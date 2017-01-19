Logitech Launches G203 Prodigy Gaming Mouse with A New 6000 DPI Sensor

Logitech Launches G203 Prodigy Gaming Mouse with A New 6000 DPI Sensorby Anton Shilov on January 19, 2017 11:00 AM EST
Logitech this month introduced its new G203 Prodigy gaming mouse that combines a classic design with a high-resolution sensor, programmable buttons and RGB LED lighting. What is important is that the mouse is considerably less expensive than typical gaming mice.
Computer mice have greatly evolved in the past decade as manufacturers try to offer better ergonomics for different types of users and applications. Many mice today feature additional buttons and/or a rather fancy shape because their producers try to address hardcore gamers or prosumers looking for maximum comfort during their many-hour game or work sessions, with many users preferring different grips and layouts. The Logitech G203 Prodigy is a departure from the concept of complex design that brings ergonomics back to basics — the new mouse resembles a simplistic shape that popular mice are known for, but without sacrificing usability.
The Logitech G203 Prodigy is based on one of the company’s in-house-developed sensors with on-the-fly adjustable resolution (200-6000 DPI) along with an ARM processing core that supports USB report rate of 1000 Hz (appropriate software is required for relevant operating systems). Just as in the case of the higher end devices, the G203 Prodigy can be completely reprogrammed using Logitech’s software and then used on different PCs since button configuration is stored inside the mouse. Finally, developers of the G203 could not ignore the trend and installed a programmable RGB LED into the G logotype on the mouse.
One of the important aspects of the Logitech G203 Prodigy is its price: the company sells it for $39.99 in the U.S. and for €44.99 in the E.U., which is below the price of typical gaming mice that may retail for well over $100. Knowing that Logitech develops its product designs, high-resolution sensors and other components in-house, it is likely that the creation of the G203 Prodigy is a response to the demand of potential customers rather than an attempt to address a lower-end market segment currently controlled by various bulk production companies with a cheap product. The G203 Prodigy is made in Switzerland and thus passes all the rigorous tests that Logitech uses to ensure the quality of its products. Therefore, along with the relatively affordable price, the new mouse from Logitech promises to deliver everything that the consumer comes to expect from a G-series mouse
Meanwhile, an interesting thing to consider is that the price of the Logitech G203 Prodigy will be very attractive not only to gamers who do not need fancy design, adjustable weight or plenty of additional buttons, but also makers of higher-end PCs designed for gamers. The G203 Prodigy is the most affordable gaming mouse from the company and thus becomes a good candidate to be supplied with pre-built systems.
Sushubh - Thursday, January 19, 2017 - linkToo bad, like most Logitech mouse, the clicker would give up after a few months of usage and you would keep on getting replacements till it has warranty. Reply
Madpacket - Thursday, January 19, 2017 - linkThis is the exact same shape as the Logitech G Pro which sells for considerably more. Only difference I can tell is the sensor - G Pro using the basically perfect Avago 3366. If this new sensor is comparable this G203 will be super popular as the G Pro is currently (IMHO) the best gaming mouse for FPS. Reply
limitedaccess - Thursday, January 19, 2017 - link10m vs 20m Omron switches on LMB/RMB. Non-braided cable (arguably an improvement) vs braided as well. Reply
bug77 - Thursday, January 19, 2017 - linkI have an original G5 that I have used till its finish rubbed off and the clicker is still fine. My Proteus Core is also over a year in with no problems. So I'm not sure what you mean by "most Logitech mouse" (sic!) Reply
Lolimaster - Thursday, January 19, 2017 - linkWhen it started aging I took all the rubber off my MX518, with time you don't even miss the rubber coating. Reply
Flunk - Thursday, January 19, 2017 - linkI've owned a great number of Logitech Mice over the last 30 years and never had this problem. I normally replace them after the oil from my hand eats through the plastic enough to make it shiny and unpleasant. This generally takes a while and the newer ones are better than they used to be. Reply
lefty2 - Thursday, January 19, 2017 - linkIf by "clicker" he means the mouse button, that has happened to me for all the logitech mice I have ever bought. Sometimes the mouse button doesn't even make it past the year. Lucky enough, logitech send you out a replacement at no cost Reply
Lolimaster - Thursday, January 19, 2017 - link20M omron switches sells for about 10pieces for $5-6 on chinese sites (like aliexpress) Reply
Lolimaster - Thursday, January 19, 2017 - linkThere's also the japanes version of omron switches whichs costs a bit more but have less noise on the clicks. Reply
Lolimaster - Thursday, January 19, 2017 - linkMOBAS are the things that kills the switches fast. Reply