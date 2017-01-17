ZTE's CSX "Hawkeye" Concept Phone Detailed, Kickstarter Launched

ZTE's CSX "Hawkeye" Concept Phone Detailed, Kickstarter Launchedby Brandon Chester on January 17, 2017 9:00 AM EST
For some time now ZTE has been running a program to crowdsource the ideas for smartphones. The basis for this is to collect the ideas of consumers in order to best build the kind of device that consumers want. Some may actually disagree with this philosophy, but it's one that ZTE has taken to its extreme with their crowd sourced X (CSX) program, where X stands for any physically possible mobile device that consumers can dream up.
ZTE's CSX program is now beginning to show results with the announcement of ZTE's first crowdsourced smartphone, the Hawkeye. Given that this is a very experimental way of developing a smartphone, ZTE is departing from their standard methods for development and distribution. They've set up a Kickstarter campaign, which for the time being will also serve as the storefront for buyers to purchase the phone. Right now the goal is set at $500,000 USD, and with each phone priced at $200 it appears that ZTE hopes to sell at least 2500 units, which seems feasible even for a very niche device.
The two primary features of the Hawkeye phone that came from consumer input are the ability to navigate the interface using eye movement, and the inclusion of an adhesive case that allows the phone to be attached to surfaces. It's worth noting that Samsung has implemented eye-tracking to control the UI in the past, and it hasn't worked out well due to problems with tracking, eye strain, and the general lack of sense in moving a smartphone UI around with ones eyes. The adhesive case is being billed as a convenient feature, and while I don't really see the use of it, it's obviously something that was proposed to ZTE and supported by enough users that it was chosen to be put into production. Until now there hasn't been much detail about the Hawkeye stacks up internally, but we now have an idea of what the specs look like, and I've included those below.
|ZTE Hawkeye
|SoC
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 625
8 x 2.0GHz Cortex A53
|RAM
|3GB
|Display
|5.5" 1920 x 1080
|Size / Mass
|156.4 x 75.8 x 7.9mm
|Battery
|3000 mAh
|Rear Camera
|12MP + 13MP
"Optical Zoom"
PDAF
|Front Camera
|8MP
|Storage
|32GB
|I/O
|USB Type-C connector, 3.5mm audio, dual SIM, NFC
|Fingerprint Scanner
|Yes
|Software
|Android 7.0 Nougat
|Price
|$199 USD
As you can see, there are still some details missing, but the available specs give a good idea as to where the ZTE Hawkeye sits in the market. As of right now there are no true photos of the Hawkeye, partially due to the fact that ZTE is still crowdsourcing ideas regarding the design, including the color choices and the materials to be used, although that latter part will obviously be limited to a degree by the cost of the phone. The cover image for this article is a concept render, and you may have already noted oddities like the fact that it only has a single rear camera when the Hawkeye is supposed to have two.
Anyone interested in buying the ZTE Hawkeye can check out ZTE's Kickstarter campaign. It's priced at $199 USD, and ZTE states that they plan to have it available in September of this year, but that date is subject to change. They also caution that they may not be able to deliver the eye-tracking and adhesion features in a satisfactory manner, which could lead to the device being cancelled. In the event of the phone's cancellation, buyers will be entitled to a ZTE phone of equivalent price, with there seemingly being no option to have the contribution refunded instead.
Source: ZTE Kickstarter
Flunk - Tuesday, January 17, 2017 - linkWow, I read "the ability to navigate the interface using eye movement, and the inclusion of an adhesive case that allows the phone to be attached to surfaces" and thought: gimmicky eye navigation feature that doesn't work and massive lint problem.
Am I so cynical that I can't understand how great this phone is? Or are the people they're asking for ideas idiots? Reply
Valantar - Tuesday, January 17, 2017 - linkThat was exactly what I thought when I first read of this.
Eye navigation is an utterly brain dead idea - simply because it _forces_ you to actually look away from what you're doing in order to navigate. It's so stupid I can't even think of a fitting simile of something equally stupid. It's like ... tying your legs together to walk more efficiently?
Of course, as an accessibility feature, this has its uses - and as such, should be available on _all_ phones. Making smart devices more accessible to those with various handicaps is a worthy goal, after all.
Also, self-adhesive backing? Why not just convince one of the bajillion makers of "gecko pads" and the like to start making phone cases? Then you could get whatever phone you like, and still have it covered in _all_ the dust. (Also, a case is actually removable and washable, unlike most phones' backs.) Reply
lefty2 - Tuesday, January 17, 2017 - linkadhesive case is a great idea. Just stick a bit of velcro on one side and you can hang it off your jumper Reply
dstarr3 - Tuesday, January 17, 2017 - link"The adhesive case is being billed as a convenient feature, and while I don't really see the use of it, it's obviously something that was proposed to ZTE and supported by enough users that it was chosen to be put into production"
And as we know, customers always know exactly what they want. Reply
BedfordTim - Tuesday, January 17, 2017 - linkTo be fair there are niches which clearly exist but aren't filled.
As an example the only small high spec phone is the iPhone 6SE. There is nothing like it running Android despite the iOS version selling extremely well. Reply
bug77 - Tuesday, January 17, 2017 - linkA device sold in 2500 (or so) units will surely get speedy updates. /s Reply
fanofanand - Tuesday, January 17, 2017 - linkIt seems odd that the enthusiast community would dream up an 8x A53 setup *yawn*. I'm sure they had to in order to get the price below $200, but I would think an extra $30 would be worth it to step up to 2 x A73 and 2 x A35. That seems like the best of all worlds with no excess of cores, 2 power efficient cores to run the UI and 2 powerful cores for everything else. Seems to work well for Apple with just the 2 powerful cores.... Reply