AT20 Giveaway Day 2: An HTC U Ultra 64GB for You

 by Ryan Smith on April 27, 2017 8:00 AM EST
Continuing our 20 day celebration of AnandTech’s 20th anniversary, we’re now on Day 2 of our giveaways.

If yesterday’s AMD gear didn’t catch your fancy, then perhaps today’s will with our first mobile-focused giveaway. For today’s giveaway the awesome crew over at HTC has sent over one of their unlocked 64GB HTC U Ultra phones, the company’s current flagship smartphone.

The AnandTech 20th Anniversary Celebration - HTC Giveaway

The HTC U Ultra is a 5.7-inch phone that incorporates Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 821 SoC, along with an X12 modem, 4GB of LPDDR4 RAM, 64GB of UFS 2.0 flash storage, a 12MP “UltraPixel 2” camera with OIS, a 2560x1440p LCD paired with a 160x1040 LCD for the bezel, and a 3000 mAh battery. In terms of build quality, the HTC U Ultra uses aluminum frame paired with a curved glass back, and Gorilla Glass 5 for the screen on the front. Our own Matt Humrick had a chance to get hands-on with the HTC U Ultra back at CES 2017, in case you’re looking for further details and impressions.

  HTC U Ultra Specs
SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 821
(MSM8996 Pro AB)

2x Kryo @ 2.15GHz
2x Kryo @ 1.59GHz
Adreno 530
RAM 4GB LPDDR4
NAND 64GB (UFS 2.0)
+ microSD (SDXC)
Display 5.7-inch 2560x1440 IPS LCD
2.0-inch 160x1040 IPS LCD
Dimensions 162.41 x 79.79 x 3.60-7.99 mm
170 grams
Modem Qualcomm X12 LTE (Integrated)
2G / 3G / 4G LTE (Category 12)

FDD-LTE / TD-LTE / WCDMA / GSM
SIM Size 1x NanoSIM
Front Camera 16MP, UltraPixel, f/2.0, Auto HDR
Rear Camera 12MP, 1.55µm pixels, f/1.8, PDAF + Laser AF, OIS, Auto HDR, dual-tone LED flash
Battery 3000 mAh
non-replaceable
Wireless 802.11a/b/g/n/ac, BT 4.2, NFC, GPS/GNSS/Beidou
Connectivity USB 3.1 Type-C
Launch OS Android 7.0 with HTC Sense

This specific phone is their unlocked model for the US, which means it’s primarily designed for use on AT&T and T-Mobile’s networks. Though it should work on most other GSM networks too, with LTE coverage depending on what bands a carrier uses. For those curious, the specific LTE bands supported by this phone are:

FDD: Bands B1/B2/B3/B4/B5/B7/B8/B12/B17/B20/B28
TDD: Bands B38/B39/B40/B41 with 2CA, 3CA

Finally, as with our other giveaways, today’s giveaway is only open for 48 hours, so be sure to enter soon. However please note that for legal reasons, we’re only able to open these giveaways to residents of the United States.

Good luck everyone! And be sure to check in tomorrow for our next giveaway.

  • Sweetbabyjays - Thursday, April 27, 2017 - link

    Am i really first? Reply

  • yuriylsh - Thursday, April 27, 2017 - link

    Yes, you are Reply

  • tamarinde - Thursday, April 27, 2017 - link

    I hope HTC starts making slide phones again Reply

  • biiiipy - Thursday, April 27, 2017 - link

    They're dead either way Reply

  • mattfitz25 - Thursday, April 27, 2017 - link

    Looking forward to getting my hands on the day 2 giveaway! Reply

  • MajGenRelativity - Thursday, April 27, 2017 - link

    I hope I can get one of these, and thanks for all the great articles! Reply

  • creative_X - Thursday, April 27, 2017 - link

    Very nice HTC model, first without 3.5mm jack and first with two displays. Glad for giveaway, tnx Anandtech, tnx HTC Reply

  • ronnybrendel - Thursday, April 27, 2017 - link

    I think I missed how to enter these giveaways. Are they all through comments? Or gleam? Reply

  • Ryan Smith - Thursday, April 27, 2017 - link

    Through Gleam. But we give you an extra entry for spamming the comments.;-) Reply

  • willis936 - Thursday, April 27, 2017 - link

    Then spam the comments I shall. Reply
