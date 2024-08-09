Phison Introduces E29T Gen 4 Controller for Mainstream Client SSDs

Phison Introduces E29T Gen 4 Controller for Mainstream Client SSDsby Ganesh T S on August 9, 2024 2:15 PM EST
At FMS 2024, Phison gave us the usual updates on their client flash solutions. The E31T Gen 5 mainstream controller has already been seen at a few tradeshows starting with Computex 2023, while the USB4 native flash controller for high-end PSSDs was unveiled at CES 2024. The new solution being demonstrated was the E29T Gen 4 mainstream DRAM-less controller. Phison believes that there is still performance to be eked out on the Gen 4 platform with a low-cost DRAM-less solution.
|Phison NVMe SSD Controller Comparison
|E31T
|E29T
|E27T
|E26
|E18
|Market Segment
|Mainstream Consumer
|High-End Consumer
|Manufacturing
Process
|7nm
|12nm
|12nm
|12nm
|12nm
|CPU Cores
|2x Cortex R5
|1x Cortex R5
|1x Cortex R5
|2x Cortex R5
|3x Cortex R5
|Error Correction
|7th Gen LDPC
|7th Gen LDPC
|5th Gen LDPC
|5th Gen LDPC
|4th Gen LDPC
|DRAM
|No
|No
|No
|DDR4, LPDDR4
|DDR4
|Host Interface
|PCIe 5.0 x4
|PCIe 4.0 x4
|PCIe 4.0 x4
|PCIe 5.0 x4
|PCIe 4.0 x4
|NVMe Version
|NVMe 2.0
|NVMe 2.0
|NVMe 2.0
|NVMe 2.0
|NVMe 1.4
|NAND Channels, Interface Speed
|4 ch,
3600 MT/s
|4 ch,
3600 MT/s
|4 ch,
3600 MT/s
|8 ch,
2400 MT/s
|8 ch,
1600 MT/s
|Max Capacity
|8 TB
|8 TB
|8 TB
|8 TB
|8 TB
|Sequential Read
|10.8 GB/s
|7.4 GB/s
|7.4 GB/s
|14 GB/s
|7.4 GB/s
|Sequential Write
|10.8 GB/s
|6.5 GB/s
|6.7 GB/s
|11.8 GB/s
|7.0 GB/s
|4KB Random Read IOPS
|1500k
|1200k
|1200k
|1500k
|1000k
|4KB Random Write IOPS
|1500k
|1200k
|1200k
|2000k
|1000k
Compared to the E27T, the key update is the use of a newer LDPC engine that enables better SSD lifespan as well as compatibility with the latest QLC flash, along with additional power optimizations.
The company also had a U21 USB4 PSSD reference design (complete with a MagSafe-compatible casing) on display, along with the usual CrystalDiskMark benchmark results. We were given to understand that PSSDs based on the U21 controller are very close to shipping into retail.
Phison has been known for taking the lead in introducing SSD controllers based on the latest and greatest interface options - be it PCIe 4.0, PCIe 5.0, or USB4. The competition is usually in the form of tier-one vendors opting for their in-house solution, or Silicon Motion stepping in a few quarters down the line after the market takes off with a more power-efficient solution. With the E29T, Phison is aiming to ensure that they still have a viable play in the mainstream Gen 4 market with their latest LDPC engine and supporting the highest available NAND flash speeds.
Source: Phison
Terry_Craig - Friday, August 9, 2024 - linkWe're stuck at 12nm forever it seems. Reply
NextGen_Gamer - Friday, August 9, 2024 - linkYou must have missed the Silicon Motion article: their very soon to be released PCIe 5.0 controller is at 6-nm. Most guesses around are also putting Western Digital's upcoming in-house controller at 6-nm as well, since it is already showing incredible power numbers (7-watts at max including all the NAND packages and onboard memory, so the actual controller itself is much lower than that). Reply