MSI to Bundle Intel Optane Memory 16 GB Cache Drives with Select Motherboards

MSI to Bundle Intel Optane Memory 16 GB Cache Drives with Select Motherboardsby Anton Shilov on April 28, 2017 2:00 PM EST
MSI this week announced plans to bundle Intel Optane Memory 16 GB caching drives with select Intel 200-series chipset motherboards. The company claims that the drives will not increase prices of motherboards significantly, but will bring tangible performance benefits when it comes to boot times and application launches versus systems employing HDDs.
MSI will add Intel’s Optane Memory 16 GB drives to its Z270 Tomahawk Opt Boost, B250M Bazooka Opt Boost, as well as B250M Pro Opt boost motherboards, which means the company will be hitting gaming, mainstream, and commercial PCs. The consumer Intel Optane Memory caching drives were not designed to replace conventional SSDs, but were developed to enable hybrid storage solutions featuring fast solid-state memory as well as a slower storage device with SATA interface (i.e., an HDD, but SSHDs and even SATA SSDs are formally supported as well). The Intel Optane Memory 16 and 32 GB drives cache frequently used data (i.e., frequently used LBA sectors where Windows boot files and frequently launched applications reside) with the help of Intel’s software and PCH and therefore speed up PCs with mechanical hard drives. Performance-wise, Intel’s Optane Memory 16 GB drive offers up to 900 MB/s sequential read and up to 145 MB/s sequential write speed, but keeping in mind that the drive is used for caching, random read speeds and overall read latency are what matter most.
|Intel Optane Memory Specifications
|Capacity
|16 GB
|32 GB
|Form Factor
|M.2 2280 B+M key
|Interface
|PCIe 3.0 x2
|Protocol
|NVMe 1.1
|Controller
|Intel
|Memory
|128 Gb 20nm Intel 3D XPoint
|Sequential Read
|900 MB/s
|1350 MB/s
|Sequential Write
|145 MB/s
|290 MB/s
|Random Read
|190k IOPS
|240k IOPS
|Random Write
|35k IOPS
|65k IOPS
|Read Latency
|7µs
|9 µs
|Write Latency
|18µs
|30 µs
|Active Power
|3.5 W
|3.5 W
|Idle Power
|1 W
|1 W
|Endurance
|182.5 TB
|182.5 TB
|Warranty
|5 years
|MSRP
|$44
|$77
While MSI bundles the Optane Memory 16 GB drives with select 200-series motherboards, it should be noted that the drives are only supported by Intel’s Core i-series Kaby Lake processors (so, no Celeron or Pentium) and Microsoft Windows 10 64-bit OS. In addition, the Optane Memory drive must be supported by the UEFI firmware of the motherboard.
Based on our own test results, Intel’s Optane Memory 32 GB caching drive can bring performance an HDD-based system up to the level of mainstream SSDs in SYSmark, but like most hybrid storage sub-systems, this happens only with frequently used files or programs. The good news is that Intel’s Optane 16 GB SSD (retail $47) comes for free(ish) with select MSI’s motherboards, essentially bringing an inexpensive performance improvement to equally inexpensive systems with HDDs.
Source: MSI
rocky12345 - Friday, April 28, 2017 - linkI was all excited about these drives until I found out that Intel is not sharing the tech and AMD won't be getting to use it in their Ryzen platform at all. I plan on getting Ryzen 2 in a year and thought hey one of these little 32GB cache drives would be a nice speed booster. BUt the guy form AMD on another site confirmed that Intel owns the hardware rights and is not sharing it. He went on as far to say if you got a SSD drive why would you need it anyway. He is right and wrong in the review I read it showed the 32Gb version making a Spindle HDD work at SSD speed like speed in reads and a bit faster in writes but it also showed that if you have a sata SSD it even uplifts the performance for them a bit as well because of the 600MB's speed limit on the Sata bus. Oh well I guess a new NVMe drive is in the works for my next build...lol Reply
fanofanand - Friday, April 28, 2017 - linkInstead of listening to your buddy or some random person in a forum, try reading Anandtech's review of the product. Optane caches are pretty much worthless unless all you do is e-mail and surf the webz. Reply
fanofanand - Friday, April 28, 2017 - linkNice try Intel, but this is nowhere near enough to distract from Ryzen and what that means for the consumer. I would rather have smooth multi-tasking than a bump from 150 to 180 fps in some fps. Reply