LG’s 34UC89G 21:9 Curved Display with G-Sync, 144 to 166 Hz, Available for $999

LG’s 34UC89G 21:9 Curved Display with G-Sync, 144 to 166 Hz, Available for $999by Anton Shilov on July 3, 2017 8:30 AM EST
LG has begun to sell its new ultra-wide curved display that appears to be its first monitor to support NVIDIA’s G-Sync technology. The LG 34UC89G resembles the 34UC79G display launched almost a year ago — it has a 21:9 aspect ratio, a 2560×1080 resolution and a native maximum refresh rate of 144 Hz. However, the new unit has a number of important differentiators when compared to the 34UC79G: its panel is listed as brighter, it can be overclocked, and it features G-SYNC. It also costs $300 more.
LG was an early adopter of AMD’s FreeSync back in early 2015 and since then it has launched numerous gaming displays featuring this technology. By contrast, the company has never released a monitor with NVIDIA’s G-Sync for an unknown reason. This summer LG finally decided to produce a G-Sync display and started with a model that has moderate characteristics by today’s standards. The LG UltraWide 34UC89G is outfitted with an IPS panel with a resolution of 2560×1080, a peak brightness of 300 nits, a contrast ratio of 1000:1, a 5ms GtG response time and 178° viewing angles. The panel has a native refresh rate of 144 Hz that can potentially be overclocked to 166 Hz, but that is not guaranteed. The new monitor looks like a re-engineered version of the 34UC79G, but given the fact that it has a different scaler (to enable G-Sync) and a panel that is 50 nits brighter and 166 Hz-capable, it seems to be a new display that shares chassis with one of its predecessors.
When it comes to connectivity, the LG UltraWide 34UC89G has a DisplayPort 1.2 and an HDMI 1.4 input, a dual-port USB 3.0 hub as well as a 3.5-mm audio jack. In some regions, the monitor may be equipped with two 7 W speakers (like the 34UC79G in Germany), but LG’s U.S. website does not mention them.
|LG UltraWide 34UC89G
|Panel
|34" IPS
|Native Resolution
|2560 × 1080
|Refresh Rate
|144 Hz
Overclockable to 166 Hz
|Dynamic Refresh Rate Technology
|NVIDIA G-Sync
exact refresh rate range is unknown
|Response Time
|5 ms gray-to-gray
|Brightness
|300 cd/m²
|Contrast
|1000:1
|Viewing Angles
|178°/178° horizontal/vertical
|Pixel Pitch
|0.312 mm × 0.31 mm
|Curvature
|3800R (?)
|Anti-Glare Coating
|Yes, 3H
|Inputs
|DisplayPort 1.2 for 2560×1080 at 144-166 Hz
HDMI 1.4 for 2560×1080 at 60 Hz
|USB Hub
|2-port USB 3.0 hub: two USB-A ports
one supports fast charging
|Audio
|3.5 mm audio jack
7 W × 2 (?)
|Launch Price
|$999
When LG released its 34UC79G last September, the combination of its features (IPS, curvature, a 144 Hz refresh rate and an ultra-wide aspect ratio) looked very compelling at a $699 price point. The situation is a bit different with the 34UC89G. The new monitor has the same 2560×1080 resolution and it costs $999.99 (likely due to G-Sync plus other factors). In the meantime, there is the Acer Predator Z35P 35” curved VA display offering a 3440×1440 resolution, a maximum refresh rate of 120 Hz (albeit via overclocking) and G-Sync available for $1099.99. The 34UC89G still has advantages - an IPS panel and a higher refresh rate.
The LG UltraWide 34UC89G is now available from various retailers worldwide, including Amazon and Newegg in the U.S.
Source: LG
jjj - Monday, July 03, 2017 - linkThe price comparison between TVs and monitors is getting ridiculous.
Everybody wants a few times more per $ per pixel and per area when it comes to above 27 inch monitors. Reply
maximumGPU - Monday, July 03, 2017 - linkis it just me or does that look like a terrible buy at that price? Reply
prime2515103 - Monday, July 03, 2017 - linkI don't think so. I was thinking either it's a typo or a joke. Reply
zinfamous - Monday, July 03, 2017 - linkthat's the GSync Tax. This would otherwise be ~$700-750 with Freesync and everything else equal. Reply
madwolfa - Monday, July 03, 2017 - link2560×1080? Pass. Reply
drgigolo - Monday, July 03, 2017 - linkAh, PC monitors. They never manage to get it right. Not even the big TV-manufacturer's that have these insane R&D departments can never get it right in terms of PC monitors.
Either it's the resolution being too low, or it's the refresh rate not going high enough, or missing HDR, or missing G-Sync, or not being able to run HDMI 2.0b (or whatever the latest official one that UHD-TV's support) on a 4K monitor (technically UHD, 2160p).
To LG: How hard is to make an OLED monitor that runs 2160p on both the DP-port and HDMI-port at atleast 60Hz on the HDMI, and maybe 120Hz on the DP-port? HDR-support? G-Sync? Yes please!
Or at the very least, get me a good LCD with FALD. Could you do that?
Or maybe a good UW display at something like 34" with 1440p and all the other features listed above.
Samsung recently announced "QLED" PC-monitor's with 300nits. WTF?! I thought the whole point of QLED was a lot higher brightness for HDR. I still don't understand what QLED is. It seems like it's one thing when it is a TV and another when it is a PC monitor? I still don't understand what QLED is supposed to be. To me it just seems like souped up LCD, but it is starting to look more and more like pure marketing jippo that Samsung is trying to shove down our throats to hopefully make us forget about OLED. Reply
skace - Monday, July 03, 2017 - linkI've never agreed so hard with a comment about the current state of displays. God is it a big mess. And yes QLED has lots any relevant clear meaning. It is safe to consider it just the next step in LCD tech.
I almost thought this was a good deal because I glossed over the native res - silly me. I'm still sitting on a Dell 3007 FPW-HC trying to figure out where my next move is supposed to be. Reply
DanNeely - Monday, July 03, 2017 - linkIf you want to keep your vertical height and need to buy now, the Acer XB321HK (32", 4k, 60 hz, GSync) is probably your best bet at present. It's AFAIK the only 32: 4k with GSync. I've been holding out for the next generation (at the same size/resolution) with 120Hz and/or 10bit HDR color. OTOH I've been waiting since about this time last year for them to show up. Reply
drgigolo - Tuesday, July 04, 2017 - linkIt's only HDMI 1.4 though. So you can't run say a PS4 Pro at 4K on it. Then you would need to get a DP adapter that converts HDMI 2.0b to DP for 4K @ 60Hz. Reply
Agent Smith - Monday, July 03, 2017 - linkTotally agree, you've covered everything i've been saying to friends for months. Reply