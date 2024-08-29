The iBUYPOWER AW4 360 AIO Cooler Review: A Good First Effort

iBUYPOWER is a U.S.-based company known for its custom-built gaming PCs and peripherals. Established in 1999, the company offers a wide range of self-branded products, including pre-built desktop computers, laptops, and gaming accessories. These products are designed to cater to various performance needs, from casual gaming to high-end competitive gaming. iBUYPOWER is particularly recognized for its customizable gaming PCs, allowing users to choose specific components according to their preferences. The company's self-branded peripherals, like keyboards, mice, and headsets, are designed to complement their gaming systems, providing a cohesive experience for gamers.

iBUYPOWER also offers a selection of cooling-related products, including air and liquid cooling solutions, tailored to ensure optimal thermal performance and custom aesthetics for their gaming systems. Most of these products are from other manufacturers, but the company is also branching out into selling their own cooling related products. Most notable of these is the new AW4 360 mm AIO liquid cooler. This review will focus on the AW4 AIO, evaluating its design, cooling efficiency, and overall performance within high-demand gaming and computing environments.

iBUYPOWER AW4 360 ARGB AIO

Cooler Specifications Type All-in-One Liquid Cooler Dimensions 397 x 120 x 52 mm (radiator with fan) Fans 3 x 120 mm Hydraulic Bearing Fans

2000 RPM (max) RGB Yes (ARGB) Supported Sockets Intel: LGA1700 / LGA 115x



AMD: AM5 / AM4 Warranty 3 Years Price $99

Packaging & Bundle

We received the AW4 in a long, sturdy cardboard box that hints the dimensions of the cooler. The black/red box is adorned with abstract shapes and a rendering of the cooler itself. Inside the box, the cooler is securely placed within custom-designed cardboard inserts, ensuring its protection during transit.

iBUYPOWER provides only the absolutely essential parts required to use the AW4. Inside the box, we only found a basic manual, the required hardware to mount the cooler, and a cable for powering the three cooling fans. We should note that there is no LED controller included, a compatible motherboard is required for the LED lighting to work.

The three 120 mm fans included with the AW4 bear the iBUYPOWER logo and we could not identify their OEM. They have an advanced sleeve bearing engine, notched fan blades, and soft anti-vibrational pads on their frame’s edges. There are no LEDs installed on them. Their speed range is rather narrow, ranging from 700 to 2000 RPM.

The iBUYPOWER AW4 360 mm AIO Liquid Cooler

At first glance, the iBUYPOWER AW4 360 mm cooler closely aligns with the standard design of most 360 mm AIO coolers on the market. This cooler follows the typical AIO configuration, featuring a single radiator, two hoses, and a combined block that integrates a copper CPU contact plate with a compact liquid pump. iBUYPOWER employs black sleeved low-permeation rubber tubing, enhancing both flexibility and visual appeal.

The substantial radiator of the AW4 360 mm cooler, measuring 397 mm in length, requires a case that can accommodate three 120 mm fans in sequence, with enough space for the radiator's additional dimensions. With a thickness of 27 mm, the radiator requires a total clearance of 55 mm when paired with fans to ensure proper installation. It adheres to the prevalent dual-pass cross-flow design, featuring small fins soldered onto thin, oblong tubes. There are no company logos or other adornments on the radiator.

The main block of the iBUYPOWER AW4 360 mm cooler is the only part of the cooler that has been designed to draw attention. It features a smooth, round body with a high-gloss semi-transparent top cover with the company logo. The LEDs under the cover create an eye-catching faux 3D visual effect. The hoses are accommodated by 90° fittings on its side, and two cables exit from the same area—one 4-pin power cable and one for the RGB lighting.

At the bottom of the main block assembly, a squircle contact plate is attached to the plastic base cover with eight screws. The surface is not polished to a mirror finish but is sufficiently smooth and flat. There is a thermal pad pre-applied to the base.

The RGB lighting of the iBUYPOWER AW4 360 mm cooler is present at the top of the main cooling block alone. It is attractive and draws attention without being overwhelming, and it syncs with any other RGB-equipped parts that are also connected to the motherboard’s RGB controller. The downside here is that the lighting of the AW4 will not function at all if it is not connected to a compatible RGB controller.