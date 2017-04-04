ASUS Launches the Zen AiO ZN270IE: A 27-inch Full HD Core i7 All-In-One

ASUS Launches the Zen AiO ZN270IE: A 27-inch Full HD Core i7 All-In-Oneby Anton Shilov on April 4, 2017 10:10 AM EST
ASUS has expanded its Zen AiO lineup of all-in-one PCs for 2017 with new 27” models. The company’s largest AIOs will fit into the current lineup of Intel Kaby Lake-based systems and offer bigger displays and higher performance than models featuring 22” and 24” screens due to desktop-class CPUs being installed.
ASUS introduced its first AIO PCs with 22” and 24” monitors at Computex 2015 nearly two years ago. Since then the company has been gradually expanding its lineup of all-in-one desktop computers: first, it introduced more affordable Vivo AiO systems, and then it launched ASUS PRO AIOs for business users. Earlier this year the company began to add premium models into the Zen AiO family, targeting consumers who need better screens and/or higher performance. Back in January ASUS announced its Zen AiO Pro Z240IE, that is based on Intel’s 35W quad-core CPUs and 4K displays. In late March, ASUS added the Zen AiO ZN270IE into the lineup with a bigger 27” FHD display.
Just like the premium models introduced in January, the ASUS Zen AiO ZN270IE is based on Intel’s Core i7-T processors. However, similarities with the Zen AiO Pro Z240IE seem to end here. The Zen AiO ZN270IE comes with NVIDIA’s low-end GeForce 940MX GPU with 2 GB of DRAM (cheap versions of the ZN270IE use Intel’s iGPU, but this particular dGPU is barely faster than modern iGPUs), from 4 to 16 GB of DDR4 memory, up to a 512 GB SSD as well as 1 or 2 TB HDD storage, 802.11ac, a GbE controller and so on. The PC is equipped with an audio sub-system featuring four 3W speakers co-developed with harman/kardon, a 1 MP webcam (a premium version features Intel’s RealSense camera array with RGB and IR sensors), six USB Type-A ports, an SD/MMC card reader as well as HDMI connectors.
|ASUS 27" Zen AiO PC Specifications
|Zen AiO ZN270IE
|Display
|27" IPS with 1920 × 1080 resolution
27" IPS with 1920 × 1080 resolution with 10-point multi-touch
|CPU
|Intel Core i7-7700T
4C/8T, 2.9/3.8 GHz
HD Graphics 630
35 W
|Intel Core i5-7400T
4C/4T, 2.4/3.0 GHz
HD Graphics 630
35 W
|PCH
|Intel H110
|Graphics
|NVIDIA GeForce GTX 940MX 2GB (384 SPs)
Intel HD Graphics 630
|Memory
|4 or 16 GB of DDR4
|Storage
|512 GB SSD (SATA or PCIe?)
1 or 2 TB 2.5" HDD
|Wi-Fi
|IEEE 802.11ac Wi-Fi + BT 4.0
|Ethernet
|GbE
|Display Outputs
|1 × HDMI
1 × HDMI IN
|Audio
|4 × 3 W speakers (harman/kardon)
1 × audio in
1 × audio out
|USB
|4 × USB 3.0 Type-A (5 Gbps)
2 × USB 2.0 Type-A
|Other I/O
|1 MP webcam
Intel RealSense cam (RGB and IR) on AIOs with multi-touch LCDs
SD/MMC card reader
|Dimensions
|649 mm × 481 mm × 62 mm
|PSU
|90 W
120 W
|OS
|Windows 10 Home
It is noteworthy that while ASUS now offers AIO PCs with 27” displays (some models will feature 10-point multi-touch, some will not), for now they still feature FHD resolution (1920×1080). Over time we may see more advanced 27” AIOs with higher-resolution screens and further performance enhancements, like Apple does with its iMac systems.
ASUS has not announced recommended prices for its Zen AiO ZN270IE PCs, but since the company intends to offer multiple versions of the product, they will naturally vary significantly depending on the retailer/local distribution.
Source: ASUS
kapg - Tuesday, April 04, 2017 - linkI am unable to understand why manufacturers omit the USB-C in their new product launches!!!
Does it cost a lot to include the USB-C??....also now it it natively supported by the latest Intel chipset Reply
jumpmanjay - Tuesday, April 04, 2017 - linkWas just about to post the same thing. It's 2017, USB-C should be standard on everything now. Reply
bigboxes - Tuesday, April 04, 2017 - linkAgreed. Lame Asus. Reply
tim1724 - Tuesday, April 04, 2017 - linkOnly 1080p on a 27" display? Um… yay giant pixels?
I'll stick with my 2.5-year-old iMac with its 5K (5120 x 2880) resolution. Reply
Ej24 - Tuesday, April 04, 2017 - linkI wish Nvidia would make a gt1040 already. There needs to be a nice, little gpu for these types of devices that supports modern interfaces and codecs and has dedicated vram. Reply
BrokenCrayons - Wednesday, April 05, 2017 - linkSince the last generation's bottom end was the GTX 950, I wouldn't hold my breath for anything smaller than the existing 1050 in desktop graphics. In fact, I don't expect we'll see a 1040-class mobile GPU for the consumer space either. With that said, there are lower end Pascal cards in the form of Quadro products, but you're going to pay a pretty high price for such a GPU. Reply
Calista - Thursday, April 06, 2017 - linkSuch wasted potential, adding a high-end CPU and a beautiful chassi to such a basic panel. Well, at least they didn't decided to use a TN panel...
Not really sure why it's so hard to manufacture an AIO with good cooling, good expandability, well-balanced components and with easily accessible ports. Reply