CORSAIR ONE PC Announced

CORSAIR ONE PC Announcedby Billy Tallis on February 7, 2017 10:15 PM EST
Corsair is very well known and well regarded for their ever-expanding line of PC cases, components and peripherals. After recently branching out to barebones PC kits with their Bulldog line, Corsair is now making the leap to fully-assembled systems.
The Corsair ONE is their first ready-to-run PC, a compact tower system with familiar design traits of angular shapes and a dark brushed aluminum finish. Aesthetically, the front of the Corsair ONE most closely resembles their Carbide 330R and Obsidian 550D cases, but overall the Corsair ONE's design is not as minimalist. The top and bottom have a finned structure reminiscent of a large heatsink, and the side panels are perforated with triangular ventilation holes. Corsair is not sharing technical specifications yet, but the accent lighting betrays a clear gaming focus. The tower is too shallow to contain a full ATX motherboard, but given the thoroughly ventilated side panels it should have no trouble accommodating high-power desktop components. Their PR photos also show that the Corsair ONE has an HDMI port on the front in addition to USB, allowing for easy use of a VR headset. There is no evidence of an optical drive bay.
While engineering a complete PC system should be no trouble for a company that already provides so many key components, the Corsair ONE will require a big shift in sales and support strategy for Corsair: The target audience will mostly be consumers who aren't interested in the hassle of assembling a system based on the Bulldog or Corsair's other products. A high-end VR-ready gaming PC will also be several times more expensive than any other product Corsair has sold. As a ready-to-run machine, the Corsair ONE will require broader post-sale customer support including supporting the pre-installed operating system and software.
Pricing and availability for the Corsair ONE have not been announced.
Source: Corsair
DParadoxx - Tuesday, February 07, 2017 - linkStop advertising this premade shit. What has Anandtech become? Reply
SmCaudata - Tuesday, February 07, 2017 - linkI quickly looked at desktop system reviews in menu above and was able to see an announcement prior to launch of Area 51 back in 2012... So this certainly isn't NEW territory.
Also, I don't really see this as an advertisement as much as industry news.
Lastly, how are premade desktop reviews different from laptops? I think knowing noise levels and performance for the dollar is good information to have before I build/buy my next system. Reply
kaidenshi - Tuesday, February 07, 2017 - linkEven if I hadn't just built a new system a few months ago, I'd likely pass on this. I've had two Corsair power supplies go bad in the past year, and I built a friend a system using a Carbide case that arrived with scratches in the paint, some sharp edges inside, and the wrong top panel (was supposed to be a solid top, instead it had fan grilles which he specifically did NOT want).
If I ever buy a prebuilt desktop it's going to be a mini-PC like a Brix or NUC. Otherwise it's just cheaper to build my own to whatever specs I desire. Reply