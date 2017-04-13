The MSI GT83VR Titan Review: 1080 Times 3

About two years ago, we looked at the latest creation from the minds of MSI. The GT80 Titan was their boldest move yet, and set the bar for performance, featured the world’s first fully mechanical keyboard on a gaming laptop, and packed in one of the largest displays available, with the 18.4-inch FHD panel. This was the only Broadwell quad-core laptop we tested, since the mobile quad-cores were very short lived, and were quickly replaced by Skylake. It featured two NVIDIA GTX 980M graphics cards in SLI, and sat atop our Notebook Bench with the highest performance we’d seen, at least until NVIDIA’s Pascal came along.

MSI updated the GT80 Titan as a mid-cycle refresh, adding Skylake and the GTX 980 (non M) in SLI as well, so the Titan series has not sat idle. Today we are taking a look at the latest incarnation from MSI, dubbed the MSI GT83VR Titan. The GT80 Titan was one of the best notebooks of its time, and surprised us with the quality and capabilities that it had. The mechanical keyboard was a fantastic addition, and the titanic size (pun intended) meant that despite the powerful components inside, it ran cool, and relatively quiet, even under load. Today we’ll see if the GT83VR Titan can live up to those high expectations.

When looking at a gaming laptop, performance is obviously one of the keys. MSI does not disappoint here, with Kaby Lake quad-core Core i7-7920HQ, which is 3.1-4.1 GHz with 8 MB of cache, in a 45-Watt package. Graphics are now Pascal based, with SLI GTX 1070 or GTX 1080, up to 64 GB of DDR4, and up to 1 TB of PCIe SSD storage, along with 1 TB of SATA HDD storage. Being a large gaming laptop, the RAM and storage can be upgraded by the end user. MSI shipped us the top of the line unit, with SLI GTX 1080, 64 GB of RAM, and 1 TB of SSD.

MSI GT83VR Titan 7RF CPU Intel Core i7-7920HQ

4C/8T

3.1-4.1 GHz

8MB Cache

45W TDP GPU NVIDIA GTX 1080 SLI

2560 CUDA Cores, 8GB GDDR5X Per Card

1557-1734 MHz Memory Up to 64 GB Dual-Channel DDR4 Display 18.4" 1920x1080 IPS 60 Hz Storage Up to 2 x 2TB PCIe NVMe (RAID 0)

1 TB HDD I/O 5 x USB 3.0

1 x USB 3.1 w/Thunderbolt 3

1 x HDMI 2.0

1 x mini DisplayPort

1 x SPDIF

Microphone Input

Audio Output

Headphone Jack Dimensions 429 x 315 x 43.2-63.5 mm

16.9 x 12.4 x 1.7-2.5 inches Weight 5.94 kg / 13.1 lbs Battery 75 Wh, 2 x 330W AC Adapter Networking Killer Doubleshot Pro

Killer Wireless-AC 1535 2x2:2 MU-MIMO

Killer E2500 Gigabit NIC Price $4399+ USD

As Tested: $5200 USD

The rest of the laptop has pretty much been carried over from the GT80. There’s still a mechanical keyboard, but the keyboard now features Cherry MX Speed Silver switches and per-key lighting. There’s a Type-C USB 3.1 with Thunderbolt 3, and one without Thunderbolt, five USB 3.0, RJ45 with Killer networking, HDMI 2.0, SD, and Mini-DisplayPort.

The MSI GT83VR Titan definitely qualifies as a desktop replacement, with plenty of performance, a desktop keyboard, and lots of IO. But has the design held up to time? That’s the real question. For those looking for a bit less power, and a bit less cost, MSI also sells the GT83VR Titan 7RE with GTX 1070 SLI.