ASUS ZenBook 3 Deluxe UX490UA: Kaby Lake, 16 GB RAM, 1 TB SSD, TB3, 14" FHD, 2.4 lbs

ASUS has now launched the latest addition to its ZenBook family of ultra-thin laptops with 14” displays. The new ZenBook 3 Deluxe UX490UA boasts with Intel’s latest Kaby Lake-U microprocessors, up to 16 GB of memory, up to 1 TB SSD along with an advanced audio sub-system, an updated keyboard and a fingerprint reader in a 12.9 mm-thick design that weighs around 1.1 kilograms (2.4 lbs).
ASUS’ ZenBook is among the most popular families of ultra-thin laptops on the market today that competes against the likes of Apple's MacBook, Lenovo's ThinkPad X1 as well as the HP Spectre. The PCs come with fully-fledged Intel Core processors along with a choice of high-capacity SSDs as well as a rather decent spec list in general. As it appears, ASUS decided to improve ZenBook’s design further by adding a larger 14” display, a high-capacity 46 Wh battery, an advanced audio sub-system co-designed with Harman Kardon, a trusted platform module as well as two Thunderbolt 3 ports and a USB 3.1 Type-C port. The Deluxe version of the ZenBook 3 laptop weds business features with multimedia capabilities, style and expandability options: a rather rare combination.
|ASUS ZenBook 3 Deluxe UX490A at Glance
|UX390UA-XH74-BL
|UX390UA-DH51-GR
|Display
|Resolution
|1920×1080
|Panel
|14" IPS
178° viewing angles
100% sRGB
Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|SoC
|Intel Core i7-7500U
2C/4T,
2.7-3.5 GHz,
15W,
Intel HD 620
|Intel Core i5-7200U
2C/4T,
2.5-3.1 GHz,
15W,
Intel HD 620
|RAM
|16 GB LPDDR3-2133
|8 GB LPDDR3-2133
|Storage
|256 GB SATA SSD
512 GB NVMe PCIe 3.0 x4 SSD
1 TB NVMe PCIe 3.0 x4 SSD
|Camera
|VGA webcam
|Wireless
|2×2 802.11ac Wi-Fi
Bluetooth 4.1
|I/O ports
|2 × Thunderbolt 3/USB 3.1 Type-C
|Audio
|4 × Speakers (co-designed with Harman Kardon)
1 × TRRS 3.5-mm jack for headset
|Dimensions
|329 × 216 × 12.9 mm
|Weight
|1100 grams
|Battery
|46 Wh
|OS
|Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
|Fingerprint Sensor
|Yes
|Finish
|Royal Blue
Silver Gray
|Availability
|Available at ASUS Store and retailers
ETA date unknown
The ASUS ZenBook 3 Deluxe UX490UA is based on the Intel Core i5/i7 processor with integrated HD Graphics 620 and Microsoft’s Windows 10 Pro operating system. Different versions of the ZenBook 3 Deluxe UX490UA will be equipped with 8 or 16 GB of LPDDR3-2133 DRAM as well as up to 1 TB PCIe 3.0 x4 SSD. For connectivity, the laptop uses an 802.11ac Wi-Fi + BT 4.1 wireless module, has one USB 3.1 Type-C header (which is also used for charging) and is equipped with two Thunderbolt 3 ports that can work in DisplayPort 1.2 and USB 3.1 Gen 2 modes. The laptop can be connected to 4K displays, an external GPU and an external storage system, greatly expanding its capabilities. To ensure that the PC does not overheat or throttle, ASUS uses a new 3-mm thick cooling solution that it expects to be efficient enough for the CPU and the SSD.
Like other high-end ZenBook laptops, the UX490UA comes in unibody enclosure made of an aluminum alloy that is said to be stronger compared to a standard aluminum alloy. To protect the display, the ZenBook 3 Deluxe uses Gorilla Glass 5 from Corning. Meanwhile, depending on configuration, the new ZenBook will come in a blue or a gray finish. It is worth noting that unlike some other Zenbook high-end models (such as the Zenbook Infinity), as far as we can tell, this device will not be touch screen enabled.
ASUS did not announce pricing of its ZenBook 3 Deluxe UX490UA machines, but given that the PC will exist in multiple configurations, it will vary quite significantly. For example, ASUS’ ZenBook 3 non-Deluxe laptops are available for $1099 and $1599, depending on specs. Keep in mind that the Deluxe versions of ASUS products are naturally positioned above the rest, so expect the ZenBook 3 Deluxe to come at a premium.
Yorgos - Wednesday, January 18, 2017 - linkAsus thinks that we like dongles like apple sheeps.
Go wigle your dongles elsewhere asus, nice job on the frame and the specs, but turn your dongle elsewhere Reply
TheTurboFool - Wednesday, January 18, 2017 - linkWhat are you prattling on about? It has three ports, which is a pretty decent number, and USB-C is the future. Whether or not you like that fact doesn't change it. Give it a few years and we won't need anything else. The only time the dongles get ridiculous is when there's only one port. Reply
Raniz - Wednesday, January 18, 2017 - link1 USB-C and 2 ThunderBolt 3. I'd rather see 2 USB-C and 1 TB3 or even just 3 USB-C and no TB3. Reply
PCTC2 - Wednesday, January 18, 2017 - linkYou do realize that Thunderbolt ports are compatible with USB-C, right? So you can use them as 3 USB-C, or any combination of the two. Reply
damianrobertjones - Wednesday, January 18, 2017 - link" Give it a few years "... and they will have created ANOTHER new standard port in order to keep the $$$$ flowing. Reply
Trixanity - Wednesday, January 18, 2017 - linkI really would like to see more OEMs besides Apple using Iris graphics (both the 15W 7560U models and the 28W 7567U models). Reply