InWin Launches $95 Origami-Like Case That DIYers Get to Assemble From Scratch

InWin Launches $95 Origami-Like Case That DIYers Get to Assemble From Scratchby Zhiye Liu on April 11, 2023 8:30 AM EST
InWin, popularly known for its extravagant PC cases, has developed an interesting idea for a computer case that allows avid DIY users to construct a case from the ground up. Hailing from the company';s iBuildiShare series, the POC case arrives unassembled and will have consumers crimping and folding its 0.8 mm SECC steel panels into it together. The manufacturer ships the POC in a compact box that represents 1/5th of the volume of typical packaging for a mini-tower. The POC's packaging assimilates a pizza box, intending to reduce shipping costs and environmental impact to a certain extent.
The POC is a mini-ITX case that measures 10.1 x 10.9 x 16.7 inches (256 x 278 x 432 mm) and weighs 8.82 pounds (4 kilograms). There are seven foldable panels that consumers must put together to form the case. It features a compact, vertical layout that helps minimize the case's space requirement. Being a mini-ITX case, larger motherboards are out of the question. Nonetheless, the POC provides enough spacing to handle the latest hardware. The case has three PCI expansion slots and will accommodate up to 3.5-slot graphics cards with a maximum length and width of 13.6 inches (346 mm) and 3.2 inches (82 mm), respectively. Therefore, the POC can handle beefy graphics cards, such as the GeForce RTX 4090, without a sweat. The graphics card resides in a separate chamber to isolate the heat from the rest of the system. As a result, InWin provides a separate PCIe 4.0 riser cable to connect the graphics card to the mini-ITX motherboard. On the power supply side, the case has enough reserved space for units up to 6.3 inches (160 mm) long.
One of the POC's drawbacks is the lack of support for liquid cooling. Owners are restricted to air cooling, preferably coolers less than 5.6 inches (142 mm) tall. There's only one 120 mm fan mount at the rear of the case. InWin includes the Luna AL120 addressable RGB fan with the POC. It's a PWM fan that generates up to 82.96 CFM of airflow with a typical noise level of 25 dB(a). At first glance, the absence of air vents on the POC may trouble some consumers. However, the case has small triangular vent tabs on the side panels that allow consumers to customize the ventilation. InWin also mounted some side handles on the POC for easy transportation.
Given the tight space, the POC only has a single 2.5-inch drive bay, so the case will only hold one SSD or a hard drive of the same size. However, it shouldn't be problematic since many mini-ITX motherboards come with two or more M.2 slots. SSD pricing has improved overall, but a SATA SSD is still the preferred secondary storage medium over M.2. The case lands with one USB 3.2 Gen 2x2 Type-C port, two USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-A ports, and one 3.5 mm audio connector.
The POC comes in a vibrant blue and black (IW-CS-POCBLU) or a striking green and yellow (IW-CS-POCGRE) trim. The case retails for $95 before taxes and shipping, independent of the color theme. In addition, the modular design offers excellent replacement options. For example, owners can purchase a top panel, side cover, or motherboard place separately for just $18, while a replacement PCIe 4.0 riser cable costs $59. Unfortunately, InWin currently offers two color options for the POC, so there aren't many options for customization outside of manual paint jobs. Nevertheless, the idea has potential, and if given enough user acceptance, the POC ecosystem will likely grow.
Source: InWin
erinadreno - Tuesday, April 11, 2023 - linkI recall seeing something like this in some Youtube videos. The problem is the structural rigidity is basically non-exsistent. But on the other hand, you could just bend it back if it got deformed. Reply
meacupla - Tuesday, April 11, 2023 - linkit's certainly an interesting case.
I thought it was pricey at first, but then I realized it included a PCIe4.0 riser cable.
IMO, while I love flat packs, I am not that big of a fan of having to bend the parts myself, and I think some L channels or a frame to build on wouldn't add that much bulk to the package. Reply
PeachNCream - Tuesday, April 11, 2023 - linkThat looks unfun to fuss with. If I were going to bother with something other than a laptop, I would rather buy a mATX Optiplex or some other ex-business box, but failing that, there are lots of cheap cases out ther that are fully assembled and cost less including shipping. Reply
nerd1 - Tuesday, April 11, 2023 - link$97 for ugly, humongous (for ITX) case with terrible cooling? I'd rather spend $200 for something like FormD T1 (CNC made, 10 liters, liquid cooling support) Reply
Threska - Tuesday, April 11, 2023 - linkIf 3D printers ever become more capable of bigger designs, commercial cases will be a thing of the past. Reply
A5 - Tuesday, April 11, 2023 - linknah, not everyone is going to have a giant 3D printer Reply
meacupla - Wednesday, April 12, 2023 - linkYou know that 3D printers and their filament aren't free, right?
Like it costs $500 for a large 3D printer for plastics, and one that is capable of metal is anywhere in the 4 to 6 digit range.
I think it's still cheaper to do a one off custom order from lian-li or some other case manufacturer, that already have all the very expensive tooling necessary for cutting and bending sheet metal. Reply
nfriedly - Tuesday, April 11, 2023 - linkIt's a neat idea, but not at that price. If it was like $20 shipped, I could see it being a real winner. Maybe with a different layout to avoid the need for the PCIe riser.
As it stands, this just feels kinda dumb and overpriced. Reply
sircod - Tuesday, April 11, 2023 - linkLooks like it was inspired by this case from Teenage Engineering: https://teenage.engineering/products/computer-1
I thought it was a cool design, but ultimately impractical and overpriced. Cool to see someone else trying something similar, but it still seems overpriced for something that should be cheaper than a standard pre-built case. Reply
zodiacfml - Wednesday, April 12, 2023 - linkLike. This solves mild but old issues of current PC cases. This doesn't have glass panels which is simply glare and don't see much of hardware. While many open case/chassis solves does away with glass, I'd like something with some protection and some shielding from falling dust/debris.
Not at this price though Reply