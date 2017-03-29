Lexar Launches 'JumpDrive Tough' USB Drives up to 128GB: Focusing on Physical Endurance

Lexar Launches 'JumpDrive Tough' USB Drives up to 128GB: Focusing on Physical Enduranceby Anton Shilov on March 29, 2017 9:00 AM EST
Over the last week, Lexar has introduced a new series of USB flash drives with enhanced endurance. The new drives are built to survive in tough conditions, such as very cold or very hot temperatures or water. As for performance and capacities, we are talking about fairly mainstream products with USB Type-A interface with low price points.
The Lexar JumpDrive Tough are designed to withstand physical impact (up to 750 PSI or 50 atm), extreme temperatures (from -25°C to +148.9°C) and water (it is claimed to be water resistant up to 98 feet, or 30 meters). This is compared to typical flash drives that can be stored at -20°C and operate at 0°C, or some that are also water resistant from use of resins. There are ranges of products on the market aimed at the physical endurance crowd, and the combination of extended temperature ranges, water resistance, and physical durability is the main selling point of Lexar’s new drives.
|Lexar JumpDrive Tough Family of Flash Drives
|LJDTD32GABNL
|LJDTD64GABNL
|LJDTD128GABNL
|Capacity
|32 GB
|64 GB
|128 GB
|Type of NAND
|Unknown
|Maximum Transfer Rate
|Read: 130 MB/s
Write: 25 MB/s
|Read: 150 MB/s
Write: 60 MB/s
|Physical Impact
|750 PSI
|Water Resistance
|Up to 30 Meters
|Storage Temperature
|-25°C to +148.9°C
-13°F to 300°F
|Warranty
|Three Years
|MSRP
|$19.99
|$34.99
|$59.99
The JumpDrive Tough family of USB drives consists of three models with 32 GB, 64 GB and 128 GB capacities. As for performance, the manufacturer declares up to 150 MB/s read speed as well as up to 60 MB/s write speed (for the 128 GB and 64 GB versions, the 32 GB version is slower). To enable advanced security, Lexar bundles the EncryptStick Lite software with 256-bit AES encryption.
Lexar has already started to ship its JumpDrive Tough family of USB drives at MSRPs of $19.99 (32 GB), $34.99 (64 GB), and $59.99 (128 GB). All the USB sticks are covered with a three-year limited warranty.
Source: Lexar
BrokenCrayons - Wednesday, March 29, 2017 - linkI've accidentally washed and dryed a 2GB USB drive several times because I used to keep it in my pocket when I was running around an office doing tech work and would forget to take it out. That drive still works today and I use it for shuffling around small files between laptops. It wasn't ruggedized at all and as far as abuse is concerned, it shows its age. I can see the value in a rugged USB drive, but I've had good luck with cheap ones like the one I've mentioned surviving pretty abusive conditions already so I'm not sure if its a necessity. Reply
samer1970 - Wednesday, March 29, 2017 - linkIf there is no electricity connected the electronic board is safe if dried well . The only concern is when you dont dry it well and then connect it.
Rugged USB are useful in case of a car runs over it , high temps (for example if your washing machine was set on high temps your USB would have stopped functioning , also they work in freezing conditions ...
and finally if it is shielded or not ... you can lose data if the Flash is not shielded well. Reply
wumpus - Wednesday, March 29, 2017 - linkI'd have to wonder if "normal" USB flash drives do wear leveling. With a USB interface (even with listed write rates) you simply can't write enough data to begin to have wear issues (although for their market I suppose there could be a pathological case that liked to do many sub-sector writes: presumably doing that "accelerating your hard drive" that XP wanted to do. And yes, this market will likely have XP machines (and earlier) to plug into). Reply
DanNeely - Wednesday, March 29, 2017 - linkThe biggest problem for typical USB drives is a combination of no support for Trim, made worse by bottom tier controllers for high write amplification, combined with using the lowest binned flash available to hold costs down a few more pennies. Reply
Bullwinkle J Moose - Wednesday, March 29, 2017 - link"And yes, this market will likely have XP machines (and earlier) to plug into)"
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Not where I live
Computer Refurbishing stores here are scrapping all BIOS/MBR computers and only reselling locked down EFI spyware platforms
Sandy Bridge and earlier computers work fine with XP as well as Spyware Platform 7/8 and 10 but because XP cannot be prevented from running on them, they are recycled and are not resold
If you still have a Sandy Bridge or earlier, Keep it!
You may not get another one and will be stuck with a Gov't Sponsored Weaponized Spyware Platform from now on
B.T.W.
Just tried the Creators Update for Spyware Platform 10
Downloaded 20 apps from the App store and NOT ONE would work without an Internet connection
When war breaks out in Cyberspace and the Net is shut down (for your safety of course), your new computer will be a brick as nothing will work offline
Back on topic.....
Most likely Toshiba Flash in that Lexar Reply
Samus - Wednesday, March 29, 2017 - linkYou are insane. Over 100 security exploits from the TCP/IP stack to kernel injection have been exposed for XP since 2014 and 0 of them will ever be patched.
Running a modern OS that is still supported is always the most secure platform. Always. So you are worried about Windows 7+ spying on you, XP isn't the answer, Linux is. Reply
Bullwinkle J Moose - Wednesday, March 29, 2017 - link
Stay on topic Spamus!
It's a nice looking thumb drive but not worth the price
----------------------------------------------------------------------
As for your XP nonsense, I'm still online running XP-SP2 without ANY MS security updates and an outdated antivirus
I have been doing malware research at more than 15 sites TODAY and this system remains bulletproof
ALL software including antivirus and MS components are blocked in aftermarket firewall
Windows boot drive is Read Only to prevent malware persistence by using Driveshield
Flash/Silverlight/Java scripts/Net Framework and Adobe Reader malware is not allowed on this system preventing 99% of common malware strains
Safe-XP prevents most other common malware
I'm still looking for zero-days & malware that can hose this box
If you have a link you'd like to share, I will investigate it, otherwise, please stay on topic and stop spamming my posts with your insane nonsense that XP is not safe for ME!
What you meant to say was, it's not safe for YOU!
Knowledge is power but some people never learn Reply
Calin - Thursday, March 30, 2017 - linkThe most secure platform with regard to viruses is an obsolete OS. Modern viruses won't work on something as old as WfW 3.11, for example - so you should be free of any fear.
Bonus: if you go down to Windows 3.1, you won't even have TCP/IP, so that's another line of defense :) Reply
Bullwinkle J Moose - Thursday, March 30, 2017 - linkNot looking to AVOID viruses Calin
Looking for state of the art zero days, not the common, outdated, run of the mill CIA hacks based on publicly known hacks
B.T.W. How do they claim hacks they did not create themselves are CLASSIFIED?
Find me something that will wreck my box and I will be very happy
Find something that wrecks Windows 10 and many will be very sad Reply
Lord of the Bored - Saturday, April 01, 2017 - linkIf you're that worried, then Linux isn't the answer, OpenBSD is.
...
Well, actually, going offline and wearing the foil hat to protect you from the mind-control satellites is the answer, but... Reply