CES 2017: Gigabyte "Aorus" Press Event Live Blog

CES 2017: Gigabyte "Aorus" Press Event Live Blogby Ryan Smith on January 4, 2017 4:15 PM EST
04:18PM EST - I'm here at Gigabyte's CES 2017 Aorus press event
04:19PM EST - Aorus is Gigabyte's premium gaming brand
04:20PM EST - So expect to see a gaming-focused lineup from Gigabyte's product stack, including PC and laptops
04:21PM EST - (Gigabyte's slide deck is having some technical difficulties)
04:22PM EST - Aorus is going to become a more encompassing brand for the company. More than just a handful of products, but also replacing sub-brands like the G1 Gaming brand
04:23PM EST - Aorus will now include motherboards, video cards, laptops, and other peripherals
04:24PM EST - Note that this isn't all gaming, but high-end products. LED-backlit parts and the like
04:25PM EST - Now rolling a promo video
04:26PM EST - Video emphasizing premium features such as advanced cooling and lighting on various Aorus products
04:28PM EST - Intel is now on stage to talk about their relationship with Gigabyte
04:28PM EST - Desktop Kaby Lake just launched, of course, so it's about to be a major buying period for new motherboards
04:30PM EST - Next up, Leon Chen, technical marketing manager for Gigabyte
04:31PM EST - 3 big focus areas for Gigabyte will be on liquid cooling, RGB lighting (RGB Fusion), and Gigabyte's latest Smart Fan 5 technology
04:32PM EST - Some of the latest Z200-series motherboards include waterblocks pre-installed on the motherboard
04:33PM EST - Gigabyte is also including some additional RGB functionality beyond the usual RGB LEDs on some of their high-end boards
04:33PM EST - Such as pin headers for additional light strips
04:36PM EST - Gigabyte wants to build out a whole ecosystem. Validating chassis and LED strip lighting systems to work with their lighting controllers
04:38PM EST - Moving on to Smart Fan 5, Gigabyte is reiterating how comprehensive the system is, including having multiple sensor zones for better monitoring with liquid cooling
04:39PM EST - On motherboard overclocking, Gigabyte's engineers have been working to improve XMP memory set compatibility, including supporting 4000MHz+ sets
04:41PM EST - Gigabyte's CEO is here by telepresence bot
04:42PM EST - Discussing a bit more how much he enjoys working with the company's partners, and thanking the audience for coming
04:42PM EST - Excuse me, President, not CEO
04:44PM EST - Up next is Andy Chu, the product manager for Gigabyte's laptop group
04:45PM EST - Gigabyte is proud that their Aorus X5 gaming laptop has won a CES 2017 innovation award
04:45PM EST - Also new for CES this year is the X7 laptop, a 17.3-inch SLI-equipped gaming laptop
04:46PM EST - Gigabyte wants to be a trend leader in the gaming laptop market
04:48PM EST - One of the ways they want to lead: a laptop with mechnical keys, but not the traditional weight and thickness
04:49PM EST - To that end, Gigabyte is discussing the Aorus X9, a proof of concept design for a 17.3-inch gaming laptop including a thin mechanical keyboard
04:50PM EST - Moving on, the launch of Kaby Lake has allowed Gigabyte to add some new software features to the Aorus laptop line
04:51PM EST - This includes full HEVC 8-bit and 10-bit hardware decode support, a good mix for the new 4K streaming services
04:53PM EST - Gigabyte is also touting that they are still the only laptop vendor to include dedicated hardware (from AverMedia) for video processing and streaming
04:54PM EST - Switching gears to video cards
04:57PM EST - Gigabyte is also doing greater promotion of their other peripherals as well, such as headphones and keyboards
04:58PM EST - Gigabyte is doing their first gaming chair, the XGC3000
04:59PM EST - And a 1200W PSU, the XP1200M
04:59PM EST - Modular, 80Plus Platinum
05:00PM EST - The company is also doing a full tower case, the XC700W
05:02PM EST - Up next: HyperX
05:03PM EST - HyperX is getting into audio peripherals
05:05PM EST - HyperX believes audio is underappreciated in gaming, and wants to do more with it
05:06PM EST - For VR this is especially important, due to the use of 3D audio as part of the experience
05:11PM EST - Now discussing overall goals in expanding their gaming product line, and specifically how they went about setting up a lab to design and build their headphones
05:13PM EST - 3 headset lines: Stinger, Cloud, and Revolver at $50, $100, and $150 respectively
05:14PM EST - CES 2017 new product announcement: Revolver S, with a USB audio dongle
05:14PM EST - Shipping in March
05:15PM EST - Doing a new mechanical keyboard as well
05:16PM EST - And their first gaming mouse: the Pulsefire
05:17PM EST - $49, shipping in a couple of months
05:18PM EST - And that's a wrap. Thanks for joining us
