ZTE Announces Blade V8 Pro with Snapdragon 625, Hawkeye Phone

The competition for the mid-range smartphone market is fairly intense here at CES 2017. Right after the launch of Huawei's Honor 6X yesterday, ZTE is launching their direct competitor, the Blade V8 Pro, today. As you might guess, this device also has a dual camera system, a 5.5-inch FHD display, and dual SIM capabilities. In order to avoid stretching this out the usual spec table can be found below.

Huawei Honor 6X ZTE Blade V8 Pro SoC HiSilicon Kirin 655



4x Cortex-A53 @ 2.1GHz

4x Cortex-A53 @ 1.7GHz

Mali-T830MP2 Qualcomm Snapdragon 625



4x Cortex-A53 @ 2.0GHz

4x Cortex-A53 @ 2.0GHz

Adreno 506 @ 650 MHz RAM 3GB / 4GB LPDDR3-1866 3GB NAND 32GB / 64GB (eMMC 5.1)

+ microSD 32GB + microSD Display 5.5-inch 1920x1080 IPS LCD 5.5-inch 1920x1080 IPS LCD Dimensions 150.9 x 76.2 x 8.2 mm

162 grams 156 x 77 x 9.1 mm

185 grams Modem HiSilicon Balong (Integrated)

2G / 3G / 4G LTE Qualcomm X9 (Integrated)

2G / 3G / 4G LTE (Category 7/13) SIM Size 2x NanoSIM 2x NanoSIM Front Camera 8MP, 1/4" Sony IMX219 Exmor R, f/2.0 8MP Rear Camera Primary:

12MP, 1/2.9” Sony IMX386 Exmor RS, 1.25µm pixels, f/2.2, PDAF, HDR, LED flash



Depth:

2MP, 1/5” OmniVision OV2680, 1.75µm pixels 2x 13MP, PDAF, Auto HDR, dual LED flash Battery 3340 mAh

non-replaceable 3140 mAh (12.09 WHr)

non-replaceable Connectivity 802.11b/g/n (2.4GHz), BT 4.1, GPS/GNSS, microUSB 2.0 802.11a/b/g/n/ac, BT 4.2

NFC, GPS/GNSS, USB-C 2.0 Launch OS Android 6.0 with EMUI 4.1 Android 6.0.1

As seen in the spec table above, the Blade V8 Pro is basically a direct competitor to the Honor 6X. Rather than a Kirin SoC, ZTE is shipping Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 625 which goes head to head with the Kirin 655. I wouldn’t say that these SoCs are guaranteed to be similar, though, because even if they are both on FinFET nodes and have eight A53 CPUs, there are a lot of engineering details that can cause significant differences in perf/W, modem performance, and a whole host of other features such as video encode performance, ISP performance, and things like low-power islands and DSP extensions.

When directly comparing the Blade V8 Pro to the Honor 6X, the things that stand out here are the use of USB Type-C for reversible cables, much better Wi-Fi with 802.11ac and 5GHz support, and dual 13MP rear cameras to improve the quality of depth sensing. The price is also slightly lower at 230 USD instead of 250 USD as seen on the Honor 6X. However, the Blade V8 Pro has a 6% smaller battery which could be a noticeable difference if power efficiency is identical between the two and the Blade V8 Pro is 23 grams heavier which is also a noticeable difference. The Blade V8 Pro’s design is also a more traditional plastic back with a metal midframe rather than the mostly aluminum unibody used in the Honor 6X.

Overall though the Blade V8 Pro is a fairly compelling competitor to the Honor 6X and it’ll be interesting to see how they compare as the obvious contenders for the midrange smartphone segment. The Blade V8 Pro will be available for pre-order today for 229.98 USD on Amazon, B&H, Newegg, and zteusa.com.

Along with this announcement, ZTE also announced the name for the Project CSX phone which attempts to crowdsource a design for a phone, namely Hawkeye. The Hawkeye phone goes on preorder today for 199 USD at kickstarter.zteusa.com and will have eye-tracking and self-adhesive properties.