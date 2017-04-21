EIZO Announces ColorEdge Prominence CG3145: 4096x2160, 98% P3 and HDR10

EIZO Announces ColorEdge Prominence CG3145: 4096x2160, 98% P3 and HDR10by Anton Shilov on April 21, 2017 2:00 PM EST
EIZO this week announced its new ColorEdge Prominence CG3145 reference monitor with a DCI-4K resolution and a display covering 98% of the DCI-P3 color space. The monitor is claimed to be designed for professionals working with HDR post-production, particularly for TV and home video industries. The display offers a very high brightness level and contrast ratio, but the key feature of the screen that EIZO mentions is the ability of its IPS panel to display both deep blacks and very bright colors at the same time without artefacts caused by the peculiarities of competing displays.
The EIZO ColorEdge Prominence CG3145 monitor is based on a 10-bit IPS panel that can reproduce 1.07 billion colors and features a 4096×2160 resolution at 60 Hz. The manufacturer says that the display has a 1000 nits typical brightness (as well as a 1,000,000 static contrast ratio). The ColorEdge Prominence CG3145 covers 98% of the DCI-P3, 99% of the Adobe RGB, as well as 80% of the Rec. 2020 color spaces (but these numbers may change as the product is being tuned up now). This comes with a 24-bit 3D LUT (look-up table) for HDR color gradations. As for connectivity, the display will have one DisplayPort capable of DCI-4K with 4:4:4 chroma subsampling at 50/60 Hz, as well as two HDMI 2.0 inputs capable of DCI-4K with 4:2:2 at 50/60 Hz. Since the monitor is aimed primarily at post production video professionals, EIZO has not currently disclosed support of sRGB and also does not disclose specs like response time or power consumption.
The key feature of the ColorEdge Prominence CG3145 display is its ability to properly reproduce both very bright and very dark areas on the scene without artefacts caused by local dimming (used on many IPS-based televisions and on some monitors) or an auto brightness limiter. EIZO does not reveal many details about the IPS panel it uses for the CG3145, but it claims that it has control of backlight intensity in every pixel. The latter means that the company either uses Panasonic’s IPS panels with a special layer of light-modulating cells that enable pixel-by-pixel control of backlight intensity, or a similar technology it has developed in-house.
In both cases, the pixel-by-pixel control of the backlight sets the ColorEdge Prominence CG3145 display apart from the rivals which use IPS panels with local dimming. Another feature that the monitor has is its 24-bit 3D LUT, which has a potential to produce more accurate colors than the 14-bit 3D LUTs supported by other HDR monitors. Speaking of HDR, it is noteworthy that the CG3145 supports both HLG (hybrid log-gamma) and PQ (perceptual quantization) gamma curves. The HLG is suitable for live TV broadcasting as it has a peak luminance of 1000 nits, whereas the PQ supports considerably higher luminance (up to 10,000 nits) and is suitable for recorded content. The combination of these features means that EIZO has positioned the ColorEdge Prominence CG3145 as a reference monitor for HDR content.
|Specifications of the EIZO ColorEdge Prominence Reference HDR Display
|CG3145
|Panel
|31.1" IPS
|Native Resolution
|4096 × 2160
|Maximum Refresh Rate
|60 Hz
|Response Time
|unknown
|Brightness
|1000 cd/m² (typical)
|Contrast
|'1,000,000:1'
|Viewing Angles
|178°/178° horizontal/vertical
|HDR
|HDR10 with 24-bit LUT
|Dynamic Refresh Rate
|none
|Pixel Pitch
|0.170 mm²
|Pixel Density
|149 ppi
|Display Colors
|1.07 billion
|Color Gamut Support
|DCI-P3: 98%
Adobe RGB: 99%
Rec. 2020: 80%
sRGB: unknown
|Aspect Ratio
|1.9:1
|Stand
|to be announced
|Inputs
|1 × DisplayPort
2 × HDMI 2.0a/2.0b (HDCP 2.2)
1 × USB for monitor control and the USB hub
|USB Hub
|3-port USB 3.0 hub
|Launch Date
|Late 2017
EIZO plans to demonstrate the ColorEdge Prominence CG3145 monitor at the NAB Show later this month. Actual sales of the product are going to start sometimes in late 2017 after the manufacturer finalizes all the details and specifications. Given that the display is not going to show up for another six months, EIZO does not talk about its price. EIZO positions the CG3145 as a reference monitor, which are typically priced above professional-grade models.
Related Reading:
- ASUS ProArt PA32U Display: 4K, 1000 Nits Brightness, 95% DCI-P3, 85% Rec. 2020
- Pre-Orders for LG’s 32UD99 Display Available: 4K, DCI-P3, HDR10, FreeSync for $999
- BenQ Launches the SW320: a 4K Display with HDR for Professionals
- Dell Introduces UltraSharp UP3017 30-Inch Professional Display with 16:10 Aspect Ratio and DCI-P3 Color Space
- Dell’s Ultrasharp 30-inch 4K OLED Now On Sale: UP3017Q for $3500
- Dell’s 32-inch 8K UP3218K Display Now For Sale: Check Your Wallet
- EIZO Launches ColorEdge CG2730 and CS2730 2560×1440 Displays for Professionals and Prosumers
- 16:10 Lives On: EIZO Releases 24-inch ColorEdge CG2420 and CS2420 Professional Monitors
- ASUS Demonstrates ROG Swift PG27UQ: 4K, 144 Hz, HDR, DCI-P3 and G-Sync
Source: EIZO
Post Your CommentPlease log in or sign up to comment.
2 Comments
View All Comments
philehidiot - Friday, April 21, 2017 - linkWhat? Doesn't have G-Sync?
Bah. *awaits abuse* Reply
Magichands8 - Friday, April 21, 2017 - linkPoints of interest to me here are that it may be using Panasonic's new LCD technology and that it doesn't have the capability to properly reproduce film and other movie refresh rates. Panasonic's new tech should bring LCDs much closer to OLEDs without the OLED deficiencies. But it's odd to me that it doesn't support more of the DCI-P3 and Rec. 2020 standards. You'd think that and the ability display 24Hz film would be more important for post production.
Hopefully this is isn't going to turn out to be TOO expensive. I could see myself shelling out $5,600 for a CG318-4K but if this is going to run up to $10,000+ it's definitely a no-go. Reply