Solidigm 122 TB Enterprise QLC SSD Announced for Early 2025 Release

Solidigm's D5-P5336 61.44 TB enterprise QLC SSD released in mid-2023 has seen unprecedented demand over the last few quarters, driven by the insatiable demand for high-capacity storage in AI datacenters. Multiple vendors have recognized and started preparing products to service this demand, but Solidigm appears to have taken the lead in actual market availability.

At FMS 2024, Solidigm previewed a U.2 version of their upcoming 122 TB enterprise QLC SSD. The proof-of-concept Gen 4 drives were running live in a 2U server, and Solidigm is preparing them for an early 2025 release.

Given the capacity play, Solidigm will be relying on QLC technology. However, the company was coy about confirming the NAND generation used in the product.



The 61.44 TB D5-P5336 currently utilizes Solidigm's 192L 3D QLC based on the floating gate architecture. This has a distinct advantage for QLC endurance compared to the charge trap architecture also available to Solidigm from SK hynix. That said, SK hynix's 238L NAND also has a QLC avatar, which gives Solidigm the flexibility to use either NAND for the production version of the 122 TB drive. Solidigm expects to confirm this by the end of year in preparation for volume shipment in the first half of 2025.