Christmas Game Bundles: Civilization VI, Doom, Hitman, Serious Sam VR from AMD, HTC, & NVIDIA

Christmas Game Bundles: Civilization VI, Doom, Hitman, Serious Sam VR from AMD, HTC, & NVIDIAby Anton Shilov on December 14, 2016 8:00 PM EST
In recent days AMD, NVIDIA and HTC have initiated three new free game campaigns in an attempt to attract attention of gamers to their hardware. AMD will add a free copy of the latest Hitman game to its Radeon RX 470 graphics adapters, as well as Civilization VI and Doom to those who buy a Radeon RX 480 video card and Intel’s Core i5-6600K CPU. Meanwhile NVIDIA has teamed up with HTC to bundle three free virtual reality titles (including Serious Sam VR) to those who buy a qualifying GeForce GTX 1060/1070/1080 along with the HTC Vive VR headset.
AMD Game Bundles: Civilization VI, Doom, Hitman
AMD will include a voucher for Hitman The Complete First Season on Steam as a bundle with any Radeon RX 470 video card purchased from an eligible retailer or a PC featuring the adapter from a qualifying system integrator. The campaign runs globally (with exception of China and Japan) and lasts until February 22, 2017, or when AMD depletes its supply of codes.
AMD has also teamed up with popular retailers to provide Steam codes for Doom and Sid Meier’s Civilization VI to those who buy an Intel Core i5-6600K CPU and a select AMD Radeon RX 480 video card from MSI (in the U.S.) or Sapphire (in Europe) from a participating retailer. In the U.S., you must buy from Newegg and the campaign ends on December 31 or when AMD runs out of codes. In Europe, the list of participating retailers includes Overclockers UK, LDLC and CSL and the campaign runs through January 15 or while supplies of codes last.
|AMD's Civilization IV, Doom and Hitman Campaigns
|Hardware
|Game
|Campaign End Date
|AMD Radeon RX 470
|Hitman (Complete Season)
|February 22, 2017
|AMD Radeon RX 480
|Civilization VI
|January 15, 2017
|MSI Radeon RX 480
Intel Core i5-6600K
(Newegg only)
|Doom, Civilization
|December 31, 2016
|Sapphire Radeon RX 480
Intel Core i5-6600K
(OcUK, LDLC, CSL only)
|Doom, Civilization
|January 15, 2017
|AM3+ Motherboard for $99+
|Doom
|January 27, 2017
Keep in mind that AMD is also bundling Doom with select AM3+ motherboards priced over $99, as well as Civilization VI with all Radeon RX 480 graphics adapters. As usual, more information about all the current AMD promotions is available from the AMD Rewards web site.
NVDIA Game Bundles: Raw Data, Serious Sam VR, and Sports Bar VR
In a bid to lure early adopters of VR into their respective camps, NVIDIA teamed up with HTC to provide free game codes for Raw Data, Serious Sam VR, and Sports Bar VR to those who buy a GeForce GTX 1060/1070/1080 graphics card (or a PC featuring one of the GPUs) along with an HTC Vive from a participating retailer or system integrator. The campaign runs globally (except China) through January 31 or while supplies last. At press time, the list of NVIDIA’s partners for the campaign in the U.S. included Newegg and Microsoft Store, but NVIDIA said that the number of participating partners would increase over time.
|NVIDIA's VR and Watch_Dogs 2 Campaigns
|Hardware
|Game
|Campaign End Date
|NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060/1070/1080
|Raw Data
Serious Sam VR
Sports Bar VR
|January 31, 2017
|Desktop/Laptop Featuring GeForce GTX 1060/1070/1080
|NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1070/1080
|Watch_Dogs 2
|December 19, 2016
|Laptop Featuring GeForce GTX 1070/1080
It is also noteworthy that NVIDIA is still bundling Watch_Dogs 2 with select GeForce GTX 1070/1080 video cards and laptops carrying mobile versions of the graphics processors through December 19. Unfortunately, the two offers may not be combined and you are not going to get four free games with one huge purchase.
Related Reading:
- Game Bundles: Get Civilization VI, Doom, Watch_Dogs 2 for Free with AMD, NVIDIA and Samsung Hardware
- AMD Delivers Crimson ReLive Drivers: Yearly Feature Update for Radeon Gamers and Professionals
- NVIDIA Releases 376.19 WHQL Driver Update: Game Ready Oculus Touch and Two Giveaways
Post Your CommentPlease log in or sign up to comment.
13 Comments
View All Comments
ImSpartacus - Wednesday, December 14, 2016 - linkI appreciate the summary. I'm not quite ready to upgrade, but I'm at the point where in beginning to watch for good deals and bundles tend to provide good deals. Reply
euskalzabe - Thursday, December 15, 2016 - linkHow does one find out if Amazon.com is an eligible retailer? I bought an RX 470 during the valid offer period, so I'd really like to get a copy of Hitman. I have no idea how to get the Unique ID they're requesting.
Anybody can help? Reply
kyuu - Thursday, December 15, 2016 - linkI don't see any mention of the promotion on RX 470 listings on Amazon, so it's quite possible they aren't a participating retailer (nevermind the possibility that you purchased from an Amazon seller rather than Amazon itself).
If you purchase from a participating retailer, the retailer should have provided the Unique ID. From an online retailer, that would have been via email most likely. Reply
Jad77 - Thursday, December 15, 2016 - linkAmazon hasn't been participating in any of these promotions since they got swindled during the Gear of War 4 promo. Reply
bji - Thursday, December 15, 2016 - linkHow did Amazon get swindled during the Gears of War 4 promo? Reply
tamalero - Friday, December 16, 2016 - linkthey bought the game.. get the code, then return the videocard..
so technically some abusive people were getting Gears of War 4 codes for free and these codes were SOLD in ebay. And amazon ended with a ton of open box 1070's and 1080's. Reply
wrkingclass_hero - Thursday, December 15, 2016 - link"AMD has also teamed up with popular retailers to provide Steam codes for Doom and Sid Meier’s Civilization VI to those who buy an Intel Core i5-6600K CPU and a select AMD Radeon RX 480 video card..."
Why would AMD be providing incentives to purchase intel chips? Why would an AMD bundle not have an AMD cpu? This doesn't make sense. Reply
T1beriu - Thursday, December 15, 2016 - linkBecause 5 times more sales if bundled with intel chips. They have more to win. They're realistic. Reply
BrokenCrayons - Thursday, December 15, 2016 - link+1 on AMD being realistic. As the owner of an 860K, I think AMD is wise to pair up with Intel for the moment to encourage GPU sales. Their GPUs are probably higher margin products since the CPUs have languished and earned a reputation as bargin bin budget processors that don't compete well. Their pricing probably means AMD earns very little per sale so there's likely money to lose on those sales for bundling a game that someone (AMD) ultimately had to pay some amount for to give away for free with a product. You'll probably see a stronger marketing push of their processors once Ryzen hits OEM and retail channels as long as AMD is as competitve as their hype and limited demonstrations are showing. Reply
wrkingclass_hero - Thursday, December 15, 2016 - linkBut bundling with Intel doesn't make them any money. Why not just offer the codes for the card itself? Reply