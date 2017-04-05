Honor Announces The Honor 8 Pro: Kirin 960, 5.7-inch QHD

Honor Announces The Honor 8 Pro: Kirin 960, 5.7-inch QHDby Ian Cutress & Matt Humrick on April 5, 2017 6:30 AM EST
Huawei added another phone to its Honor lineup today. The Honor 8 Pro is the international version of the Honor V9 that was launched in China earlier this year. The Honor 8, which was released last summer, and the new Honor 8 Pro are similar in name only, with the new Pro model sporting a larger screen, a new SoC, different materials, and an updated design.
The Honor 8 Pro’s all-aluminum chassis has traditional color-matched, plastic antenna lines running across the back, giving it a premium albeit familiar look. Its dual rear camera module and dual-color LED flash are flush mounted inline with the upper antenna line, which makes it look more like a racing stripe accent than a necessary RF concession. There’s also a circular, recessed fingerprint sensor mounted on the back.
The new device will have the newest Kirin 960 chipset, featuring 4x ARM Cortex-A73 and 4x ARM Cortex-A53 as well as the latest Mali-G71MP8 graphics, as we've seen on Huawei devices over the last six months. This will be paired with 6GB of LPDDR4 and 64GB of UFS 2.1 storage. The display moves up from the 5.2-inch Full-HD on the Honor 8 to a 5.7-inch QHD (2560x1440), and a combination of all these features means that Honor is promoting the Honor 8 Pro as a gaming and VR device, although there's no word on DayDream VR support, but the device will have some bundled VR software and support Google Cardboard. The display will target some form of DCI-P3, although the level of which has not been publicized as of yet.
|Honor 8 Series
|Honor 8 Pro
(April 2017)
|Honor 8
(August 2016)
|SoC
|HiSilicon Kirin 960
4x Cortex-A73 @ 2.36GHz
4x Cortex-A53 @ 1.84GHz
ARM Mali-G71MP8
|HiSilicon Kirin 950
4x Cortex-A72 @ 2.30GHz
4x Cortex-A53 @ 1.81GHz
ARM Mali-T880MP4 @ 900MHz
|Display
|5.7-inch 2560x1440 IPS LCD
|5.2-inch 1920x1080 IPS LCD
|Dimensions
|157.0 x 77.5 x 6.97 mm
184 grams
|145.5 x 71.0 x 7.45 mm
153 grams
|RAM
|6GB LPDDR4
|3GB / 4GB LPDDR4-2666
|NAND
|64GB (UFS 2.1)
+ microSD
|32GB / 64GB (eMMC)
+ microSD
|Battery
|4000 mAh
non-replaceable
|3000 mAh (11.46 Wh)
non-replaceable
|Front Camera
|8MP, f/2.0
|8MP, 1.4μm, f/2.4
|Rear Camera
|2x 12MP (color + monochrome), 1/2.9” Sony IMX286 Exmor RS, 1.25µm pixels, f/2.2, Laser AF + depth, HDR, dual-tone LED flash
|2x 12MP (color + monochrome), 1/2.9” Sony IMX286 Exmor RS, 1.25µm pixels, f/2.2, Laser AF + depth, HDR, dual-tone LED flash
|Modem
|HiSilicon LTE (Integrated)
2G / 3G / 4G LTE (Category 12/13)
FDD-LTE / TD-LTE / TD-SCDMA / WCDMA / GSM
|HiSilicon Balong (Integrated)
2G / 3G / 4G LTE (Category 6)
FDD-LTE / TD-LTE / TD-SCDMA / WCDMA / CDMA (China only) / GSM
|SIM Size
|2x NanoSIM (w/o microSD)
(dual standby)
|2x NanoSIM (w/o microSD)
(dual standby)
|Wireless
|802.11a/b/g/n/ac, BT 4.2 LE, NFC, GPS/GNSS
|802.11a/b/g/n/ac, BT 4.2 LE, NFC, IrLED, GPS/GNSS
|Connectivity
|USB 2.0 Type-C, 3.5mm headset
|USB 2.0 Type-C, 3.5mm headset
|Launch OS
|Android 7.0 with Emotion UI 5.1
|Android 6.0 with Emotion UI 4.1
On the battery side, the larger device allows for a 4000 mAh battery. Similar to the Mate 9, this will support Huawei Supercharge with appropriate power adapters for faster charging via the Type-C port on the bottom of the phone. This is still a USB 2.0 port, as per the regular Honor 8.
The Honor 8 Pro uses the same dual-camera setup seen in the Honor 8, using a 12MP RGB and a 12MP monochrome sensor for additional contrast focus capabilities, depth sensing, and bokeh. Given the relationship between Huawei and the Honor brand internally, it might not be a surprise that the Honor 8 Pro doesn't have the second generation of dual camera design as seen in the Huawei P10 that was launched back in February - it is likely that the Honor 9 will use that when released later in the year (as follows typical Honor cadence). The move to EMUI 5.1 will afford some additional software adjustments with the camera, and one of the features Honor was keen to promote is 4K recording in H.265, as well as an embedded feature called Highlights (co-created with GoPro) to help merge relevant photos and clips taken with the device when the user has a specific journey.
Current plans have the Honor 8 Pro launching in Western Europe (so we assume that means UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain) to begin with, at a recommended price of 549 Euro or £475 (including tax). The navy blue color from the original Honor 8 will carry forward, along with two other designs in gold or black, although color availability may be region dependent. Pre-orders are currently available at vmall.eu (Honor's EU storefront), or a full Amazon launch will occur on April 20th.
Source: Honor
satai - Wednesday, April 05, 2017 - linkIPS so probably no DayDream :-/ Reply
Meteor2 - Thursday, April 06, 2017 - linkWhy is IPS a limitation for Daydream? Reply
Trixanity - Thursday, April 06, 2017 - linkIPS doesn't have the response times to support Daydream. Most IPS displays are measured at something like 30-60 ms (varies depending on grey to grey or black to white) whereas Daydream requires something like 3 ms which most AMOLED displays can do. Reply
Trixanity - Wednesday, April 05, 2017 - linkThe new device also has an IR blaster. I was under the impression that the device supported fast charging (9V, 2A) but not Huawei's SuperCharger feature. That's according to early reviews. Reply
SunnyNW - Wednesday, April 05, 2017 - linkDoes the screen have a black border around it? Reply
evilpaul666 - Wednesday, April 05, 2017 - linkIt appears to in a video posted on Android Authority. Reply
jjj - Wednesday, April 05, 2017 - linkReally? You try to pass this as new when it's a rebrand for the Honor V9 launching outside of China. Reply
sagarsiddhpura - Wednesday, April 05, 2017 - linkThey lost trademark reflective surface.. Substracting that, there is little difference between this and other huwei phones Reply
evilpaul666 - Wednesday, April 05, 2017 - linkI've had an Honor 8 since October. It's a very nice phone, particularly since getting the Nougat and EMUI 5 software update in late November. Unfortunately, it's now April 5th and the last update Huawei rolled out was on January 3rd and that only included the December security update. Reply
evilpaul666 - Wednesday, April 05, 2017 - linkAnd it should be noted for comparison to the original Honor 8 that all regions have an OTA update for Nougat and EMUI 5.0 Reply