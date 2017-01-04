AMD Announces X370 Motherboards for AM4: Laying the Groundwork for Ryzen

AMD Announces X370 Motherboards for AM4: Laying the Groundwork for Ryzenby Ian Cutress on January 4, 2017 11:00 PM EST
At the CES 2017 show today, AMD is lifting the lid on some of the upcoming AM4 motherboard designs coming to end users for Ryzen/Summit Ridge and Bristol Ridge. The sixteen boards being displayed come from the major manufacturers, and include overclocking and gaming oriented models. These boards will be the base for system integrator PC designs to come, with at least seventeen SIs coming on board for today’s announcement.
Motherboards for the 300-series chipsets, which includes A320, B350 and X370, will come in standard motherboard sizes (mITX, mATX and ATX), and the designs will feature technologies including dual channel DD4, support for NVMe drives via M.2/U.2 or PCIe, native support for USB 3.1 10 Gbps connectivity (as well as the new USB 3.1 front panel interface we’ve seen on some motherboards already), and PCIe 3.0 from the processor for external graphics or other PCIe co-processors.
Formally, the motherboards being announced are:
- ASRock X370 Taichi
- ASRock X370 Gaming K4
- ASRock AB350 Gaming K4
- ASRock A320M Pro 4
- ASUS B350M-C
- Biostar X370GT7
- Biostar X350GT5
- Biostar X350GT3
- GIGABYTE AX370-Gaming K5
- GIGABYTE AX370-Gaming 5
- GIGABYTE AB350-Gaming 3
- GIGABYTE A320M-HD3
- MSI X370 XPower Gaming Titanium
- MSI B350 Tomahawk
- MSI B350M Mortar
- MSI A320M Pro-VD
We’re waiting for more information before we can get into the meat of this announcement. At this point it indicates that AMD’s AM4 platform should be ready to go, and we’re eagerly awaiting the processors to also reach ready-to-retail status. A number of partners at CES are talking to us about Ryzen plans, so stay tuned as we’re able to report more.
Post Your CommentPlease log in or sign up to comment.
4 Comments
View All Comments
colinstu - Wednesday, January 04, 2017 - linkLove how clean that first gigabyte board is. Reply
extide - Wednesday, January 04, 2017 - linkAnyone else notice how they just shat all over Intel's naming scheme? Intel just releases X270, AMD releases X370, lol Reply
OEMG - Wednesday, January 04, 2017 - linkIKR? Now if OEMs only bring functional aesthetics on high(er)-end mobos I bet many will be very happy. There should be something for everyone and not just make variants of the same "gamer" design with almost the same specifications. Reply
C@mM! - Wednesday, January 04, 2017 - linkAny news on ECC support in X370 (or lower)? It was always a nice feature on many AM3 boards. Reply