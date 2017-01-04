Samsung CES 2017 Event Live Blog

AnandTech Live Blog: The newest updates are at the top. This page will auto-update, there's no need to manually refresh your browser.

05:49PM EST - talking about new Notebook 9 with Kaby Lake, GeForce 940MX

05:48PM EST - digitizer pen included

05:48PM EST - Chromebook Plus with ARM processor

05:47PM EST - Chromebook Pro with Intel Core m3

05:47PM EST - Samsung Chromebook Plus and Chromebook Pro

05:47PM EST - new Chromebook with support for Android apps

05:46PM EST - new notebook PCs

05:45PM EST - new apps for Gear S3 smart watch

05:43PM EST - now on stage: Alanna Cotton talking about wearables

05:42PM EST - done with appliances

05:42PM EST - first generation Family Hub products will get an upgrade with most of the new features

05:41PM EST - Family Hub 2.0 features: order groceries online, leave notes on screen, music streaming from Spotify, Pandora

05:39PM EST - everybody seems to be having the same ideas for smart appliances

05:39PM EST - voice control, display shows what's inside fridge

05:38PM EST - expanding Family Hub line of refrigerators: all French Door models will have Family Hub 2.0 option

05:36PM EST - more built-in appliances, all with IoT

05:36PM EST - moving to kitchen appliances

05:36PM EST - FlexDry: 7.5 cu. ft. main dryer

05:35PM EST - FlexWash: 1 cu. ft. top, 5 cu. ft. front compartment

05:33PM EST - FlexWash and FlexDry

05:33PM EST - laundry: washers and dryers with small top-loading compartment and larger front-loading compartment

05:32PM EST - theme of more flexibility from appliances

05:32PM EST - recapping last year's new products

05:31PM EST - now on stage: John Herrington to talk about appliances

05:31PM EST - QLED TVs shipping February

05:30PM EST - 31.5" WQHD curved monitor (1800R curvature) in early 2017

05:30PM EST - second generation UHD blu-ray players

05:29PM EST - upscaling to 32-bit audio (as if that matters)

05:28PM EST - bass down to 35Hz, can attach directly to TV

05:28PM EST - expanding line of sound bars with Samsung Sound+ soundbar

05:27PM EST - Joe Stinziano back on stage, talking about audio innovations

05:26PM EST - TV Plus for US market: find and buy 4k content

05:25PM EST - 4k and HDR streaming from Netflix and Amazon built-in

05:25PM EST - including sports streaming from multiple partners

05:24PM EST - personalized discovery: unifying watching recommendations from multiple sources

05:23PM EST - virtual remote: Smart View app for Android and iOS

05:21PM EST - talking about TV as a hub for entertainment

05:21PM EST - now on stage: Won Jin Lee, Executive Vice President, Samsung Electronics

05:20PM EST - showing a TV with a wood bezel, mimicing a picture frame

05:19PM EST - multiple options for stands

05:18PM EST - no-gap wall mount

05:18PM EST - TV connects through one optical cable to a breakout box

05:17PM EST - 1500-2000 nits brightness

05:16PM EST - supports "nearly all" of DCI P3 color space

05:15PM EST - being revealed on stage

05:15PM EST - branded as Samsung QLED TV

05:14PM EST - no degradation over time like with OLED

05:14PM EST - Quantum Dot technology: improved image quality

05:13PM EST - Samsung has 46.4% TV market share in US

05:13PM EST - UHD market grew 70% last year

05:13PM EST - on stage: Joe Stinziano, Executive Vice President of Samsung Electronics America

05:12PM EST - customers listing what they want from their next TV: 4k, HDR, streaming

05:11PM EST - now playing a video about Samsung's TVs

05:10PM EST - acquiring Harman for automotive technology

05:09PM EST - features/services like Samsung SmartThings and Samsung Pay

05:09PM EST - every Samsung TV will be a smart TV

05:09PM EST - "because that's what consumers want"

05:09PM EST - "we have IoT products in every appliance category"

05:08PM EST - building a more expansive set of connected devices

05:08PM EST - 3. IoT: "not just a buzzword, it guides our strategy"

05:08PM EST - "just as beautiful turned off as turned on"

05:07PM EST - 2. "elegant, thoughtful design"

05:07PM EST - appliances, lightweight mobile computers

05:07PM EST - 1. build products that fit your life

05:07PM EST - 3 key areas of focus

05:05PM EST - more than 5M Gear VR devices

05:04PM EST - "despite our setbacks, we have not stopped innovating"

05:04PM EST - "This was a challenging year for Samsung"

05:03PM EST - Tim Baxter, President and COO of Samsung Electronics America

05:03PM EST - Intro video rolling. Refrigerator and curved monitors

05:01PM EST - The stage props suggest a home automation theme

05:01PM EST - We're here at Samsung's CES Press Conference. Josh is on photos and Billy is on text.