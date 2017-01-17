Intel Officially Launches Baby Canyon NUCs with Kaby Lake: Thunderbolt Makes a Re-entry

The Baby Canyon NUCs were leaked in July 2016, and Intel officially launched the units at CES 2017. The first-generation NUCs based on Ivy Bridge had a SKU with Thunderbolt support. However, Thunderbolt went missing till it came back in the Skull Canyon NUC (NUC6i7KYK) last year. The Alpine Ridge controller for Thunderbolt 3 also integrates a USB 3.1 Gen 2 controller, making the Type-C Thunderbolt 3 port quite versatile. The Baby Canyon NUCs bring Thunderbolt back into the UCFF NUC form-factor. All the Baby Canyon NUCs have the Alpine Ridge controller. However, the i3 model is limited by firmware, allowing the Type-C port to support only USB 3.1 Gen 2 and Display Port 1.2. The i7 and i5 models have full Thunderbolt 3 support.

The leaked specifications we wrote about in July were more or less accurate, and the official specifications allow us to fill in some of the missing blanks. The updated table is presented below. SKUs ending with K are units that do not support a 2.5" drive (only M.2 SSDs are supported).

Intel Baby Canyon NUC PCs NUC7i7BNH NUC7i5BNH NUC7i5BNK NUC7i3BNH NUC7i3BNK CPU Core i7-7567U

2C/4T

28 W TDP Core i5-7260U

2C/4T

15 W TDP Core i3-7100U

2C/4T

15 W TDP Graphics Intel Iris Plus Graphics 650 Intel Iris Plus Graphics 640 Intel HD Graphics 620 PCH Intel Sunrise Point-LP for Kaby Lake-U Memory Two SO-DIMM slots, up to 32 GB of DDR4-2133 2.5" bay 1x2.5"/9.5mm bay, SATA3 None 1x2.5"/9.5 mm bay, SATA3 None M.2 Slot Up to M.2-2280 SSD with SATA3 or PCIe 3.0 x4 interface Wi-Fi/BT Soldered-down Intel Wireless-AC 8265 (802.11ac 2x2 + BT 4.2) with WiDi support Ethernet Intel I219V Gigabit Ethernet controller Display Outputs DisplayPort 1.2 via USB-C connector

HDMI 2.0 Audio 3.5 mm TRRS audio jack

7.1 channel audio output via HDMI or DP Thunderbolt

& USB-C 1x Thunderbolt 3 Type-C (40 Gbps) (USB 3.1 Gen 2 and Display Port functionality included) 1x USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-C (with Display Port functionality included) USB 4 USB 3.0 Type-A (5 Gbps), one with charging Other I/O MicroSDXC card reader with UHS-I support

One infrared receiver Size (mm) 115 × 111 × 51 115 × 111 × 31 115 × 111 × 51 115 × 111 × 31 PSU External, 65 W OS Compatible with Windows 7/8.1/10 Product Page NUC7i7BNH Specifications NUC7i5BNH Specifications NUC7i5BNK Specifications NUC7i3BNH Specifications NUC7i3BNK Specifications

In terms of appearance, the chassis sides now have a shade of gray to provide a better look when seen along with the black lid. We have a micro-SDXC slot on the side (a full-sized SDXC slot couldn't apparently work with their thermal design). In terms of performance, Kaby Lake should provide the claimed 7 - 11% improvement over the corresponding Skylake products. The new NUCs are also Optane-ready - allowing Optane M.2 SSDs to work seamlessly in conjunction with 2.5" hard drives in the future (when the Optane SSDs come into the market). One important thing to note here is that the i7 model uses a 28W TDP SKU (the Core i7-7567U), compared to the 15W TDP SKUs used in the i3 and i5 models. The i7 and i5 models have Iris Plus graphics with 64MB of eDRAM. None of the Baby Canyon NUCs support vPro. HDMI 2.0 with HDCP 2.2 is supported, thanks to the inclusion of a LSPCon in the BOM. This should make the units into perfect HTPCs with Netflix 4K capability. Compared to the NUCs from the last few generations, these units are not a big upgrade in terms of unique features for other use-cases. Generally speaking, we are not convinced that the Optane-ready feature is a big enough reason to upgrade to the Baby Canyon NUCs. That said, the i7 model should prove pretty interesting to compare against the Broadwell-U Iris NUC.

The NUC7i3BNH with the neutered Alpine Ridge Controller

(Note that the Type-C port only carries the SS10 / DP logos)

Intel indicated that the kits are slated to come into the market over the next few months at price points similar to the current Skylake versions. While official MSRPs were not provided, we see the NUC7i7BNH for pre-order at $700, the NUC7i5BNH at $610, and the NUC7i3BNH at $496.