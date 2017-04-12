ABOUT BENCH FORUMS PODCAST LOGIN REGISTER
Giveaway: OCZ RD400 & VX500 SSDs

 by Ryan Smith on April 12, 2017 9:00 AM EST
In the mood for some free hardware? Well then you're in luck: our awesome community team in conjuction with OCZ is holding a giveaway for a trio of SSDs. The prizes include the 512GB and 256GB PCIe (M.2 w/adapter) versions of OCZ's top-tier M.2 SSD, the M.2-based RD400, along with the 512GB version of their VX500 SATA SSD.

Toshiba OCZ Giveaway Prize Specifications
Capacity RD400
256 GB		 RD400
512 GB		 VX500
512 GB
Controller Toshiba TC58NCP070GSB Toshiba TC358790
NAND Toshiba 15nm MLC
Sequential Read 2600 MB/s 2600 MB/s 550 MB/s
Sequential Write 1150 MB/s 1600 MB/s 515 MB/s
Random Read IOPS 210k 190k 92k
Random Write IOPS 140k 120k 64k
Form Factor M.2 2280 single-sided 2.5" SATA
Protocol NVMe 1.1b over PCIe 3.1 x4 AHCI
Write Endurance 148 TB 296 TB 296 TB
Warranty 5 years

The giveaway itself is open now, and will be running through April 24th. You can find the full details for entering the giveaway over on the storage section of our forums.

Source: AnandTech Forums

1 Comments

  • StevoLincolnite - Wednesday, April 12, 2017 - link

    Just so no one wastes their time to look at the rules. - It excludes the entire planet except for the USA.

    You are welcome.     Reply
