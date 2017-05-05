NVIDIA Releases 382.05 WHQL Game Ready Driver

We’ve reached a new month, which brings new games that NVIDIA is always happy to prepare for. This week they have released another iteration for release 381 of their GeForce driver. While less feature-packed than some of the recent driver updates, with no new tech being in these updates, there is a slight slant toward SLI and multi-GPU in the round which may please SLI users.

First on the list of fixes, two of those SLI issues. In No Man’s Sky with The Foundation Update 1.10 patch with SLI enabled texture corruption should be fixed, while BSODing in World of Tanks should also be fixed for SLI mode. A BSOD error has also been knocked out on the GTX 1080 Ti for Gears of War 4. Meanwhile it also appears that the NVIDIA Control Panel in the Windows desktop context menu, as well as the NVIDIA system tray icon, may have ran away for some on previous driver releases; those should find their way home with this update. Finally, a new stability fix should make systems less likely to hang on a black screen from a cold boot now, and extended displays in a multi-display configuration should be able to enter sleep mode now.

Meanwhile the 382.05 driver adds game ready driver support Prey, Battlezone, and the new Gears of War 4 multi-GPU update (which I hear is long overdue). Additionally, SLI profiles have been added for Sniper: Ghost Warrior 3 and Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War III.

Anyone interested can download the updated drivers through GeForce Experience or on the NVIDIA driver download page. More information on this update and further issues can be found in the 382.05 release notes.