ASUS VA326H and VA326N-W: 31.5-Inch Curved 144 Hz FHD Displays for $399

ASUS VA326H and VA326N-W: 31.5-Inch Curved 144 Hz FHD Displays for $399by Anton Shilov on December 16, 2016 10:00 AM EST
ASUS has introduced two new curved gaming displays that feature large 31.5” VA panels with a 144 Hz refresh rate. The VA326H and VA326N-W monitors have FHD resolution as well as a variety of ASUS’ enhancements designed for gamers. ASUS positions the new products as entry-level models for gamers in budget that also demand a large diagonal, curvature and a high refresh rate.
The ASUS VA326-series displays use 31.5” AHVA panels with 1920×1080 resolution and 16:9 aspect ratio. General specifications of the monitors are typical for this class of devices: 300 nits brightness, 3000:1 contrast ratio, 178°/178° viewing angles, a 4 ms response time (grey-to-grey) and so on. The main selling points of the two displays are their 144 Hz refresh rate as well as 1800R curvature.
The only difference between the ASUS VA326H and the ASUS VA326N-W monitors is the supported connectors: both come with a D-Sub and a DL-DVI input, whereas the VA326H also has an HDMI 1.4 header. The displays lack features like a USB hub as well as integrated speakers, which is expected for entry-level consumer devices.
|ASUS VA326-Series Curved Gaming Monitors
|ASUS VA326H
|ASUS VA326N-W
|Panel
|31.5 AHVA
|Native Resolution
|1920 × 1080
|Refresh Rate Range
|144 Hz via HDMI, DL-DVI
50~75 Hz via D-Sub
|144 Hz via DL-DVI
50~75 Hz via D-Sub
|Response Time
|4 ms (gray-to-gray)
|Brightness
|300 cd/m²
|Contrast
|3000:1
|Viewing Angles
|178°/178° horizontal/vertical
|Curvature
|1800R
|Inputs
|1 × HDMI 1.4 with HDCP
1 × DL-DVI with HDCP
1 × D-Sub
|-
1 × DL-DVI with HDCP
1 × D-Sub with HDCP
|Audio
|Audio in/out ports
|Proprietary Enhancements
|Trace Free Technology
Skin-Tone Selection: 3 Modes
Color Temperature Selection: 4 Modes
GamePlus Modes: Crosshair/Timer/Display Alignment
Low Blue Light: Yes
VividPixel: Yes
GameVisual Modes: Scenery/Racing/Cinema/RTS/RPG/FPS/sRGB
|Power Consumption
|Idle
|~5 W
|Active
|28 W at 200 cd/m²
|Detailed Information
|Link
|Link
The ASUS VA326-series displays formally belong to the company’s Essential family of inexpensive monitors and are the first curved screens in this lineup. Nevertheless, they support a refresh rate of up to 144 Hz as well as ASUS’ proprietary enhancements like Trace Free, Crosshair, Timer and others, which are valued primarily by gamers. In fact, the combination of a large size, a 144 Hz refresh rate, and curvature, combine into an interesting package for this particular price point and will likely appeal to gamers in budget. These gamers might be focused on eSports, therefore a relatively low resolution of 1920×1080 pixels is not going to be a drawback for them, but will rather be an advantage because they will be able to play with a native resolution with high FPS and at 144 Hz.
ASUS plans to start sales of the VA326H and VA326N-W monitors in early Q1 2017. In the U.S., the company will offer the ASUS VA326H for $399. MSRP for Europe and other countries are unknown, but given the positioning of the displays and their price in the U.S., the ASUS VA326-series monitors will be rather affordable.
Source: ASUS
Inteli - Friday, December 16, 2016 - link31 inch at 1080p, and curved 16:9? That's ridiculous. Reply
smartthanyou - Friday, December 16, 2016 - linkLOL…when I read these were 1080P I knew there would be a large number of the uninformed making comments about how that resolution would be "ridiculous" at these sizes. Thanks for not letting me down! Reply
Inteli - Friday, December 16, 2016 - linkSo how am I uninformed despite the standard resolution on monitors 30+ inches being at least 1440p for a decade?
Oh wait, you can't be serious with a username like that. Reply
saratoga4 - Wednesday, December 21, 2016 - link>So how am I uninformed despite the standard resolution on monitors 30+ inches being at least 1440p for a decade?
They're not for everybody, but there is definitely a use for larger 1080p monitors. Not everyone wants to sit up close to a screen. Reply
TesseractOrion - Friday, December 16, 2016 - linkAgreed. These things are barely worth producing IMHO. Who on earth will actually buy this crap? Makes no sense at all... Reply
twtech - Sunday, December 18, 2016 - linkThis is clearly not a "productivity" monitor. It makes sense for people who primarily want to play games with their system. For the time being, 1080p is still the best resolution for gaming with less than absolute top-end hardware. Reply
Inteli - Monday, December 19, 2016 - link1080p isn't my issue. The pixel density is. Reply
saratoga4 - Wednesday, December 21, 2016 - link>The pixel density is.
The appropriate pixel density of a monitor depends on the distance from which you view it. A 31.5" monitor viewed from 31% further away will have identical angular pixel density as a 24" monitor of equal total resolution. While personally I prefer to sit close to a monitor too, focusing a little further away on a larger screen can considerably reduce eye strain. Reply
rtho782 - Friday, December 16, 2016 - linkWe're in a world where people expect 1440p in a 5.5" screen, but 1080p will do at 31.5".
Who buys this crap!? Reply
Inteli - Friday, December 16, 2016 - linkNot to mention at $400. If this is really market at the "esports" crowd, they're fsr more likely to spend $200 on a 24" TN 144hz panel, and if they spend $400+, the Dell S2417DG pushes 1440p, G-Sync, and 144hz for $430 right now. Reply