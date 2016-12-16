SilverStone Launches SX800-LTI: SFX-L, 800 W, 80 Plus Titanium

SilverStone Launches SX800-LTI: SFX-L, 800 W, 80 Plus Titaniumby Anton Shilov on December 16, 2016 8:00 AM EST
SilverStone has quietly published specifications of its new SFX-L power supply with 800 W output on its website. The SX800-LTI is designed for small form-factor gaming PCs that use SFX compliant PSUs and can accommodate an SFX power supply that is 3 cm deeper than specified by the standard. The novelty will be one of a few SFX-class PSUs on the market supporting multi-GPU systems and custom-built graphics cards as well as the second PSU to carry the 80 Plus Titanium label.
Growing demand for high-performance SFF gaming PCs in the recent years has catalyzed a number of PSU suppliers to add SFX power supplies into their product lineups. In the meantime, the market of SFF gaming PCs inevitably got segmented, departing from canonical SFF computers but still not transforming into orthodox high-performance desktops. For example, there are Mini-ITX/Micro-ATX systems that can accommodate many hardware components, and there are ATX systems that can take advantage of smaller PSUs, slim/mobile ODDs and so on. Specifically for such PCs (and at requests by select customers), SilverStone last year introduced its first SFX-L PSU, which is 3 cm deeper than specified by the standard (more details at FormFactors.org), but which could provide up to 700 W of power and featured proper cooling using a 120-mm fan. The SFX-L PSUs cannot fit into traditional chassis that follow the SFX spec (for miniature desktops or DVRs/HTPCs) down to the last letter in a bid to minimize dimensions, but most gaming cases have an extra 3 cm and thus are compatible with such power supplies. This year, SilverStone is further increasing the output of its SFX-L to 800 W.
|SilverStone SFX-L Series DC Output Specifications (Rated @ 40 °C)
|SX700-LPT
|SX800-LTI
|Rated
|Combined
|Rated
|Combined
|+3.3V
|22 A
|120
|16 A
|80 W
|+5V
|22 A
|15 A
|+12V
|58.4 A
|700 W
|66 A
|792 W
|-12V
|0.3 A
|3.6 W
|0.3 A
|3.6 W
|+5Vsb
|3 A
|15 W
|2.5 A
|12.5 W
|Total Power
|700 W
|800 W
The SilverStone SX800-LTI PSU is compliant with the SFX12V V3.3 as well as ATX12V V2.4 specifications and carries the 80 Plus Titanium certification badge (which means that it is at least 90% – 94% efficient under a 20%, 50% and 100% load for 110V), just like its predecessor. The power supply’s chassis is 125 mm wide, 63.5 mm tall, but is 130 mm deep, up from 100 mm specified by the standard. Surprisingly, SilverStone does not bundle an SFX to ATX adapter bracket with the SX800-LTI PSU (similar to its predecessor) but users can buy it separately for $17, which is odd as the adapter is bundled with less powerful SFX PSUs.
The SX800-LTI is equipped with a 120-mm fan featuring intelligent RPM control (and speeds from 955 RPM to 1695 RPM) that does not spin at loads below 30%. The PSU has a modular design with flexible flat-type cables to ensure easy cable management. Just like other high-end PSUs, the SilverStone unit has over power, over-current, over-voltage and over-temperature protection as well as short circuit protection, and uses Japanese electrolytic capacitors rated to handle increased temperatures.
|Silverstone SFX-L PSU Series
|Connector type
|700 W
SX700-LPT
|800 W
SX800-LTI
|ATX 24 Pin
|1
|EPS 4+4 Pin
|1
|PCIe 6+2 Pin
|4
|SATA
|9
|12
|4P Molex
|3
|Floppy
|1
As for connectivity, the SilverStone SX800-LTI PSU has EPS12V power connectors (one 24-pin and a 4+4-pin connector), four PCIe 6+2-pin power connectors, 12 SATA power connectors, three 4-pin Molex plugs and even an FDD header. The presence of four 8-pin (6+2) auxiliary PCIe power connectors makes the power supply compatible with all high-end graphics cards released in the recent years, including NVIDIA’s GeForce GTX cards that have up to two 8-pin power inputs, AMD’s Radeon R9 Fury X that needs two 8-pin power plugs as well as highly-custom video cards like EVGA’s GeForce GTX 980 Ti K|NGP|N that needs two 8-pin and one 6-pin connector.
