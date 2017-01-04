Samsung CES 2017 Event Live Blog

Samsung CES 2017 Event Live Blogby Joshua Ho & Billy Tallis on January 4, 2017 4:36 PM EST
05:49PM EST - talking about new Notebook 9 with Kaby Lake, GeForce 940MX
05:48PM EST - digitizer pen included
05:48PM EST - Chromebook Plus with ARM processor
05:47PM EST - Chromebook Pro with Intel Core m3
05:47PM EST - Samsung Chromebook Plus and Chromebook Pro
05:47PM EST - new Chromebook with support for Android apps
05:46PM EST - new notebook PCs
05:45PM EST - new apps for Gear S3 smart watch
05:43PM EST - now on stage: Alanna Cotton talking about wearables
05:42PM EST - done with appliances
05:42PM EST - first generation Family Hub products will get an upgrade with most of the new features
05:41PM EST - Family Hub 2.0 features: order groceries online, leave notes on screen, music streaming from Spotify, Pandora
05:39PM EST - everybody seems to be having the same ideas for smart appliances
05:39PM EST - voice control, display shows what's inside fridge
05:38PM EST - expanding Family Hub line of refrigerators: all French Door models will have Family Hub 2.0 option
05:36PM EST - more built-in appliances, all with IoT
05:36PM EST - moving to kitchen appliances
05:36PM EST - FlexDry: 7.5 cu. ft. main dryer
05:35PM EST - FlexWash: 1 cu. ft. top, 5 cu. ft. front compartment
05:33PM EST - FlexWash and FlexDry
05:33PM EST - laundry: washers and dryers with small top-loading compartment and larger front-loading compartment
05:32PM EST - theme of more flexibility from appliances
05:32PM EST - recapping last year's new products
05:31PM EST - now on stage: John Herrington to talk about appliances
05:31PM EST - QLED TVs shipping February
05:30PM EST - 31.5" WQHD curved monitor (1800R curvature) in early 2017
05:30PM EST - second generation UHD blu-ray players
05:29PM EST - upscaling to 32-bit audio (as if that matters)
05:28PM EST - bass down to 35Hz, can attach directly to TV
05:28PM EST - expanding line of sound bars with Samsung Sound+ soundbar
05:27PM EST - Joe Stinziano back on stage, talking about audio innovations
05:26PM EST - TV Plus for US market: find and buy 4k content
05:25PM EST - 4k and HDR streaming from Netflix and Amazon built-in
05:25PM EST - including sports streaming from multiple partners
05:24PM EST - personalized discovery: unifying watching recommendations from multiple sources
05:23PM EST - virtual remote: Smart View app for Android and iOS
05:21PM EST - talking about TV as a hub for entertainment
05:21PM EST - now on stage: Won Jin Lee, Executive Vice President, Samsung Electronics
05:20PM EST - showing a TV with a wood bezel, mimicing a picture frame
05:19PM EST - multiple options for stands
05:18PM EST - no-gap wall mount
05:18PM EST - TV connects through one optical cable to a breakout box
05:17PM EST - 1500-2000 nits brightness
05:16PM EST - supports "nearly all" of DCI P3 color space
05:15PM EST - being revealed on stage
05:15PM EST - branded as Samsung QLED TV
05:14PM EST - no degradation over time like with OLED
05:14PM EST - Quantum Dot technology: improved image quality
05:13PM EST - Samsung has 46.4% TV market share in US
05:13PM EST - UHD market grew 70% last year
05:13PM EST - on stage: Joe Stinziano, Executive Vice President of Samsung Electronics America
05:12PM EST - customers listing what they want from their next TV: 4k, HDR, streaming
05:11PM EST - now playing a video about Samsung's TVs
05:10PM EST - acquiring Harman for automotive technology
05:09PM EST - features/services like Samsung SmartThings and Samsung Pay
05:09PM EST - every Samsung TV will be a smart TV
05:09PM EST - "because that's what consumers want"
05:09PM EST - "we have IoT products in every appliance category"
05:08PM EST - building a more expansive set of connected devices
05:08PM EST - 3. IoT: "not just a buzzword, it guides our strategy"
05:08PM EST - "just as beautiful turned off as turned on"
05:07PM EST - 2. "elegant, thoughtful design"
05:07PM EST - appliances, lightweight mobile computers
05:07PM EST - 1. build products that fit your life
05:07PM EST - 3 key areas of focus
05:05PM EST - more than 5M Gear VR devices
05:04PM EST - "despite our setbacks, we have not stopped innovating"
05:04PM EST - "This was a challenging year for Samsung"
05:03PM EST - Tim Baxter, President and COO of Samsung Electronics America
05:03PM EST - Intro video rolling. Refrigerator and curved monitors
05:01PM EST - The stage props suggest a home automation theme
05:01PM EST - We're here at Samsung's CES Press Conference. Josh is on photos and Billy is on text.
