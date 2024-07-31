Best Buy Briefly Lists AMD's Ryzen 9000 CPUs: From $279 to $599

Although AMD delayed launch of its Ryzen 9000-series processors based on the Zen 5 microarchitecture from July 31, to early and mid-August, the company's partner (and major US retailer) Best Buy briefly began listing the new CPUs today, revealing a very plausible set of launch prices. As per the retailer's product catalog, the most affordable unlocked Zen 5-based processor will cost $279, whereas the highest-performing Zen 5-powered CPU will cost $599 at launch.

AMD will start its Ryzen 9000 series rollout from relatively inexpensive six-core Ryzen 5 9600X and eight-core Ryzen 7 9700X on August 8. Per the Best Buy listing, the Ryzen 5 9600X will cost $279, whereas the Ryzen 7 9700X will carry a recommended price tag of $359. Meanwhile, The more advanced 12-core Ryzen 9 9900X and 16-core Ryzen 9 9950X will hit the market on August 15 at MSRPs of $449 and $599, respectively, based on the Best Buy listing.

AMD Ryzen 9000 Series Processors

Zen 5 Microarchitecture (Granite Ridge) AnandTech Cores /

Threads Base

Freq Turbo

Freq L2

Cache L3

Cache TDP MSRP Ryzen 9 9950X 16C / 32T 4.3GHz 5.7GHz 16 MB 64 MB 170 W $599 Ryzen 9 9900X 12C / 24T 4.4GHz 5.6GHz 12 MB 64 MB 120 W $449 Ryzen 7 9700X 8C / 16T 3.8GHz 5.5GHz 8 MB 32 MB 65 W $359 Ryzen 5 9600X 6C / 12T 3.9GHz 5.4GHz 6 MB 32 MB 65 W $279

It is noteworthy that when compared to the launch prices of the Zen 4-based Ryzen 7000 processors, the new Zen 5-powered Ryzen 9000 CPUs come in cheaper. The range topping Ryzen 9 5950X started at $799 in 2020, while the Ryzen 9 7950X had a recommended $699 price tag in 2022. By contrast, the top-end Ryzen 9 9950X is listed at $599. Both Ryzen 7 5600X and Ryzen 7 7600X cost $299 at launch, while the upcoming Ryzen 5 9600X will apparently be priced at $279 at launch.

As always with accidental retailer listings, it should be emphasized that AMD has not yet announced official pricing for their Ryzen 9000 CPUs. Given Best Buy's status as one of the largest US electronics retailers, these prices carry a very high probability of being accurate; but none the less, they should be taken with a grain of salt – if only because last-minute price changes are not unheard of with new CPU launches.

Source: Best Buy (via @momomo_us)