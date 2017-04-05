AMD Releases Radeon Software ReLive Crimson Edition 17.4.1

AMD Releases Radeon Software ReLive Crimson Edition 17.4.1by Daniel Williams on April 5, 2017 10:00 AM EST
The game releases trickle this time of year, but the progression of technology marches on. More specifically VR is still a developing phenomenon, and 8K is just cresting the Horizon. Today’s AMD driver provides its fixes and steps us a little further along and prepares us for things to come.
This week’s AMD Radeon Software Crimson 17.4.1 release brings us Display Driver version 17.10.1061 (Windows Driver Store Version 22.19.156.1) and comes with multiple bug fixes, including a fix for Radeon Settings becoming unresponsive during a driver upgrade, a fix for display flicker when running windowed borderless applications on an AMD FreeSync display, and some improvement of Multi GPU scaling while playing Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands. Additionally, a sudden unplugging of AMD XConnect after installation of Radeon Software will no longer cause a system hang.
Meanwhile As the VR agenda continues to move forward, support for the ecosystem continues to improve. First on the list, this AMD driver release enables support for Oculus’ Asynchronous Spacewarp technology, the company's latest frame extrapolation feature, on more AMD cards. Async Spacewarp support launched on AMD's RX 400 series (Polaris) cards last year, and as of this driver update, the Radeon R9 Fury (Fiji), Radeon R9 390, and Radeon R9 290 series (Hawaii) cards have been added to the list. On a similar note, support for Valve's functionally similar SteamVR Asynchronous Reprojection technology has been added to AMD's drivers. However also like Spacewarp, AMD is starting slow in adding support for Reprojection; only the Radeon RX 480 and Radeon RX 470 cards on Windows 10 get support for Reprojection today.
On the video interface front, AMD has finally formally enabled DisplayPort 1.4 HBR3 support. The Polaris hardware has been able to support this feature since the start, however as displays are still catching up, AMD is only now finally enabling it. This opens display possibilities requiring much more bandwidth, and listed on the release notes are 8K 30Hz on a single cable and 8K 60Hz on two cables. 8K monitors are slim pickings right now but it’s great for video card vendors to be prepared.
As always, those interested in reading more or installing the updated hotfix drivers for AMD’s desktop, mobile, and integrated GPUs can find them either under the driver update section in Radeon Settings or on AMDs Radeon Software Crimson ReLive Edition download page.
Source: AMD
rocky12345 - Wednesday, April 05, 2017 - linkGood to see fixes etc. I was actually happy when I seen the 390 series mentioned and then it was for something else other than the clock rates being messed up on anything older than 400 series cards with the relive drivers. Well unless that has been fixed but the last time I installed a set of relive drivers on my 390x cards they stopped working right and no longer overclocked and the memory was stuck at 150mhz and if you tried to overclock the screen would flicker and the system would crash. If they fixed this great if not I am still stuck on the last beta of the Crimson drivers. If they don't fix it soon I am gonna be in the market for new cards and was going to get Vega cards but not so sure now but then again over at Nvidia they are having DX12 problems so yea...lol Reply
SinxarKnights - Wednesday, April 05, 2017 - linkDang they still haven't fixed the clocks yet? I switch to Nvidia very shortly after they released the crimson drivers. Was using an R9 280 and it was busted then. Reply
rocky12345 - Thursday, April 06, 2017 - linkWell I installed the new drivers and I can confirm the overclocking still not working right my Trixx would try to set the clock rates but core was locked at 300mhz and memory at 150mhz. I then tried MSI Afterburner heck it would not even set the clocks just flash the screen and they reverted back. I fiddled with Afterburner for awhile and finally got it to do a overclock on both core and memory but now the card stays at full clocks even when idle so it wasted the power state settings but the temps are ok when idle around 42c used to be 34 idle and about the same as before under full load so I will keep the drivers for now as I have not seen any screen flashing as of yet like they what happened to my card with the first set of Relive drivers back in Dec 2016.
I have only ran 2 games so far so far without problems on the new drivers so here is hoping the screen flashing does not return. I also noticed a uplift in frame rates on my 390x cards with the new drivers in both games so yea there is that fingers crossed about no returning weird screen flashing. Reply
jabber - Thursday, April 06, 2017 - linkWill they fix the mysterious random flashing black screen of WTF!? on the RX cards? Reply
ryanvoth1 - Thursday, April 06, 2017 - linkWhat random flashing black screen? I have had an RX-480 for almost 8 months now with no problems at all. Reply
edsib1 - Thursday, April 06, 2017 - linkI've had to revert back to previous version.
On Win10 Pro with a Radeon R9 270x the PC just crashes with bluescreen as soon as it boots.
Using AMDCleanUtility and re-installing doesnt help.
I expect them to have to rush out a new version to fix it. Reply
ryanvoth1 - Thursday, April 06, 2017 - linkHave you tried the Display Driver Uninstaller from guru3d.com?
I have used it several times when I have a troublesome display driver. Reply
petrofsko - Thursday, April 06, 2017 - linkVSR isn't working in this edition first time i've ever encountered this issue,it works in display setting in desktop but doesn't go past 1080p in my games ,Ghost recon wildlands,,starwars battlefront Reply