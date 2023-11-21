AMD's 96-Core Ryzen Threadripper Pro 7995WX Hits 6.0 GHz on All Cores with LN2

AMD's top-of-the-line Ryzen Threadripper Pro 7995WX is a unique workstation-grade processor that not only offers unbeatable performance in programs that can take advantage of all of its 96-core might, but it also supports overclockability. As it turns out overclocking potential of the CPU is quite huge as it can hit 4.80 GHz on all cores with air cooling and 6.0 GHz on all cores with liquid nitrogen.

AMD's Ryzen Threadripper Pro 7995WX is a quite formidable processor that packs 96 Zen 4 cores clocked at 2.50 GHz by default (and which can push one core all the way to 5.10 GHz with decent cooling), an eight-channel DDR5 memory subsystem, and 128 usable PCIe 5.0 lanes. But AMD decided to show that the processor can do much better with advanced and extreme cooling. To do so, the company teamed up with Bill 'Sampson' Alverson, an accomplished overclocker from the U.S., who took an Asus Pro WS TRX50-Sage WiFi motherboard, four G.Skill DDR5-6400 CL32 memory (which he set to work at 3200 MT/s CL32 mode), and an Asus Thor 1.5 kW power supply.

At first, Sampson tried to overclock AMD's Ryzen Threadripper Pro 7995WX using a giant IceGiant ProSiphon Elite air cooler with four huge fans. He managed to hit 4,791 MHz in Cinebench R23 and 4,875 MHz in Cinebench R15. Then, he took a custom liquid cooling system and pushed the 96-core CPU to 4,966 MHz in Cinebench R23; 5,000 MHz in Cinebench R15; and a whopping 5,265 MHz in GPUPI 1B for CPU.

But the most interesting part is of course usage of liquid nitrogen cooling as −196°C (− 320 °F) certainly removes most of thermal constraints. The results are quite impressive: Sampson has managed to push AMD's Ryzen Threadripper Pro 7995WX all the way to 5,550 MHz with LN2 cooling, which is over 584 MHz higher compared to his result with custom liquid cooling. The CPU scored 186,756 points in Cinebench R23, up from 100,000 points for the CPU at default clocks. The processor consumed 980W at such an extreme frequency, which is up dramatically from its 350W TDP. Meanwhile Elmor and Der8auer have managed to overclock his Ryzen Threadripper Pro 7995WX to 6.0 GHz wih LN2 and scored 201,501 points in Cinebench R23.

Meanwhile, to somewhat simplify overclocking botg overlockers had to reduce the number of memory modules to two and lowered its data transfer rate to 3,000 MT/s, which somewhat reduced the value of such overclocking (after all, nobody uses this CPU with only two memory modules). Meanwhile, considering the fact that AMD wanted to achieve the maximum clock possible for its 96-core processor, playing with memory configuration is a fair thing to do.