Corsair Transitions to Cybenetics Certification for Power Supplies

Corsair, a prominent figure in PC components, has announced a strategic shift in its approach to power supply unit (PSU) certifications. The company is dropping the widely recognized 80 PLUS certification in favor of the newer but more comprehensive Cybenetics certification.

According to the press release, the primary reason for Corsair’s move to Cybenetics certifications lies in the program's dual focus on both energy efficiency and noise levels. While the 80 PLUS certification has been a standard in the industry for decades, it exclusively measures energy conversion efficiency at four load levels (10%, 20%, 50%, 100%). Despite its long-standing presence, the 80 PLUS program has not seen significant updates in over 15 years, which limits its ability to provide a holistic view of PSU performance.

On the other hand, Cybenetics offers a more nuanced approach. It evaluates PSUs across multiple load levels and includes noise level assessments. This dual certification system rates efficiency on a familiar scale (Bronze to Titanium, plus a higher certification called Diamond) and noise levels from Standard (noisy) to A++ (virtually silent). By incorporating noise measurements, Cybenetics provides a more comprehensive overview of PSU performance, addressing an important aspect often overlooked by other certification programs. Cybenetics also enforces Power Factor, 5VSB efficiency, and Vampire Power thresholds, all important to the overall efficiency of a PSU.

Even though they're dropping 80 PLUS in favor of Cybernetics, Corsair is being highly diplomatic with their press release. They even suggest that the reader should not disregard either in favor of the other.

Our opinion is a bit harsher: the simplicity of the 80 PLUS certification program has led to two major flaws. First, manufacturers have primarily focused on maximizing efficiency at three specific load points, neglecting overall performance. Second, the majority of PSUs have clustered around the 80 PLUS Gold and Platinum certifications, with very few achieving the stringent Titanium level. This results in hundreds of PSUs with significantly different technical capabilities sharing the same certification badge, creating a misleading uniformity that fails to reflect true performance disparities.

Furthermore, almost every PSU platform that has been released over the past 15 years would achieve 80Plus Gold status or greater, with very few products falling down to the 80Plus Bronze certification and almost zero meeting the 80Plus White and 80Plus Silver requirements, making the three lowermost certifications practically defunct. Cybenetics dual certification certainly does not solve every issue and cannot fully assess everything there is to assess about a PSU, but it certainly makes much more information available to the user and allows users to at least factor in acoustics performance when purchasing a product.

The issue that seems to remain is that, due to the slackest requirements, manufacturers were almost always certifying their units with an input voltage of 115 VAC, resulting in myriads of units carrying a certification badge that would fail the same 80Plus certification requirements with an input voltage of 230 VAC. Unfortunately, this is also true for the Cybenetics standard, as the badges do not inform the user about the input voltage that the certification was attained with. However, as the Cybenetics standard revolves around average efficiency and not efficiency at specific load points, the majority of the PSUs should meet both efficiency thresholds and not the other way around.

Certification processes can be costly for manufacturers. By opting for the Cybenetics program, Corsair possibly aims to get the most value from its certification investments. Cybenetics offers more detailed and up-to-date testing methodologies, ensuring that the data provided is more reflective of real-world usage scenarios. In any case, Corsair’s shift to Cybenetics certification marks a significant development in the evaluation of PSUs and has the potential to create waves in the market.

Ultimately, this move has the potential disrupt the status quo. With Corsair's sheer size and influence in the larger power supply market, this could very well prompt other manufacturers to follow suit, and possibly even reshape consumer expectations and benchmarks for PSU quality.