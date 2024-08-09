Phison Introduces E29T Gen 4 Controller for Mainstream Client SSDs

At FMS 2024, Phison gave us the usual updates on their client flash solutions. The E31T Gen 5 mainstream controller has already been seen at a few tradeshows starting with Computex 2023, while the USB4 native flash controller for high-end PSSDs was unveiled at CES 2024. The new solution being demonstrated was the E29T Gen 4 mainstream DRAM-less controller. Phison believes that there is still performance to be eked out on the Gen 4 platform with a low-cost DRAM-less solution.





Phison NVMe SSD Controller Comparison E31T E29T E27T E26 E18 Market Segment Mainstream Consumer High-End Consumer Manufacturing

Process 7nm 12nm 12nm 12nm 12nm CPU Cores 2x Cortex R5 1x Cortex R5 1x Cortex R5 2x Cortex R5 3x Cortex R5 Error Correction 7th Gen LDPC 7th Gen LDPC 5th Gen LDPC 5th Gen LDPC 4th Gen LDPC DRAM No No No DDR4, LPDDR4 DDR4 Host Interface PCIe 5.0 x4 PCIe 4.0 x4 PCIe 4.0 x4 PCIe 5.0 x4 PCIe 4.0 x4 NVMe Version NVMe 2.0 NVMe 2.0 NVMe 2.0 NVMe 2.0 NVMe 1.4 NAND Channels, Interface Speed 4 ch,

3600 MT/s 4 ch,

3600 MT/s 4 ch,

3600 MT/s 8 ch,

2400 MT/s 8 ch,

1600 MT/s Max Capacity 8 TB 8 TB 8 TB 8 TB 8 TB Sequential Read 10.8 GB/s 7.4 GB/s 7.4 GB/s 14 GB/s 7.4 GB/s Sequential Write 10.8 GB/s 6.5 GB/s 6.7 GB/s 11.8 GB/s 7.0 GB/s 4KB Random Read IOPS 1500k 1200k 1200k 1500k 1000k 4KB Random Write IOPS 1500k 1200k 1200k 2000k 1000k

Compared to the E27T, the key update is the use of a newer LDPC engine that enables better SSD lifespan as well as compatibility with the latest QLC flash, along with additional power optimizations.

The company also had a U21 USB4 PSSD reference design (complete with a MagSafe-compatible casing) on display, along with the usual CrystalDiskMark benchmark results. We were given to understand that PSSDs based on the U21 controller are very close to shipping into retail.

Phison has been known for taking the lead in introducing SSD controllers based on the latest and greatest interface options - be it PCIe 4.0, PCIe 5.0, or USB4. The competition is usually in the form of tier-one vendors opting for their in-house solution, or Silicon Motion stepping in a few quarters down the line after the market takes off with a more power-efficient solution. With the E29T, Phison is aiming to ensure that they still have a viable play in the mainstream Gen 4 market with their latest LDPC engine and supporting the highest available NAND flash speeds.