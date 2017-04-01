FSP Dagger 500W and 600W SFX PSUs Come To Market: From $99 with 80Plus Gold

FSP Dagger 500W and 600W SFX PSUs Come To Market: From $99 with 80Plus Goldby Anton Shilov on April 1, 2017 9:00 AM EST
FSP introduced its Dagger family of SFX PSUs for gaming systems at Computex 2016, about nine months ago. However, sometimes it takes several quarters for products to reach the market after their formal announcement because makers finalize certain details. This week, the company announced pricing of its SFX PSUs, an indicator that they are going to hit the market shortly.
As reported, the FSP Dagger lineup consists of two models rated for 500 W and 600 W maximum load. Both PSUs are compliant with the SFX12V V3.3 and ATX12V V2.4 specs as well as carry the 80 Plus Gold certification. The Dagger power supplies have modular design and come with EPS12V power connectors (one 24-pin and a 4+4-pin connector), two PCIe 8-pin (6+2) power connectors to support all existing graphics cards as well as the upcoming GPUS, as well as five SATA power plugs. For cooling, both PSUs are equipped with an 80 mm dual ball bearing fan.
FSP will offer the Dagger 500 W for $99, whereas the Dagger 600 W will retail for $109. MSRP of FSP’s 500 W SFX PSU is in line with prices of competing devices of the same wattage, whereas the 600 W is slightly cheaper than the rivals are.
|FSP Dagger Series
|Connector type
|Hardwired
|Modular
|ATX 24 Pin
|-
|1
|EPS 4+4 Pin
|-
|1
|PCI-E 8 Pin
|-
|2
|SATA
|-
|5
|Molex
|-
|2
|Floppy
|-
|1
It is noteworthy that over the past several quarters, three PSU manufacturers have announced their SFX PSUs for miniature gaming systems. Enermax, FSP and Thermaltake are joining the club, which originally only had Corsair and SilverStone a year ago. This is not exactly surprising, as miniature gaming PCs are getting more popular. Virtually all makers of high-performance computers offer small-form-factor gaming systems, and there are a number of newcomers that exclusively build only SFF gaming machines. While initiatives like Valve’s Steam Machine has helped bring some systems to market, others like Corsair’s Bulldog and One aim to bring a gaming PC into to the living room. Obviously the DIY market follows the industrial trend and demand for various components for mini PCs is on the rise, which is why five makers now offer SFX PSUs.
|FSP Dagger SFX Series DC Output Specifications
|SDA500
|SDA600
|Rated
|Combined
|Rated
|Combined
|+3.3V
|20 A
|90 W
|20 A
|150 W
|+5V
|15 A
|15 A
|+12V
|41.67 A
|501 W
|50 A
|600 W
|-12V
|0.3 A
|3.6 W
|0.3 A
|3.6 W
|+5Vsb
|3 A
|12.5 W
|2.5 A
|12.5 W
|Total Power
|550 W
|650 W
Most vendors stagger their PSU launches based on region, and we expect FSP to do this as well.
Related News:
Source: FSP
Post Your CommentPlease log in or sign up to comment.
13 Comments
View All Comments
Chaitanya - Saturday, April 01, 2017 - linkwow, SFX market is seriously heating up. Also since most of these(Lian-Li has a ATX case with SFX psu) go in M-ITX cases 500W should be more than sufficient. Reply
Death666Angel - Saturday, April 01, 2017 - linkIt says 500 / 600 in product name. But it is rated for 550W / 650W. Weird. Should be enough for even 8C / 1080TI configurations, even overclocked. Reply
DanNeely - Sunday, April 02, 2017 - linkClicking through to FSPs pages they're 500/600W max. The table has multiple errors (looks like a copypasta that wasn't fully updated), in addition to the two you saw +5Vsb is 2.5A on both models. Reply
edzieba - Saturday, April 01, 2017 - link"Obviously the DIY market follows the industrial trend"
The DIY market LED - and indeed STILL leads - the industrial trend. A handful of manufacturers are finally moving from 'small form factor' cases that are the size of ATX cases (E.g. the infamous Bitfenix Prodigy) and actually starting to make some small cases, following on several years after things like the Ncase, but still technically behind more recent cases like the Dan A4, Zaber Sentry (sub 8L cases that can support full-length GPUs), and Kimera Cerberus (mATX case smaller than most ITX cases). Now manufacturers are waking up to SFX after several years, the DIY sector is already moving onto things like high-efficiency FlexATX units, and even separate AC- DC and DC-ATX units, in pursuit of lower case volumes. Reply
Diji1 - Monday, April 03, 2017 - linkUm, how is the DIY market "leading the industrial trend" if there's nothing to buy to make PCs from given that their leading according to you? Reply
bigboxes - Saturday, April 01, 2017 - linkFSP, never again. Reply
barleyguy - Sunday, April 02, 2017 - linkWas that an April fools joke?
FSP is awesome. Also, if you buy something else there's a good chance FSP made it as the OEM anyway. Reply
bigboxes - Sunday, April 02, 2017 - linkNot hardly. Unless Seasonic rebadges crap FSP units. Reply
ES_Revenge - Tuesday, April 04, 2017 - linkFSP makes some very good supplies; and, they have been making good SFX supplies for some time. Case in point, Golden Award here: http://www.hardwaresecrets.com/fsp300-60ghs-power-...
Only problem with that one is the small 80mm slim fan, which makes a lot of noise in a quiet system--I modded the one I had (included with the early versions of the SG05/SG060) with a regular 80mm fan and it's a lot more quiet now.
FSP also OEM'd some versions of the ST45SF and ST30SF--both fairly well renowned SFX supplies.
In the ATX market several of their Aurum models have garnered great reviews, along with their HydroG models. While I can't say they're among the greatness of Seasonic or Super Flower, they certainly have their very good to excellent models which is no different from other OEMs like CWT, Enhance, or Great Wall who all have great builds in addition to other nothing-special or mediocre models. Reply
chubbyfatazn - Sunday, April 02, 2017 - linkSeems pretty weird to me that the 600W is only $10 more, but I ain't complaining... Reply