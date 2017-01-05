Razer Reveals Their Triple Monitor Gaming Laptop Concept: Project Valerie

Razer Reveals Their Triple Monitor Gaming Laptop Concept: Project Valerieby Brett Howse on January 5, 2017 9:00 AM EST
- Posted in
- Laptops
- CES
- Razer
- Trade Shows
- NVIDIA
- IGZO
- G-Sync
- Razer Blade Pro
- CES 2017
What do you do after you’ve launched one of the thinnest and lightest gaming laptops featuring the new NVIDIA GTX 1080 GPU? Razer found itself in this situation after announcing the long anticipated update to their large gaming laptop last year, with the launch of the Razer Blade Pro. At 7.8 lbs and 0.88 inches thick, it’s one of the most interesting gaming laptops announced last year, and our full review is coming soon. Meanwhile, Razer decided to take their Razer Blade Pro, and add two more displays to it.
Today Razer is announcing Project Valerie, which is the world’s first portable laptop with three built-in displays. To do this, they didn’t make the main display smaller either. All three displays are 17.3-inch UHD (3840x2160) IGZO panels with 100% Adobe RGB coverage. I’ll leave the discussion on why 100% Adobe RGB isn’t a great experience for another day, but with the three displays, you get a 11,520 x 2160 resolution experience with Project Valerie. Since this is going to be a struggle to drive even with the best GPU, all three displays also support G-SYNC. The displays themselves have a motorized hinge to put them into position, and they slide back and slide under the main panel when stowed. It’s an interesting feat of engineering.
Just to be clear, this is currently just a prototype, but yesterday at CES Ryan Smith was able to visit Razer and check out this project. Razer has a couple of prototypes - ranging from proof-of-concept designs to the final industrial design - and not all of them have the movable displays, but they were functioning prototypes. One of the proof-of-concept prototypes was even playing Battlefield 1 in a full 180° NVIDIA Surround View gaming setup.
Razer is building this system as a mobile workhorse, and by starting with the Razer Blade Pro, they already have a thin and light system for the amount of compute available. Final specifications are not complete yet for the dimensions and weight, but Project Valerie with its triple monitors will be in the same aluminum CNC chassis format as the other Razer laptops, with a thickness of just 1.5-inches, and a final weight between 10 and 12 pounds, which is really not much different than many other 17.3-inch gaming notebooks.
This would be excellent for an office user, where the extra display real estate would make multitasking much easier, and any of us who leverage multiple monitors regularly, like I do, can see this being an amazingly portable office machine too. One of the things I hate most about using a laptop on the road is that it only has a single display, making it difficult to get work done. Often I have to resort to crazy things like bringing multiple devices on a road trip for proper workflow, as seen below.
What I need to do now to get three displays on the road
The basis of Project Valerie is the Razer Blade Pro, with a quad-core i7 mobile CPU, NVIDIA GTX 1080, and plenty of RAM, at least for the prototypes, and this may change later. For outright gaming, the single GTX 1080 is going to struggle with this kind of resolution of course, but if and when this comes to production we’ll see what Razer can do about that. It also features the ultra-low-profile mechanical keyboard from the Pro, with per-key RGB backlighting and Chroma support.
Although this is just a concept, it’s a very interesting concept, and if properly executed it could be a very exciting machine. For the time being, it is being shown at CES as a working prototype, which means it’s possible it may be put into production. Time will tell.
Source: Razer
Post Your CommentPlease log in or sign up to comment.
13 Comments
View All Comments
MajGenRelativity - Thursday, January 05, 2017 - linkThis is interesting, but will become more/less interesting when I see prices. Reply
close - Thursday, January 05, 2017 - linkAnd also test out the reliability of the hinges. Complex mechanical setups are more prone to failure. It would be interesting to see this in motion but I couldn't find any video of it. Reply
xthetenth - Thursday, January 05, 2017 - linkDoes it work with only one monitor as well? That seems like the obvious sticking point if you can't use it without room for the whole wingspan. Reply
close - Thursday, January 05, 2017 - linkSeeing how bulky the "screen" part of the laptop becomes I wonder what happens when you push the screen to far back and how usable is it in that position regardless of whether the "wings" are extended. Reply
Flunk - Thursday, January 05, 2017 - linkI don't think Gaming is the right application for this technology, I doubt there will be a GPU that will fit in a laptop that size that can drive 3 4K screens for a long time. I can, however, see this as being useful on a content creation machine like a mobile workstation (Thinkpad, Elitebook, Precision, etc.). It's a shame Razer doesn't make those. Reply
close - Thursday, January 05, 2017 - linkLenovo tried something similar ~9 years ago with the W700ds but with only one smaller screen and no "motorized hinges". This meant the already bulky laptop didn't end up looking like a suitcase. I used to have one but seeing how the next models didn't feature this I assume it wasn't a very popular option or the need wasn't there at that time. Reply
Bucu - Thursday, January 05, 2017 - linkNVIDIA GTX 1080 GPU
Did you read the article? Come on. Reply
BrokenCrayons - Thursday, January 05, 2017 - linkThe point that any current GPU will be unable to drive three 4K screens and maintain a reasonable framerate in games stands. A 1080, although the current top end, isn't going to be able to do it. I expect even SLI 1080 wouldn't cut it in current games let alone things that will invariably come out in the near future that drive system requirements up. Sure it'll be okay for things like MS Word and e-mail, but Razer's target market has historically been gamers. People looking for multi monitor support for more mundane tasks will do so with cheaper desktop monitors rather than "gaming" notebooks. Reply
peterfares - Thursday, January 05, 2017 - linkIs there even any desktop GPU that can handle 3 4K screens smoothly?
I guess you always have the option of gaming at a lower resolution or with just one screen. This thing would be a beastly mobile workstation. Reply
virtuastro - Thursday, January 05, 2017 - linkMost PC hardcore simulators and racing games do 3 x 4K screens really smoothly. Many times I've seen them on youtube for 3 x 4K screens with a gtx 960 to 980ti. Almost all simulation racing games don't have most graphic intensive. Reply