In fact, SilverStone’s SFX-L PSUs are the only SFX-class power supplies that can boast with such compatibility with advanced graphics adapters. By contrast, most gaming-grade SFX PSUs have one 8-pin connector that is enough for the vast majority of SFF gaming PCs (in the end, you cannot install more than one GTX 1080-class video cards into a Mini-ITX build), but not for those systems pack custom or multi-GPU graphics adapters.
SilverStone’s SX800-LTI PSU is expected to hit the market in the coming weeks, but there is nothing more precise that we can share at this point. MSRP of the unit s also unknown but the previous-generation SFX-L power supply from the company, the SX700-LPT, can be obtained for $160.
Source: SilverStone
Please log in or sign up to comment.
8 Comments
BrokenCrayons - Friday, December 16, 2016 - linkI really like the fact that SilverStone has some higher wattage/quality PSUs for small form factor cases. 800w might be a bit more than necessary for single GPU systems that use the recently released half height 1050, but I'm sure there's pent up demand for dual GPU systems in smaller cases that can take advantage of this little monster. Reply
DanNeely - Friday, December 16, 2016 - linka single GPU in a highly overclocked system could benefit from these bigger PSUs. Starting from stock levels of a 90W CPU and a 250W GPU 150W and 350W aren't implausible power levels. Add 50W for the rest of the system and you're at 550W actual load. A bit of a safety margin means you probably need at least a 600W PSU. 700/800W sizes give you better efficiency at full load and 80+ Titanium means you're still reasonably efficient at idle too.
Getting a major OC in an mATX case instead of an mITX would ofc be easier and quieter; but some people will still do it in the smaller case. Reply
BrokenCrayons - Friday, December 16, 2016 - linkYes, I didn't really add the numbers up on the most demanding sorts of components when I was thinking about it. 800W makes a lot more sense in that situation since you'd ideally want to keep the PSU somewhere closer to 50% of max output for the sake of efficiency as well as having room to grow. Reply
DanNeely - Friday, December 16, 2016 - linkExactly. Ultimately what this represents is mITX starting to transition from a tiny PC fanatic only platform to a mainstream enthusiast one by people whose interest in it is the ability to build the same sort of PC as they have for years, but reduced in size by a few inches due to the smaller mobo and removal of frontal drive cages; but without giving up any other capability. Reply
Samus - Saturday, December 17, 2016 - linkUnfortunately my FT03-mini won't have room for this because of the modular connectors :(
Although it'd be mostly a waste because my 500-watt is adequate for the time being on a Haswell Xeon and GTX980. But obviously no over locking headroom and a GTX1080 would really be pushing it. Reply
DanNeely - Sunday, December 18, 2016 - linkA stock 1080 is only 180W vs 165 for a stock 980. At worst thermal limits might clip your boost clocks a bit lower; but otherwise you should be fine. Reply
visualplastik - Friday, December 16, 2016 - linkI just have to say how big a deal it is that they replaced that terrible 120mm wavy fan from SFX-L 500. That thing would wobble and knock the housing at low speeds. Reply
edzieba - Friday, December 16, 2016 - linkIIRC the V2.0 didn't change the fan, but changed the thermistor. This raised the minimum voltage the fan saw, and prevented it ever spinning down (with the noise occurring when the fan was at the startup threshold). Could also have been a resistor added in parallel (because NTC) with the thermistor. Reply