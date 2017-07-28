Corsair Announces White Color Option for RM750x and RM850x Power Supplies

Corsair Announces White Color Option for RM750x and RM850x Power Suppliesby Joe Shields on July 28, 2017 10:00 AM EST
Corsair has announced a new color option for the RMx series power supplies, Arctic White. Readers with a watchful eye may remember that a while ago the company brought out a special edition of the RM1000i PSU in white. Now by popular demand, Corsair has made this a standard option for two of their PSUs, the RM750x and RM850x.
The newly redecorated power supplies are otherwise identical to their existing black-painted counterparts. This means they have fully modular cabling which can minimize the amount of wires users need to use, and see, in their cases allowing for a cleaner look. The cables come already individually sleeved in white with black connectors using three layers of paracord for each. Also something of note, one will find in-line capacitors on the ATX, EPS12V, and PCIe cables which Corsair says helps reduce ripple and noise, and improve voltage regulation.
Features of the RMx series include a Zero RPM Fan Mode, where the rifle bearing 135mm fan sit idle during light to medium loads, only spinning up with heavy loads or at a specific temperature. On top of that The RMx line carries an 80 Plus Gold certification for efficiency, uses 100% all Japanese capacitors rated to 105C, and provides owners with a long 10 year warranty.
|Corsair RM750x and RM850x Specifications
|RM750x
|RM850x
|Rated
|Combined
|Rated
|Combined
|+3.3V
|25A
|150W
|25A
|150W
|+5V
|+12V
|62.5A
|750W
|70.8A
|850W
|-12V
|0.8A
|9.6W
|0.8A
|9.6W
|+5Vsb
|3A
|15W
|3A
|15W
|Total Power
|750W
|850W
|Connector Type
|RM750x
|RM850x
|ATX 24 Pin
|1
|EPS 4+4 Pin
|1
|2
|PCIe 6+2 Pin
|4
|6
|SATA
|8
|10
|4P Molex
|7
|8
|Floppy
|1
The Artic White versions will fetch a $10 premium over the traditional charcoal/black RMx models. They are priced at $149.99 for the RM750x and $169.99 for the RM850x at the Corsair Website. Finally, Corsair is also stating that at least for now, this is it for white RMx PSUs; there are no plans to produce the lower wattage RMx series power supplies in white.
DanNeely - Friday, July 28, 2017 - link150W is a lot of power on the legacy rails, has Corsair said anything about why they're putting extra large DC-DC converters. I checked the last 10 articles tagged with PSU: Most were 90/100W of 3.3/5V, of the two that were higher one was a 1200W monster. The second was a normal size but being only 80+ Bronze was probably an older design. Reply