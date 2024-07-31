ABOUT BENCH FORUMS PODCAST LOGIN REGISTER
PC Components
Smartphones & tablets
Systems
ENTERPRISE & IT
GUIDES

Intel to Launch "Lunar Lake" Core Ultra Chips on September 3rd

 by Ryan Smith on July 31, 2024 8:00 AM EST
7 Comments | Add A Comment
7 Comments + Add A
Comment

Intel’s next-generation Core Ultra laptop chips finally have a launch date: September 3rd.

Codenamed Lunar Lake, Intel has been touting the chips for nearly a year now. Most recently, Intel offered the press a deep dive briefing on the chips and their underlying architectures at Computex back in June, along with a public preview during the company’s Computex keynote. At the time Intel was preparing for Q3’2024 launch, and that window has finally been narrowed down to a single date – September 3rd – when Intel will be hosting their Lunar Lake launch event ahead of IFA.

Intel’s second stab at a high volume chiplet-based processor for laptop users, Lunar Lake is aimed particularly at ultrabooks and other low-power mobile devices, with Intel looking to wrestle back the title of the most efficient PC laptop SoC. Lunar Lake is significant in this respect as Intel has never previously developed a whole chip architecture specifically for low power mobile devices before – it’s always been a scaled-down version of a wider-range architecture, such as the current Meteor Lake (Core Ultra 100 series). Consequently, Intel has been touting that they’ve made some serious efficiency advancements with their highly targeted chip, which they believe will vault them over the competition.

All told, Lunar Lake is slated to bring a significant series of updates to Intel’s chip architectures and chip design strategies. Of particular interest is the switch to on-package LPDDR5X memory, which is a first for a high-volume Core chip. As well, Lunar Lake incorporates updated versions of virtually every one of Intel’s architecture, from the CPU P and E cores – Lion Cove and Skymont respectively – to the Xe2 GPU and 4th generation NPU (aptly named NPU 4). And, in a scandalous twist, both of the chiplets/tiles on the CPU are being made by TSMC. Intel isn’t providing any of the active silicon for the chip – though they are providing the Foveros packaging needed to put it together.

Intel CPU Architecture Generations
  Alder/Raptor Lake Meteor
Lake		 Lunar
Lake		 Arrow
Lake		 Panther
Lake
P-Core Architecture Golden Cove/
Raptor Cove		 Redwood Cove Lion Cove Lion Cove Cougar Cove?
E-Core Architecture Gracemont Crestmont Skymont Crestmont? Darkmont?
GPU Architecture Xe-LP Xe-LPG Xe2 Xe2? ?
NPU Architecture N/A NPU 3720 NPU 4 ? ?
Active Tiles 1 (Monolithic) 4 2 4? ?
Manufacturing Processes Intel 7 Intel 4 + TSMC N6 + TSMC N5 TSMC N3B + TSMC N6 Intel 20A + More Intel 18A
Segment Mobile + Desktop Mobile LP Mobile HP Mobile + Desktop Mobile?
Release Date (OEM) Q4'2021 Q4'2023 Q3'2024 Q4'2024 2025

Suffice it to say, no matter what happens, Lunar Lake and the Core Ultra 200 series should prove to be an interesting launch.

It’s worth noting, however, that while Intel’s announcement of their livestreamed event is being labeled a “launch event” by the company, the brief reveal doesn’t make any claims about on-the-shelves availability. September 3rd is a Tuesday (and the day after a US holiday), which isn’t a typical launch date for new laptops (for reference, the lightly stocked Meteor Lake launch was a Thursday). So Intel’s launch event may prove to be more of a soft launch for Lunar Lake; we’ll have to see how things pan out in the coming weeks.

Source: Intel Newsroom

PRINT THIS ARTICLE
POST A COMMENT

7 Comments

View All Comments

  • James5mith - Wednesday, July 31, 2024 - link

    "Lunar Lake is significant in this respect as Intel has never previously developed a whole chip architecture specifically for low power mobile devices before..."

    I mean, you know that's not true, right?

    The Core architecture started as a mobile-first design that was wildly more efficient than the existing Pentium4 designs it ultimately replaced.     Reply

  • meacupla - Wednesday, July 31, 2024 - link

    You are partially correct.
    While Core was based off of Pentium-M, Pentium-M is based off of i686 (Pentium Pro, P6) and it's an older design than netburst.     Reply

  • Ryan Smith - Wednesday, July 31, 2024 - link

    More to the point, Pentium-M as a platform never aimed this low. Thin & light 15 Watt laptops weren't a thing in 2003, in part because half of what we take for granted now was still a discrete controller at the time.

    Lunar Lake scratches a very, very specific (one might say fruit-induced) itch at Intel for low-power mobile devices. If anything the closer analogy is Lakefield, but that was more of an experiment than a high-volume product that is getting Intel's full attention. Intel hasn't offered a mainstream product quite like this before, which is one of the reasons it's so notable.     Reply

  • Blastdoor - Wednesday, July 31, 2024 - link

    'fruit-induced,' indeed. This looks like it was designed for a MacBook Air.

    If Intel had launched something like this in 2020 (albeit on TSMC N5), maybe Apple would still be a customer.     Reply

  • André - Wednesday, July 31, 2024 - link

    Banias aka Pentium-M derived from the Tualatin Pentium III core. Reply

  • Kevin G - Wednesday, July 31, 2024 - link

    I would've gone with Atom as a better example, though it was also found in low end desktops and a slew of embedded products. Reply

  • sharath.naik - Wednesday, July 31, 2024 - link

    This is more like AMD launches. Paper only, with very little availability at high prices. This is because they still need to sell their 7 NM chips. Unlike before where Intel used to upgrade their manufacturing process on the same machines to a smaller node, This time they will need to replace a lot of expensive machines over a long period of time. They can not make their entire manufacturing sit idle while selling these built by TSMC. So they will throttle it hard, only on 1500$+ laptops for a nearly a year. Just like how AMD has been, atleast AMD is staying on the same node so their transition should be more immediate. Reply
Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved.
BENCH
TOPICS
FOLLOW
ABOUT

Log in

Don't have an account? Sign up now