AT20 Giveaway Day 2: An HTC U Ultra 64GB for You

AT20 Giveaway Day 2: An HTC U Ultra 64GB for Youby Ryan Smith on April 27, 2017 8:00 AM EST
Continuing our 20 day celebration of AnandTech’s 20th anniversary, we’re now on Day 2 of our giveaways.
If yesterday’s AMD gear didn’t catch your fancy, then perhaps today’s will with our first mobile-focused giveaway. For today’s giveaway the awesome crew over at HTC has sent over one of their unlocked 64GB HTC U Ultra phones, the company’s current flagship smartphone.
The AnandTech 20th Anniversary Celebration - HTC Giveaway
The HTC U Ultra is a 5.7-inch phone that incorporates Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 821 SoC, along with an X12 modem, 4GB of LPDDR4 RAM, 64GB of UFS 2.0 flash storage, a 12MP “UltraPixel 2” camera with OIS, a 2560x1440p LCD paired with a 160x1040 LCD for the bezel, and a 3000 mAh battery. In terms of build quality, the HTC U Ultra uses aluminum frame paired with a curved glass back, and Gorilla Glass 5 for the screen on the front. Our own Matt Humrick had a chance to get hands-on with the HTC U Ultra back at CES 2017, in case you’re looking for further details and impressions.
|HTC U Ultra Specs
|SoC
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 821
(MSM8996 Pro AB)
2x Kryo @ 2.15GHz
2x Kryo @ 1.59GHz
Adreno 530
|RAM
|4GB LPDDR4
|NAND
|64GB (UFS 2.0)
+ microSD (SDXC)
|Display
|5.7-inch 2560x1440 IPS LCD
2.0-inch 160x1040 IPS LCD
|Dimensions
|162.41 x 79.79 x 3.60-7.99 mm
170 grams
|Modem
|Qualcomm X12 LTE (Integrated)
2G / 3G / 4G LTE (Category 12)
FDD-LTE / TD-LTE / WCDMA / GSM
|SIM Size
|1x NanoSIM
|Front Camera
|16MP, UltraPixel, f/2.0, Auto HDR
|Rear Camera
|12MP, 1.55µm pixels, f/1.8, PDAF + Laser AF, OIS, Auto HDR, dual-tone LED flash
|Battery
|3000 mAh
non-replaceable
|Wireless
|802.11a/b/g/n/ac, BT 4.2, NFC, GPS/GNSS/Beidou
|Connectivity
|USB 3.1 Type-C
|Launch OS
|Android 7.0 with HTC Sense
This specific phone is their unlocked model for the US, which means it’s primarily designed for use on AT&T and T-Mobile’s networks. Though it should work on most other GSM networks too, with LTE coverage depending on what bands a carrier uses. For those curious, the specific LTE bands supported by this phone are:
TDD: Bands B38/B39/B40/B41 with 2CA, 3CA
Finally, as with our other giveaways, today’s giveaway is only open for 48 hours, so be sure to enter soon. However please note that for legal reasons, we’re only able to open these giveaways to residents of the United States.
Good luck everyone! And be sure to check in tomorrow for our next giveaway.
Post Your CommentPlease log in or sign up to comment.
66 Comments
View All Comments
Sweetbabyjays - Thursday, April 27, 2017 - linkAm i really first? Reply
yuriylsh - Thursday, April 27, 2017 - linkYes, you are Reply
tamarinde - Thursday, April 27, 2017 - linkI hope HTC starts making slide phones again Reply
biiiipy - Thursday, April 27, 2017 - linkThey're dead either way Reply
mattfitz25 - Thursday, April 27, 2017 - linkLooking forward to getting my hands on the day 2 giveaway! Reply
MajGenRelativity - Thursday, April 27, 2017 - linkI hope I can get one of these, and thanks for all the great articles! Reply
creative_X - Thursday, April 27, 2017 - linkVery nice HTC model, first without 3.5mm jack and first with two displays. Glad for giveaway, tnx Anandtech, tnx HTC Reply
ronnybrendel - Thursday, April 27, 2017 - linkI think I missed how to enter these giveaways. Are they all through comments? Or gleam? Reply
Ryan Smith - Thursday, April 27, 2017 - linkThrough Gleam. But we give you an extra entry for spamming the comments.;-) Reply
willis936 - Thursday, April 27, 2017 - linkThen spam the comments I shall. Reply