync)
|Panel
|24" TN
|Native Resolution
|1920 × 1080
|Refresh Rate Range
|75 Hz
|75 Hz
|40-75 Hz
|Response Time
|1 ms (gray-to-gray)
|Brightness
|250 cd/m²
|Contrast
|'100000000:1'
ASUS
|Viewing Angles
|170°/160° horizontal/vertical
|Color Saturation
|72% NTSC
sRGB mode available
|Inputs
|2 × HDMI
1 × D-Sub
|2 × HDMI
1 × D-Sub
2 × DP
|Audio
|2 × 2 W speakers
Audio in/out ports
|Proprietary Enhancements
|Trace Free Technology
GamePlus Modes: Crosshair/Timer/Display Alignment
Low Blue Light: Yes
GameVisual Modes: Scenery/Racing/Cinema/RTS/RPG/FPS/sRGB
|Mechanical
|Chassis Color
|Black
|Tilt
|+33°~-5°
|Swivel
|-90°~+90°
|-
|-90°~+90°
|Pivot
|+90°~-90°
|-
|+90°~-90°
|Height Adjustment
|0~130 mm
|-
|0~130 mm
|VESA Wall Mounting
|100 × 100 mm
|Power Consumption
|Idle
|~0.5 W
|Active
|40 W
|Detailed Information
|Link
|Link
|Link
While ASUS formally positions its VG245-series displays as reasonably priced solutions for consoles, these devices are cheaper gaming monitors carrying the ASUS brand. They enable the company to address the entry-level segment of the PC market (keep in mind that the sRGB is supported as a feature of the ASUS GameVisual menu) without distracting attention of the masses from the higher-end models with advanced specs and features.
ASUS has not announced precise MSRP for its VG245Q monitor, but at present, the VG245H can be acquired for $179.99. It is unlikely that the addition of a DisplayPort connector significantly affected the cost of the VG245Q vs. the VG245H and it is logical to expect the two products to cost about the same.
Source: ASUS
DanNeely - Tuesday, April 04, 2017 - linkI'm confused. If this needs to be used with a PC, and being only 24" in size is something you'd want to use on your desk sitting a yard away not hanging from the wall with you sitting several times farther away on a couch; what exactly makes it "console" friendly? Reply
TheITS - Tuesday, April 04, 2017 - linkSome people game in their bedrooms Reply
Makaveli - Tuesday, April 04, 2017 - linkSo this is mostly for College students living on residence then? Reply
npz - Wednesday, April 05, 2017 - linkEveryone who games competitively, especially if they also stream, do so on a monitor on a desk and a not TV. eSports events also use monitors. Reply
Murloc - Wednesday, April 05, 2017 - linkor the hordes of teen-agers whose parents don't want to give up their living room and TV. Reply
nathanddrews - Wednesday, April 05, 2017 - linkI wouldn't get caught up in the marketing of "console" in the name, unless ASUS knows something we don't - that perhaps these AMD-powered consoles will get FreeSync over HDMI support (which would be a great idea).
No, I think the only purpose this serves is to take an inexpensive FreeSync display and cross-promote its value to PC (DP) and console (2x HDMI) gamers at the same time. Reply
Diji1 - Wednesday, April 05, 2017 - link
You make it sound as though it isn't a normal thing for businesses to research the market before they design or market something. Reply
nathanddrews - Wednesday, April 05, 2017 - linkSometimes their research is poor. I'm sure someone will buy this display based upon its "console" marketing, just not anyone visiting this site. Reply
Mikuni - Tuesday, April 04, 2017 - linkLet TN die already.. Reply
PseudoKnight - Tuesday, April 04, 2017 - linkCheaper and faster pixel response. Why shouldn't this be an option in the marketplace? Side-by-side, I prefer to game on my TN over my IPS. Reply