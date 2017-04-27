AT20 Giveaway Day 2: An HTC U Ultra 64GB for You

Continuing our 20 day celebration of AnandTech’s 20th anniversary, we’re now on Day 2 of our giveaways.

If yesterday’s AMD gear didn’t catch your fancy, then perhaps today’s will with our first mobile-focused giveaway. For today’s giveaway the awesome crew over at HTC has sent over one of their unlocked 64GB HTC U Ultra phones, the company’s current flagship smartphone.

The AnandTech 20th Anniversary Celebration - HTC Giveaway

The HTC U Ultra is a 5.7-inch phone that incorporates Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 821 SoC, along with an X12 modem, 4GB of LPDDR4 RAM, 64GB of UFS 2.0 flash storage, a 12MP “UltraPixel 2” camera with OIS, a 2560x1440p LCD paired with a 160x1040 LCD for the bezel, and a 3000 mAh battery. In terms of build quality, the HTC U Ultra uses aluminum frame paired with a curved glass back, and Gorilla Glass 5 for the screen on the front. Our own Matt Humrick had a chance to get hands-on with the HTC U Ultra back at CES 2017, in case you’re looking for further details and impressions.

HTC U Ultra Specs SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 821

(MSM8996 Pro AB)



2x Kryo @ 2.15GHz

2x Kryo @ 1.59GHz

Adreno 530 RAM 4GB LPDDR4 NAND 64GB (UFS 2.0)

+ microSD (SDXC) Display 5.7-inch 2560x1440 IPS LCD

2.0-inch 160x1040 IPS LCD Dimensions 162.41 x 79.79 x 3.60-7.99 mm

170 grams Modem Qualcomm X12 LTE (Integrated)

2G / 3G / 4G LTE (Category 12)



FDD-LTE / TD-LTE / WCDMA / GSM SIM Size 1x NanoSIM Front Camera 16MP, UltraPixel, f/2.0, Auto HDR Rear Camera 12MP, 1.55µm pixels, f/1.8, PDAF + Laser AF, OIS, Auto HDR, dual-tone LED flash Battery 3000 mAh

non-replaceable Wireless 802.11a/b/g/n/ac, BT 4.2, NFC, GPS/GNSS/Beidou Connectivity USB 3.1 Type-C Launch OS Android 7.0 with HTC Sense

This specific phone is their unlocked model for the US, which means it’s primarily designed for use on AT&T and T-Mobile’s networks. Though it should work on most other GSM networks too, with LTE coverage depending on what bands a carrier uses. For those curious, the specific LTE bands supported by this phone are:

FDD: Bands B1/B2/B3/B4/B5/B7/B8/B12/B17/B20/B28

TDD: Bands B38/B39/B40/B41 with 2CA, 3CA

Finally, as with our other giveaways, today’s giveaway is only open for 48 hours, so be sure to enter soon. However please note that for legal reasons, we’re only able to open these giveaways to residents of the United States.

Good luck everyone! And be sure to check in tomorrow for our next giveaway.