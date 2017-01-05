Coolpad Announces Conjr: Affordable 5-inch Smartphone

Today at CES 2017, Coolpad announced a new low-cost smartphone. The Conjr has a 5-inch 720p IPS LCD display and an aluminum unibody construction. A capacitive fingerprint scanner is located on the back along with a mono speaker that looks like it could be muffled when sitting on a table.

The front is covered edge to edge with glass. It has capacitive navigation buttons below the 5-inch screen, which helps free up some screen space for content. There’s a notification light in the upper bezel, along with an 8MP selfie camera with a dedicated LED flash, an interesting feature at this price point.

A single-piece volume rocker is located near the top on the left edge, slightly offset from the power button that sits near the midpoint on the right edge. There’s a 3.5mm headphone jack on the top and a microUSB 2.0 port on the bottom.

Coolpad Conjr SoC MediaTek MT6735CP



4x Cortex-A53 @ 1.0GHz

Mali-T720MP2 @ 450MHz RAM 3GB LPDDR3-1066 NAND 16GB + microSD Display 5.0-inch 1280x720 IPS LCD Dimensions 143 x 72 x 8.66 mm

148 grams Modem MediaTek (Integrated)

2G / 3G / 4G LTE (Category 4) Network FDD-LTE (2 / 4 / 5 / 7 / 12)

WCDMA (1 / 2 / 4 / 5)

GSM (850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900) SIM Size 2x NanoSIM Front Camera 8MP, f/2.2, LED flash Rear Camera 13MP, f/2.2, AF, OIS, LED flash Battery 2500 mAh

non-replaceable Connectivity 802.11b/g/n, BT 4.0, microUSB 2.0 Launch OS Android 6.0 with Cool UI 8.0

Inside is a MediaTek MT6735CP SoC. With only four Cortex-A53 cores running at a lowly 1GHz, the Conjr will not be a top performer, even compared to other low-cost phones. The Mali-T720MP2 GPU is not well suited for 3D gaming either, but should be enough for simple 2D games.

It does have 3GB of LPDDR3 memory, which should help with multitasking, but internal storage is only 16GB. Thankfully, the Conjr does have a microSD slot for storage expansion.

The integrated MediaTek Category 4 LTE modem will work on US GSM carriers, including AT&T, T-Mobile, and US Cellular but not Sprint or Verizon.

Coolpad did not announce exact pricing or availability, but did say the Conjr, which comes in either gold or gray colors, will cost less than $200 USD.