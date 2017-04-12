Giveaway: OCZ RD400 & VX500 SSDs

Giveaway: OCZ RD400 & VX500 SSDsby Ryan Smith on April 12, 2017 9:00 AM EST
In the mood for some free hardware? Well then you're in luck: our awesome community team in conjuction with OCZ is holding a giveaway for a trio of SSDs. The prizes include the 512GB and 256GB PCIe (M.2 w/adapter) versions of OCZ's top-tier M.2 SSD, the M.2-based RD400, along with the 512GB version of their VX500 SATA SSD.
|Toshiba OCZ Giveaway Prize Specifications
|Capacity
|RD400
256 GB
|RD400
512 GB
|VX500
512 GB
|Controller
|Toshiba TC58NCP070GSB
|Toshiba TC358790
|NAND
|Toshiba 15nm MLC
|Sequential Read
|2600 MB/s
|2600 MB/s
|550 MB/s
|Sequential Write
|1150 MB/s
|1600 MB/s
|515 MB/s
|Random Read IOPS
|210k
|190k
|92k
|Random Write IOPS
|140k
|120k
|64k
|Form Factor
|M.2 2280 single-sided
|2.5" SATA
|Protocol
|NVMe 1.1b over PCIe 3.1 x4
|AHCI
|Write Endurance
|148 TB
|296 TB
|296 TB
|Warranty
|5 years
The giveaway itself is open now, and will be running through April 24th. You can find the full details for entering the giveaway over on the storage section of our forums.
Source: AnandTech Forums
Post Your CommentPlease log in or sign up to comment.
1 Comments
View All Comments
StevoLincolnite - Wednesday, April 12, 2017 - linkJust so no one wastes their time to look at the rules. - It excludes the entire planet except for the USA.
You are welcome. Reply