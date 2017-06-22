TYAN Announces AMD EPYC TN70A-B8026 Server: 1P, 16 DIMMs, 26 SSDs, OCuLink

TYAN Announces AMD EPYC TN70A-B8026 Server: 1P, 16 DIMMs, 26 SSDs, OCuLinkby Anton Shilov on June 22, 2017 12:00 PM EST
TYAN introduced its first server and its first motherboard for AMD’s new EPYC processors. The company decided to take a cautious approach to AMD’s EPYC, and the initial machine will be a single-socket server for high-performance all-flash storage applications. Meanwhile, the new platforms from TYAN will be among the first applications to support OCuLink connections.
The first TYAN platform based on the AMD EPYC 7000-series processor capitalizes on the CPU’s primary advantage besides its core count (up to 32): the number of integrated PCIe 3.0 lanes (up to 128) that can be used to connect NVMe SSDs without any external switches or controllers. The TYAN TN70A-B8026 server is based on the S8026 motherboard that has 16 DDR4 DIMMs slots (two modules are supported per channel, 1 TB of DDR4 in total), two M.2-22110 slots for SSDs (PCIe 3.0 x4) as well as eight SFF-8611 PCIe/OCuLink x8 connectors for 24 hot-swap SSDs in U.2 form-factor. In total, the server supports 26 PCIe 3.0 x4 SSDs as well as two SATA devices.
The platform also supports five PCIe 3.0 x8 slots via 2U risers (these slots function when storage drives are not using their PCIe connections) as well as one PCIe 3.0 x16 OCP 2.0-capable slot for an EDR InfiniBand or a 100 GbE card. To support even the most power hungry components, TYAN equips its TN70A-B8026 with a redundant 770 W power supplies. As for management and networking, the machine is equipped with the AST2500 BMC with iKVM & Redfish support, two GbE ports (Broadcom BCM5720) for connectivity and one GbE for IPMI.
TYAN does not say which SSDs it's going to use for the TN70A-B8026 and how many terabytes of storage in total the machine can support. What the company does say is that a pair of SFF-8611 OCuLink x8 connectors can be re-configured (from BIOS) to support up to 16 SATA 6 Gbps drives, which provides flexibility to server makers or value-add resellers, who plan to use the TYAN S8026 motherboard or the TN70A-B8026 server barebones. In fact, the latter fits into regular E-ATX supporting cases, so it can be used to build workstations with enhanced storage capabilities.
|TYAN TN70A-B8026 Server Barebones SKUs
|PCIe Slots
|Storage Bays
|PSU
|UPC
|B8026T70AV16E8HR
|6
|16 × 2.5" SATA
8 × 2.5" NVMe
|770 W redundant
|635872043727
|B8026T70AE24HR
|2
|24 × NVMe
|635872043734
TYAN did not announce MSRP or ETA for its TN70A-B8026 server as well as the S8026 motherboard. Since the server can be equipped with different CPUs and SSDs, its price can vary by orders of magnitude and it does not make a lot of sense to make guesses at this point. Considering that high-endurance/high-capacity SSDs are quite expensive, a fully populated TYAN TN70A-B8026 machine can easily cross the $100K mark.
Source: TYAN
K_Space - Thursday, June 22, 2017 - linkSo who's getting the Epyc review units: Ryan, Ian, Ganesh? Fight fight fight :P Reply
Archie2085 - Thursday, June 22, 2017 - linkMay End up with Anton ?? Reply
SunnyNW - Thursday, June 22, 2017 - linkJohan Reply
Ryan Smith - Thursday, June 22, 2017 - linkIt's a secret. We don't want you guys getting any ideas... Reply
Alexvrb - Thursday, June 22, 2017 - linkFine! But upload the results of the AnandTech Reviewer Battle Royale at a future date, please. Good luck, Ryan, I'll be pulling for you. Reply
Lord of the Bored - Saturday, June 24, 2017 - linkI volunteer! For the good of the community, of course. Reply
ddriver - Thursday, June 22, 2017 - linkI recall ryzen having a particular weakness when it comes to SSD performance in low queue depths at 4k and below, sometimes 50% or more compared to intel platforms.
In the context of an all flash data server, I wonder if amd have addressed that weaknes? Reply
eSyr - Thursday, June 22, 2017 - linkWell, by pushing a lot of dirrectly attached disks: http://cdn.wccftech.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/06... http://images.anandtech.com/doci/11562/14979897942... (for some reason these are not in the slide deck from the epyc presentation) Reply
Alexvrb - Thursday, June 22, 2017 - linkSATA or PCIe? Reply
npz - Thursday, June 22, 2017 - linkYeah if it's sata, then if there is a problem it would point to the am4 chipset or driver and not ryzen itself. Reply