Giveaway: OCZ RD400 & VX500 SSDs

In the mood for some free hardware? Well then you're in luck: our awesome community team in conjuction with OCZ is holding a giveaway for a trio of SSDs. The prizes include the 512GB and 256GB PCIe (M.2 w/adapter) versions of OCZ's top-tier M.2 SSD, the M.2-based RD400, along with the 512GB version of their VX500 SATA SSD.

Toshiba OCZ Giveaway Prize Specifications Capacity RD400

256 GB RD400

512 GB VX500

512 GB Controller Toshiba TC58NCP070GSB Toshiba TC358790 NAND Toshiba 15nm MLC Sequential Read 2600 MB/s 2600 MB/s 550 MB/s Sequential Write 1150 MB/s 1600 MB/s 515 MB/s Random Read IOPS 210k 190k 92k Random Write IOPS 140k 120k 64k Form Factor M.2 2280 single-sided 2.5" SATA Protocol NVMe 1.1b over PCIe 3.1 x4 AHCI Write Endurance 148 TB 296 TB 296 TB Warranty 5 years

The giveaway itself is open now, and will be running through April 24th. You can find the full details for entering the giveaway over on the storage section of our forums.